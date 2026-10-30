Week 9 FCS Football Preview & Predictions

As I've done over the past few years, I'll preview the biggest games of the weekend and give my official predictions. Let's keep this season going and preview the biggest Week 9 games from across the FCS landscape.

2026 Prediction Record: 97-42

2022-25 Prediction Record: 540-175 (75.5%)

No. 11 Tennessee Tech at No. 17 ETSU

This could end up being the game that decides which team earns the SoCon autobid this season. ETSU leads the conference at 6-2 overall and 4-0 in conference play, while Tennessee Tech is right behind them at 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the SoCon. Both teams need this win, not only to give themselves the lead in the conference race, but also to potentially solidify their resumes for a Top 8 seed if they win out against FCS competition.

The Bucs have been one of the most underrated teams in the country all season. They've won five consecutive FCS games, plus currently lead the SoCon in scoring offense, total defense, and passing defense in conference play. This will be the best passing attack they've seen all season, so the Bucs need big games from safety Mike Jenkins and cornerback Jimmy Bowdry, who are the leaders of this secondary.

Tennessee Tech has been led all season by Jax Leatherwood, who enters this game with 2,099 passing yards and 21 passing TDs. After missing last week's game, Gabe Nunez is expected to return, which is a massive deal for this offense. He leads the Golden Eagles with 540 receiving yards. Keep an eye on Tre' Holloway as one of the most explosive playmakers on the outside with a team-high 7 receiving TDs.

One of the biggest questions entering the season was who was going to step up at quarterback for ETSU. That's no longer a question with redshirt freshman Mason Mims. He's completed 72.1% of his passes for 1,724 passing yards, 12 passing TDs, and 3 INTs. The X-factor could be TJ Peyton, who is another emerging star for this offense. He leads the Bucs with 737 rushing yards and 7 rushing TDs. He'll be an important piece of this offensive attack against a Tennessee Tech defense that'll want to try to get pressure on Mims early and often.

One of the biggest keys to this game will be Tennessee Tech's rushing game, which has operated at a different level over the past two games. The Golden Eagles appeared to abandon the run early this season, which impacted how the offense moved the ball. It'll be important for the Golden Eagles to get the ball into the hands of MJ Flowers and Qua Ashley, who have combined for nearly 800 yards and 8 TDs on the ground.

This is going to be a tough road test for the Golden Eagles. The Bucs have been the more consistent team and could absolutely win this game, especially if Tennessee Tech turns the ball over and is undisciplined like we've seen at times earlier this year. I'm going to lean toward the Golden Eagles due to the upside of the playmakers offensively, in particular, Leatherwood, Nunez and Flowers. Give me Tennessee Tech in a close, competitive SoCon battle.

Prediction: Tennessee Tech (28-24)

No. 9 North Dakota at No. 4 Youngstown State

The road doesn't get any easier for North Dakota this weekend. The Fighting Hawks are getting ready for their 4th consecutive Top 25 battle, plus have already played nine consecutive games without a bye week. On the other side, Youngstown State has won four consecutive games since a loss to SDSU and just enjoyed a much-needed bye week, so do health and overall energy play a big factor in this one?

It may seem obvious, but everything comes down to whether North Dakota can get Youngstown State's offense off the field. The Penguins are the most efficient offense in the country, averaging 7.3 yards per play in MVFC games. They also lead the country in 3rd down success, converting on 57% of their attempts. A lot of this is because opposing defenses can't keep this offense behind the chains.

That's going to be the key for the Fighting Hawks, who rank 2nd in the MVFC in 3rd-down defense (33.3%). In conference play, UND's defense has posted 33 TFLs and leads the MVFC with 16 sacks. Braden Mohr, Lance Rucker, and Kylyn Macklin have to make plays in the backfield and put Youngstown State's offense into 3rd-and-long situations. However, they also have to be disciplined in their rush lanes because Brungard can hurt this defense if they let him escape the pocket.

Beau Brungard is the ultimate X-factor in every game for Youngstown State. He's the best all-around weapon in the FCS, leading the Penguins with 2,061 passing yards, 19 passing TDs, 4 INTs, 647 rushing yards, and 11 rushing TDs. The only FCS team that's been able to contain him is SDSU, so I'll be interested whether North Dakota can replicate a similar defensive strategy, because this defense is talented enough to execute a similar game plan.

North Dakota is going to have to establish the run, which will keep Youngstown State's offense on the sidelines. They can't win this game if Kaminski is throwing the ball 30+ times. Charles Langama and Matt Lawson need to get plenty of touches against this YSU defense. The duo has combined for 977 rushing yards and 10 rushing TDs this season.

One thing that could greatly impact how this game plays out is North Dakota's ability to protect the ball and play complementary football. It's something that the Fighting Hawks have struggled with in three of the past four games. There's a reason UND ranks 7th in the MVFC in scoring defense in conference play, while ranking 1st in yards per play allowed (4.4).

The reason for this is that the offense continually puts this defense in bad positions with inefficient play or turnovers that give opponents short fields. The best example is the Murray State and South Dakota games, where the defense played well when given the chance, but Jerry Kaminski and the offense were careless with the ball and failed to move the chains consistently, which put the defense in terrible spots.

If the Fighting Hawks replicate those same mistakes, the Penguins could really run away with this game, because this offense is going to thrive on extra possessions. This is one of the reasons I'm going with the Penguins to win at home. I don't trust North Dakota to play a complete game on the road, which is going to give Brungard and the YSU offense way too many opportunities.

Prediction: Youngstown State (31-21)

No. 6 South Dakota at No. 5 South Dakota State

This is easily one of the most difficult games that I've had to make a prediction for this season. South Dakota has won four consecutive games since a loss to Youngstown State, which includes wins over Southern Illinois and North Dakota. South Dakota State rebounded with a win over Murray State last weekend after a loss against North Dakota on the road. Both of these teams are still alive for a Top 4 seed, but it's going to have to start with a win this weekend.

Both of these teams are going to try to establish the run. In conference games, the Jackrabbits lead the MVFC with 225.8 rushing yards per game and 6.1 yards per carry. Josiah Johnson is the workhorse with a team-high 826 rushing yards and 9 TDs, but keep an eye on James Basinger. Basinger has been the more effective, explosive weapon over the past few games and is averaging a team-high 11.6 yards per carry and also has 8 rushing TDs.

On the other side, the Coyotes are going to ride Charles Pierre Jr., who finally looks fully healthy after missing last season with an injury. He leads the Coyotes with 713 rushing yards and 7 TDs, topping the 100-yard mark in three consecutive games. They also have an X-factor in quarterback Jackson Proctor, who has been a real utility player for this offense. He's averaging 8.4 yards per carry and also has 4 rushing TDs this season.

Both of these teams should be able to find some sort of success on the ground, but the deciding factor could be which quarterback can be trusted to make the handful of throws in key moments to win this game. Chase Mason has the edge due to his experience, but the downfield passing attack for SDSU has been shaky all season long. Austyn Modrzewski has been the better quarterback at pushing the ball downfield, but he's prone to taking risks, which could lead to costly turnovers.

South Dakota has the advantage at wide receiver right now, especially with how Brayden White and Tennel Bryant have been playing. That may be a controversial take, but the Jackrabbits have struggled with generating separation and have had some big drops, which is something to watch in this one. They are going to need Lofton O'Groske, Grahm Goering, and Jack Smith to really step up against a solid South Dakota secondary.

The final thing I want to hit on is how aggressive the South Dakota State defense is going to be. I would expect the Jackrabbits to look for ways to get after Modrzewski early in this game. He's been the best freshman quarterback in the country, but he's going into a hostile environment, and the Jacks know they can't let him get settled into the game. How does South Dakota's OL hold up against Logan Green, Reis Kirschenman, and Carter Sitzman? It's something that could greatly impact how effectively this South Dakota offense is able to operate.

I've gone back and forth with my pick all week, but I'm going to trust the South Dakota State defense to make some key plays late to secure this game. This is the game that Chase Mason has to show that he's a top FCS quarterback, and I expect that in Brookings, the Jackrabbits will play one of their best games of the season.

Prediction: South Dakota State (28-20)

Quick-Hit Week 9 Predictions:

No. 22 Weber State 31, No. 20 UC Davis 24

This is a must-win game for both teams, which are expected to find themselves on the bubble for the postseason. UC Davis has been one of the biggest disappointments of the season. The Aggies have really struggled defensively, which is something that I expect Weber State to take advantage of. I like the Wildcats here to establish the run, and freshman quarterback Nate Dahle continues to develop and play well, which will lead to a big win for Weber State in Ogden.

No. 12 Campbell 34, UAlbany 27

There are so many games that have major postseason implications, and this is another one that could shake up seeding and the bubble for the FCS Playoffs. This UAlbany team has been scrappy all season and has won three consecutive games, but I think there are levels to this. The Great Danes have the 2nd-worst passing defense in the CAA in conference games, which is a bad recipe against a Campbell passing attack that is averaging 9.9 yards per attempt in conference games. I like Kamden Sixkiller and the Camels to get the big road win, taking another step towards winning the CAA auto-bid.

Southern Utah 38, No. 7 Northern Arizona 35

This is my upset pick of the week. Every year we see Southern Utah pull off an unexpected upset at home, and there's no better time than right now against Northern Arizona. The Lumberjacks rank 9th in the Big Sky, allowing 5.3 yards per carry in Big Sky games. On the other side, the Thunderbirds have been elite at running the football, averaging 6.7 yards per carry, which leads the Big Sky. I think Floyd Chalk and Will Burns have a big game on the ground, while the Lumberjacks are the next victim of the Big Sky chaos we've seen happen nearly every week this season.

Other Notable Week 9 Predictions:

No. 1 Tarleton State 49, Eastern Kentucky 17

No. 2 Stephen F. Austin 42, Houston Christian 14

No. 3 Montana State 45, Cal Poly 24

No. 13 Harvard 34, Dartmouth 14

No. 14 Montana 59, Eastern Washington 31

No. 15 Lamar 31, UTRGV 13

No. 18 Monmouth 35, Bryant 20

Alabama A&M 38, Alabama State 31

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