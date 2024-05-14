Richmond Football Set To Join Patriot League Following 2024 Season

𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘁 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗥𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗝𝗼𝗶𝗻 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲 𝗮𝘀 𝗮𝗻 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗠𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹



Spiders to become the eighth football member for the 2025 season



📰 https://t.co/geTJxOsmXb pic.twitter.com/igl471WWXw