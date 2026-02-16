2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Central Connecticut State RB Elijah Howard

Elijah Howard capped his career with another All-NEC season for the Blue Devils, becoming a three-time All-NEC selection. He helped lead the Blue Devils to back-to-back NEC championships and FCS Playoff appearances, which led to him being named the NEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2025.

Howard is looking to become the first Central Connecticut State player to be drafted since Justise Hairston in 2007. He would be just the 3rd player in program history to be drafted, joining Hairston and Tony Giaquinto (1975).

Career Stats: 46 games played, 599 carries, 3,037 rushing yards, 24 rushing TDs, 80 receptions, 747 receiving yards, 7 receiving TDs, 198 kick return yards

Accolades: First-Team All-NEC (2024, 2025), NEC Offensive Player of the Year (2025), Second-Team All-NEC (2023), NEFWA All-New England Team (2024, 2025)

Scouting Report:

Elijah Howard is a compactly built running back who plays with twitch, strength, and burst. He does a good job of pressing the line of scrimmage with patience and tempo, allowing him to slip through tight alleys.

Once he decides on his path, he accelerates quickly with an above-average short-area burst. His long speed is adequate, and he will rarely outrun pursuit angles.

Howard shows very good lower-body power and forward lean despite his smaller stature, with strong contact balance. He shows a continuous fight to gain extra yards and finish his runs. He has an efficient jump cut and the ability to be a one-cut downhill runner in gap/man and inside zone schemes.

His ability to quickly diagnose running lanes and get skinny. On outside zone runs, he can be a bit impatient, outrunning his blocks before they're able to set up fully.

Howard's quick change of direction, soft hands, and functional route running make him a reliable receiver. He shows good effort in pass protection, but he needs to refine his anchor and his ability to maintain his blocking assignments longer.

Overall, Howard's vision, burst, toughness, and receiving ability make him a scheme-versatile, change-of-pace option with upside to be a quality rotational piece. He projects as a fringe prospect for the NFL roster.

Projection:

Howard projects as a fringe NFL roster running back who can thrive in a rotational role or on third downs. His burst and physical running style nullify his lack of ideal size for the position. His ability to gain positive yardage while being a capable receiver gives him upside to be a quality rotational running back.

Strengths:

Burst and acceleration

Contact balance and strength

Vision and processing

Quickness

Receiving ability

Weaknesses:

Size limitations

Top-end speed

Pass protection

Best Fit: Gap/Zone Hybrid & Inside/Outside Zone and Duo Hybrid



Stylistic Player Comp: Ronnie Rivers

