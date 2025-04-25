William & Mary Football Set To Join Patriot League Following 2025 Season
William & Mary announced plans to join the Patriot League as an associate member following the 2025 season.
The Tribe will become the second former CAA team to join the Patriot League, joining Richmond, which officially joined the Patriot League this offseason. The two programs have one of the most historic rivalry games at the FCS level, dating back to 1898.
William & Mary will become the ninth football member of the conference, joining Bucknell, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Fordham, Georgetown, and Richmond.
"We are excited about our future in the Patriot League," head coach Mike London said. "Our commitment to excellence on the field will not change. We're stepping into a new chapter with the same intensity, preparation, and hunger to win.
Our full focus will be on competing for the CAA football championship in 2025, and we will look forward to the new challenges our move to the Patriot League will bring in 2026 and beyond."
Since joining the CAA in 2007, William & Mary has won three conference championships and made four appearances in the FCS Playoffs. The Tribe finished 7-5 (4-4 CAA) last season under head coach Mike London.
Following William & Mary's departure, the CAA will drop to 13 football members: UAlbany, Bryant, Campbell, Elon, Hampton, Maine, Monmouth, New Hampshire, North Carolina A&T, Rhode Island, Stony Brook, Towson, and Villanova.
CAA Commissioner Joe D'Antonio released an official statement on William & Mary's departure.
“Today, I was informed of William & Mary’s decision to depart the CAA Football conference at the conclusion of the 2025 season," D'Antonio said. "The CAA continues to be regarded as one of the premier conferences in FCS football, having sent at least three teams to the playoffs in 17 of the past 19 years.
Ten times over the past 12 seasons, at least one CAA team has advanced to the semifinals of the playoffs, and even more impressively, seven different conference schools have reached the semifinals over that 12-year period. CAA Football remains committed to competing at the highest level and continuing its long-standing history of success. CAA Football will continue to make decisions that move the conference forward by creating both a competitive and sustainable model."
