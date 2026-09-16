FCS Prospects Who Boosted Their 2027 NFL Draft Stock In Week 2

The Week 2 slate of games featured a good mix of Power 4 and FCS vs. FCS matchups that produced quality tape for 2027 prospects. While most of the Power 4 matchups were blowouts, there were still prospects who handled themselves well in their FCS matchups to help create more draft buzz.

This week, the offensive players stood out, so they're highlighted below. Two players have a good opportunity to build on these performances.

Top Offensive Performers of Week 2

Brady McCullough | TE | Northern Iowa

Week 2 Stats: 6 targets, 4 receptions, 69 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs, 95.9 OFF grade

McCullough was a matchup challenge for Drake. His size, route running, and athleticism put the opposing team’s linebackers and defensive backs in flux throughout the game. He showed good acceleration and burst out of his stem, which helped him generate the separation he needed from defenders. All of his four receptions went for a first down or touchdown.

Jack O'Connell | QB | Stonehill

Week 2 Stats: 27-of-44 (61.4%), 380 passing yards, 4 passing TDs, 17 carries, 53 rushing yards, 85.3 OFF grade

O’Connell did his best to will his team to a win in his matchup against the University of New Hampshire. His team fell short, but he put on a strong performance that showcased his dual-threat ability. He made multiple big-time throws and showed good decision-making while using his legs. He took quite a few sacks, but his ability to bounce back and generate explosive runs and passes kept his team in the game.

Other Notable Week 2 Performances:

Beau Brungard (Youngstown State, QB): 20-of-23 (87%), 290 passing yards, 6 passing TDs, 111 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs

20-of-23 (87%), 290 passing yards, 6 passing TDs, 111 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs Tye Niekamp (Illinois State, LB): 11 total tackles, 4 solo, 3 TFLs, 2 sacks

11 total tackles, 4 solo, 3 TFLs, 2 sacks Eli Gillman (Montana, RB): 17 carries, 147 rushing yards, 8.6 YPC, 3 rushing TDs

17 carries, 147 rushing yards, 8.6 YPC, 3 rushing TDs Plez Lawrence (North Carolina Central, RB): 22 carries, 210 rushing yards, 9.5 YPC, 3 rushing TDs

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