Week 6 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard

Laura O'Dell (Chattanooga Athletics)
Week 6 of the 2024 college football season is here. Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 poll.

FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 6)

No. 1 South Dakota State 41, Northern Iowa 3

No. 2 North Dakota State 41, No. 7 North Dakota 17

No. 3 Montana State 55, Northern Colorado 17

No. 4 South Dakota 59, Murray State 0

No. 16 Abilene Christian 41, No. 5 Central Arkansas 34

No. 6 Villanova 42, Stony Brook 24

Weber State 55, No. 8 Montana 48

No. 9 UC Davis 27, Portland State 26

No. 10 Idaho 23, No. 25 Northern Arizona 17

Towson 34, No. 12 William & Mary 27

No. 13 SEMO 38, Eastern Illinois 27

No. 20 Rhode Island 46, Hampton 44

Harvard 28, No. 21 New Hampshire 23

Chattanooga 17, No. 23 ETSU 10

Honorable Mentions:

Richmond 20, North Carolina A&T 17

Florida A&M 28, Alabama State 13

Delaware 42, Monmouth 35

Western Carolina 21, Wofford 17

Lafayette 28, Fordham 23

North Carolina Central 45, Campbell 14

Duquesne 47, Long Island 21

Bryant 42, Brown 35

Dartmouth 20, Penn 17

UT Martin 35, Gardner-Webb 17

Other Notable Games:

Columbia 34, Princeton 17

UAlbany 31, Cornell 10

Saint Francis 28, Delaware State 17

Sacred Heart 10, Norfolk State 3

Holy Cross 38, Colgate 7

Austin Peay 20, West Georgia 16

Tennessee State 24, Lindenwood 20

Youngstown State 21, Indiana State 14

Furman 17, The Citadel 16

South Carolina State 22, Tennessee Tech 20

Alcorn State 38, UAPB 28

Samford 27, VMI 3

Western Illinois 31, Charleston Southern 20

North Alabama 60, Utah Tech 14

Jackson State 45, Alabama A&M 38

