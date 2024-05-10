2024 East Tennessee State Football Schedule
East Tennessee State finished last season 3-8 (2-6 SoCon) as the Buccaneers fired former head coach Gary Quarles on Nov. 19. The Buccaneers hired former Gardner-Webb head coach Tre Lamb on Nov. 27.
ETSU's 2024 schedule features an FBS matchup against Appalachian State, one Division II game, two FCS out-of-conference games, and eight SoCon conference matchups.
The full 2024 schedule for ETSU is below.
2024 ETSU Football Schedule
Aug. 31: at Appalachian State
Sep. 7: UVA-Wise
Sep. 14: North Dakota State
Sep. 21: at Elon
Sep. 28: at The Citadel
Oct. 5: Chattanooga
Oct. 12: Samford
Oct. 19: Bye Week
Oct. 26: at Wofford
Nov. 2: at Mercer
Nov. 9: Western Carolina
Nov. 16: Furman
Nov. 23: at VMI
* Italics indicate conference matchups
