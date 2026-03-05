2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Bryant DL Michael Otty

Michael Otty saved his best season for last, earning first-team All-CAA honors for the Bulldogs. He led the CAA with 17 tackles for loss, bringing his career total to 38.5, which ranks 5th all-time in program history.

Otty has a chance to become the first player from Bryant to be selected in the NFL Draft. He earned an invite to the inaugural NFL-FCS showcase in Nashville. He was one of six players from the CAA to earn an invite.

Career Statistics: 43 games played, 107 total tackles, 73 solo, 38.5 TFLs, 16 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 3 blocked kicks

Accolades: First-Team All-CAA (2025), Second-Team All-CAA (2024), Second-Team All-Big South-OVC (2023)

Scouting Report:

Michael Otty is an interior defensive lineman with below-average size, a condensed frame, and an explosive play style with good quickness and hand activity. He shows an outstanding get-off, with an explosive burst and quality bend.

His get-off and twitch allow him to slip blocks, split double teams, and be disruptive in the offensive backfield. He uses a quick swim move and a lateral burst to help him penetrate and stress blocking assignments. He is very effective on stunts, slants, and games due to his movement skills.

He plays with natural leverage and a high motor, using active hands, chops, and swipes to keep blockers off his body when he can connect. However, he lacks consistent hand placement and extension against blockers.

His base tends to get narrow, which negatively impacts his ability to anchor against down and combination blocks. His penetration often disrupts running lanes, forcing ball carriers to stop their feet and redirect.

When working upfield, he tends to be out of control, missing routine tackles, and struggling to finish at the quarterback. As a pass rusher, he is very active and plays with quick hands. His bend and leverage allow him to dip under pass blockers, and his burst to the quarterback is good.

He wins mostly with quickness and speed over being a pocket collapser along the interior. He projects as a fringe NFL roster prospect, best suited to a penetrating-style defensive front.

Projection:

Otty projects as a fringe NFL roster prospect in an attacking style defensive scheme. His quickness, motor, and hand fighting will make him an intriguing player in camp. He projects as a preferred free agent with upside to be an adequate rotational defensive lineman. He can be an immediate starter in a second-tier league.

Strengths:

Explosive first step

Penetrating play style

Lateral quickness

Very good burst

Natural leverage

Active hands

High motor

Weaknesses:

Below-average size

Struggles against double teams

Inconsistent hand placement

Body control

Finishing

Best Fit: 4-3 Attacking, Penetration Front



Stylistic Player Comp: Sheldon Day

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.