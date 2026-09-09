FCS Prospects Who Boosted Their 2027 NFL Draft Stock In Week 1

Week 1 for the FCS had multiple games slated against Power Four and Group of Six opponents. While the jump in competition was big for some FCS prospects, others had positive outings that will boost their draft profiles.

In some FCS vs FCS matchups, other players put themselves on the radar with quality performances. Though it's one or two games and the sample size is small, continuously showing up on tape is essential to boosting one's stock.

Top Offensive Performers of Week 1

Tylan Hines | RB | Tarleton State

Week 1 Stats: 26 carries, 250 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 47 receiving yards, 71.1 OFF grade

For the second week in a row, Hines has been a name to know in FCS football. With the RB1 in the 2027 FCS running back class being wide open, Hines stringing together a 297-yard all-purpose yard performance versus an FBS opponent will generate a ton of praise and attention.

His offensive line generated significant movement for him throughout the game, and he did a good job of creating explosive runs. His shiftiness and quick acceleration continue to stand out as he looks poised for a breakout year.

Beau Brungard | QB | Youngstown State

Week 1 Stats: 23-of-35 (65.7%), 243 passing yards, 1 passing TD, 12 carries, 29 rushing yards, 80.6 OFF grade

Brungard had a good outing versus SEC competition. He showcased his dual-threat and playmaking ability. He was forced to run around and create a bunch throughout the game, but he thrives in those off-script situations. On designed runs, he was effective and did a good job of not putting the ball in harm's way. Another productive season is on the horizon for Brungard.

Top Defensive Performers of Week 1

Ibrahim Sanogo | EDGE | Southern Illinois

Week 1 Stats: 5 total tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 4 solo, 2.5 sacks, 84.9 DEF grade

Sanogo was a terror off the edge vs. Samford. He generated eight pressures, including one that led to a safety. He shows good burst and explosiveness out of his stance, consistently beating tackles to the spot. Beyond beating tackles on the edge, his looping and stunting ability was high quality. He is on pace to break his single-season high sack total of eight, which he accomplished in 2023 while at the University of California-Pa.

Jonnie Wiltshire | Nickel | North Dakota

Week 1 Stats: 6 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 4 solo, 1 sack, 2 QBHs, 2 PBUs

Wiltshire was all over the field for North Dakota in their matchup against the University of St. Thomas. He showed production in pass defense, run defense, pass rushing, and tackling. He did everything teams look for in nickel defenders. His range in coverage and as a run defender was most impressive, showcasing good burst to the catch point and contact point. He showed firmness as a tackler and was not afraid to mix it up with blockers on the perimeter.

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