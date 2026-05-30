Virginia HS QB Ralphie Puccinelli commits to Richmond

Benedictine College Preparatory quarterback Ralphie Puccinelli announced his commitment to the University of Richmond on Thursday. He chose the Spiders over offers from Wofford, Penn, and William & Mary.

“I just felt Richmond was home, and I didn’t want to waste time with any other schools waiting for something else. It’s close for my family to come watch me, and it’s a place I feel I can play at a high level and win. I’m excited to help build the 2027 class for the Spiders and keep the best players in Virginia at home.

"Richmond is also a program where we can attract other great players from around the country, and it has everything there to win a national championship and get a great education. I’m excited to be a part of this university,” Puccinelli said.

Richmond was the first FCS program to offer him back on January 27 after he spoke with both head coach Russ Huesman and quarterbacks coach Jacob Huesman. Ever since, the Spiders have been at the top of Puccinelli’s list, especially with the relationship he has built with both coaches.

“In January, they asked me to visit, and we met with both Coach Huseman and Coach Jacob Huesman. We toured the football facility, and they told me how much they liked my film and how important it was for me to be their first offer in the 27’ class. It meant a lot to my family and me. Since then, I have stayed in touch with them and visited during the spring, and I have just become familiar with their program and personalities. We are in a great position with the entire staff.”

Those relationships were key in his decision, but Puccinelli also wants to help the Spiders win another FCS national championship, which they last did in 2008.

“I get along great with both of them and the entire staff. Coach Huesman, I can tell, is going to push me to be my best and wants the best out of everyone. He has a ton of experience and wants to see me lead this program to a championship level. Coach Jacob and I are competitive, and I think we will get along great during the season.

"He was a great quarterback in his day, and you can just tell he’s ready to win. I’m excited to go to work with him and learn from him. We get along really well. Everyone wants to win and play for a national championship, and that’s my goal. It’s been a while since Richmond won one, and now it’s time to win another,” Puccinelli said.

He has been to Richmond multiple times and is impressed every time, loving everything about it.

“The campus of Richmond is awesome! It has everything I need to be successful. Everyone I have met is excited to be at UR. The number one thing is that the food is really good there; I am not sure I have had better food anywhere else. But the players there are good people. I have gotten to know some of the quarterbacks and players.”

COMMITTED! 🏡🏡



First and foremost, I would like to thank God for putting me in the position I’m in today. Thank you to my family, coaches, and all those who have supported me. With that being said, I will be committing to The University of Richmond! Go Spiders!!🕷️🕷️#AGTG… pic.twitter.com/9qywyZW2ge — Ralphie Puccinelli 6’4”- 220lbs QB 27’ (@Rpooch12) May 28, 2026

His 2025 Season & Looking Ahead To His Senior Year

Last season, Puccinelli was at Glen Allen High School and was having a great season before an injury to his left clavicle ended his season. In seven games for the Jaguars, he completed 108 out of 152 passes (71.1%) for 1,412 passing yards, rushed for 422 yards, and finished with 25 total touchdowns. However, he decided to transfer back to Benedictine and will finish his senior season there.

“Last season at Glen Allen, we started the year off 5-2 with losses in the last seconds of each game. I had great teammates, and we were about to make a run, but unfortunately, I sustained an injury that would end my season. I was on target to have a huge season, as I was leading the area in most categories prior to my injury, but it just wasn’t meant to be.

"I had great coaches and teammates there that I’m very thankful for, and I will always remember those days. They helped and gave me the opportunity to represent their program, and that meant a lot to me. But I decided I wanted to finish my high school career where I started, and transferred back to Benedictine in January.”

Puccinelli also had offers from Wofford, Penn, and William & Mary. But through the whole recruiting process, the Spiders were the program to beat, despite offers from a few FBS programs.

“My recruitment went great. I wasn’t focused on the number of offers as much as I was on the right fit. Richmond offered me first, which I really appreciated. I then spoke with several CAA, Ivy, and Patriot League schools, but I never pursued many because I knew I wouldn’t choose them over Richmond.

"I did meet with a few FBS schools, such as Duke, Virginia, and Purdue, but I was not going to be their number one at this time. William & Mary made a run at the end, and I have great respect for their coaches. I really met some great staff over the last couple of years.”

With his commitment done and his injury behind him, Puccinelli can focus on the upcoming season and leading the Cadets to a fourth consecutive state title.

“I’m really excited to be back at Benedictine. The guys are great, and we are ready to make another run for a state title! Our schedule is going to be very challenging, but I know we have the team to do something special. We have great coaches and players, and spring has been great. I can’t wait to get started.”

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