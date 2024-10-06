Week 6 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard
Week 6 of the 2024 college football season is here. Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 poll.
FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 6)
No. 1 South Dakota State 41, Northern Iowa 3
No. 2 North Dakota State 41, No. 7 North Dakota 17
No. 3 Montana State 55, Northern Colorado 17
No. 4 South Dakota 59, Murray State 0
No. 16 Abilene Christian 41, No. 5 Central Arkansas 34
No. 6 Villanova 42, Stony Brook 24
Weber State 55, No. 8 Montana 48
No. 9 UC Davis 27, Portland State 26
No. 10 Idaho 23, No. 25 Northern Arizona 17
Towson 34, No. 12 William & Mary 27
No. 13 SEMO 38, Eastern Illinois 27
No. 20 Rhode Island 46, Hampton 44
Harvard 28, No. 21 New Hampshire 23
Chattanooga 17, No. 23 ETSU 10
Honorable Mentions:
Richmond 20, North Carolina A&T 17
Florida A&M 28, Alabama State 13
Delaware 42, Monmouth 35
Western Carolina 21, Wofford 17
Lafayette 28, Fordham 23
North Carolina Central 45, Campbell 14
Duquesne 47, Long Island 21
Bryant 42, Brown 35
Dartmouth 20, Penn 17
UT Martin 35, Gardner-Webb 17
Other Notable Games:
Columbia 34, Princeton 17
UAlbany 31, Cornell 10
Saint Francis 28, Delaware State 17
Sacred Heart 10, Norfolk State 3
Holy Cross 38, Colgate 7
Austin Peay 20, West Georgia 16
Tennessee State 24, Lindenwood 20
Youngstown State 21, Indiana State 14
Furman 17, The Citadel 16
South Carolina State 22, Tennessee Tech 20
Alcorn State 38, UAPB 28
Samford 27, VMI 3
Western Illinois 31, Charleston Southern 20
North Alabama 60, Utah Tech 14
Jackson State 45, Alabama A&M 38
