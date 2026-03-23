Welcome to another edition of the FCS Football Central Recruiting Roundup.

With recruits going to spring practice and junior days, offers are going out fast. I caught up with some of the latest to receive one from an FCS program.

Raph Bonfoh | 2027 | DL | 6'5" 275 lbs | St. James Academy | Springfield, VA

Bonfoh attended the Richmond Junior Day on Saturday, where he was able to meet with plenty of coaches from the Spiders’ staff, which included head coach Russ Huesman, cornerbacks coach and defensive recruiting coordinator Jameson Zacharias, and defensive ends coach Chris Ellis. Bonfoh left Richmond with his second offer.

“My recruitment is going well. It definitely sparked once I transferred to St. James, that’s where I picked up my first two offers, with more to come. One of the highlights of the day was getting pulled out of a tour to talk to Coach Russ and getting to connect with him, Coach Zach, and Coach Ellis a lot more.”

Bonfoh also has an offer from Monmouth. He also has visits scheduled there, as well as to Towson, Delaware, and possibly Fordham.

After a great junior day and conversation with @RussHuesman, I am blessed to have received my 2nd offer from the University Of Richmond!! @OvertonDarryl @CoachOvertonJ @CoachZach_ pic.twitter.com/WUIAl5xmxF — Raph Bonfoh (@raphbonfoh__) March 21, 2026

Jakari Graham | 2027 | ATH | 6'2" 185 lbs | St. James Academy | Springfield, VA

Graham, who attended Junior Day at Howard on Saturday, received an offer from the Bison after meeting with wide receivers coach Erik Frazier.

“Coach Frazier and I talked after practice, and then I was offered. I also talked to Coach Cruz, assistant wide receiver coach Elijah Cruz. He was a cool and great coach who played there, so it opened my eyes even more,” Graham said.

“Recruiting is going great. I am actually getting seen by some big-time schools, which is a great feeling, and getting offers is a great feeling too!"

Graham had a stellar 2025 season at Bell High School in Washington, DC, hauling in 25 receptions for 523 yards and six touchdowns. He also added seven carries for 84 yards and a score. On defense, he recorded 18 tackles, five interceptions, and four pass breakups for the Griffins.

He also has offers from North Dakota, Delaware State, Temple, North Carolina A&T, and Division II Virginia State and Winston-Salem State. He has upcoming visits to NCA&T on April 4, Syracuse on April 10, and North Dakota on April 17.

Eli Best | 2027 | DB | 6'1" 180 lbs | Guilford Park High School | Jessup, MD

Best was also at the Howard Junior Day on Saturday and received his offer after meeting with defensive line coach Del Cowsette.

“Coach Cowsette and I had a great talk when he offered me. We talked about the program and the great things to come, as well as me getting back down to DC very soon to continue building my relationship with the program and staff,” Best said.

“The highlight of the day to me were meeting the entire staff that has and continues to play a big role on and behind the scenes to put Howard Football on the map, as well as having an amazing team of academic advisors to help student athletes achieve and maintain success.

"Some of the coaches I got to connect with more were Coach Cowsette, Coach Jarret (Defensive coordinator and safeties coach Kyshoen Jarrett), Coach Thomas (Cornerbacks coach Marcus Thomas), and Coach Morris (Running backs coach Tim Morris).”

Best also has an offer from James Madison. He has been hearing from Villanova, Monmouth, USF, and Lafayette.

Christian Gaiter | 2027 | CB | 6'0" 190 lbs | West Forsyth High School | Cumming, GA

Gaiter was at Samford for practice on Saturday and received an offer after meeting with Bulldogs cornerbacks coach Aashon Larkins.

“Coach Larkins was the one who gave me the offer. I had a great conversation with him, and I felt welcomed! He also invited me back in the summer,” Gaiter said. “The practice was great, it was a great experience, especially since the stadium was in the city. The intensity of the coaches and players is what stood out, and I loved it.”

Last season, Gaiter finished with 43 tackles, two pass breakups, one tackle for loss, and an interception for the Wolverines. He also has offers from Connecticut and Middle Tennessee. He will be visiting Georgia State this Friday and will also be going to Georgia, UConn, Middle Tennessee, and Arkansas State.

TrèJean Jefferson | 2027 | DB | 6'1" 175 lbs | Rancho Cucamonga High School | Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Jefferson received his second offer from Cornell on Sunday after he spoke with defensive coordinator Mike Toerper.

“I spoke with Coach Terp, and we had an amazing conversation! It felt like he really appreciated me and was interested in me as not only a player but as a person. I've also talked to a few other coaches from there, like Coach Reeder (Offensive line coach Sean Reeder) and Coach Miller (Director of Recruiting Operations Morgan Miller),” Jefferson said.

“My recruitment has been going great. I've talked to a few coaches, and it's been exciting to learn about the different schools and what they offer in academics as well as sports.”

In 2025, Jefferson recorded 40 tackles, two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, and an interception for the Cougars.

He also has an offer from Montana and has been hearing from Dartmouth, Northern Arizona, and Washington State. This weekend, he will be at Northern Arizona for their Elite Day.

After a Great Conversation with @CoachTerp_, I have been Blessed to Recieve my 2nd Division 1 Offer to the University of Cornell pic.twitter.com/iWdzmI1A37 — TrèJean Jefferson (@Tre_Jefferson22) March 23, 2026

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