JUCO Quarterback Allen Fernett Commits to Morehead State

The opportunity to get on the field early can make all the difference in a player’s recruitment. For Long Beach City College quarterback Allen Fernett, the chance to compete for a starting role under Morehead State head coach Jason Woodman and wide receivers coach Kyle Weiss was enough to lead him to commit to the Eagles on Saturday.

“The opportunity that Coach Woodman, Coach Weiss, and the coaching staff at Morehead State gave me was what led me to commit there. To have a group of coaches who believe in me means everything. Not many guys get the chance to play Division I football, so I knew I couldn’t let someone else take this opportunity from me,” Fernett said.

“Another big reason was making sure I’d have a legitimate chance to win the starting job in the fall. Missing spring ball hurts as a quarterback, so I needed to make sure I had a legitimate chance to go in and compete.”

Receiving An Offer From Morehead State

Fernett will have the opportunity to compete for the starting quarterback job in 2026 for the Eagles, who are coming off a 6-6 season. He received an offer from Morehead State on May 7 after a phone call with Weiss, and the relationship the two quickly developed played a major role in his decision.

“When Coach Weiss called me, he broke everything down as simply as possible and kept it real with me about Morehead and the competition I’d be facing. Just from talking to him over the phone, I knew I wanted to play for him and be a part of Morehead State. He’s such a great dude, a great coach, and a big-time Packers fan as well, so huge shoutout to him.”

Another thing that stood out to Fernett was how Woodman was also straight-up with him, which helped to make his decision an easy one.

“Coach Woodman is just like Coach Weiss. He kept it real with me about the whole situation, and he believes in me to come in and be his quarterback.”

Last Season at Long Beach CC

Last season, Long Beach City College finished 3-7. Fernett completed 96 of 157 passes (61.1%) for 1,351 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Vikings. Despite their record and long season, the experience he gained at the JUCO level was priceless.

“Last season at Long Beach was definitely a year I won’t forget. Learning so much with new coaches and a young team really helped me step into a leadership role. We were a very young team, so we struggled at first, but we continued to improve as the season went on, and I’m proud of how we grew as a team.

“My time there was good, and it shaped me into the quarterback I am today. I learned so much about football, both on and off the field,” Fernett said.

Fernett also drew interest from several FBS and FCS programs and had some Division II offers. However, his recruitment slowed down after the season before Morehead State came into the picture.

“Recruiting was extremely good during the season. I had interest from Liberty, Nevada, Texas State, and many other FBS and FCS schools. After the season, the talks faded because I knew schools would be looking at players in the transfer portal.

“From January through April, I received mostly Division II and lower-level interest and wasn’t really sure where I was going to end up. But I kept strong faith in God, and during the month of May, I started hearing from a handful of Division I schools that were looking to offer.”

🚨 JUCO Highlights 🚨

6’1 200 // 4.5 40-Yard

AA in hand // 2-3 years to play

D1 FCS Bounce-back

3 games with over 300+ yards

63% completion

Leader, Experience, Accurate, Fast release, Hardworking, Smart!

Played in one of the toughest juco conferences! @JUCOFFrenzy… pic.twitter.com/naYJlrKCvK — Allen Fernett (@FernettAllen) April 23, 2026

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