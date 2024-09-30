FCS Football Recap: Week 5 Takeaways
Below are some major takeaways from all the Week 5 FCS football action.
UC Davis Makes Statement With Upset Victory Over Idaho
No. 14 UC Davis made a statement with an upset victory over No. 4 Idaho, holding off a late comeback from the Vandals to secure the 28-26 win. After trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, the Aggies outscored the Vandals 28-3 until the fourth quarter. It was the first victory over a top five opponent in program history at the FCS level.
Quarterback Miles Hastings put together a masterful performance, completing 25-of-32 attempts for 248 passing yards and three touchdowns. He carried the offense throughout this game as the rushing attack struggled, recording 26 yards on 31 carries against a stout Idaho defense. Lan Larison led the Aggies with 46 rushing yards, while also posting 54 receiving yards and two total touchdowns.
Despite allowing over 450 total yards and 5.8 yards per play, the Aggies defense forced three key turnovers inside their own territory. Porter Connors' interception late in the third quarter helped the Aggies extend their lead to 28-17, becoming the game-sealing touchdown. Rex Connors led the Aggies with 12 total tackles, while Kavir Bains recorded one interception and two pass breakups.
Mercer Makes History With Top 25 Victory Over Wofford
No. 12 Mercer made history in a 22-3 win over No. 23 Wofford, improving to 5-0 for the first time in program history. It was the second road victory over a ranked opponent after the Bears defeated Chattanooga earlier this season.
The Bears continue to lean on the best defense in the nation, holding Wofford to 146 total yards and 2.6 yards per play. The Terriers only generated 16 rushing yards on 20 carries and allowed seven tackles for loss. Mercer forced four interceptions and held the Terriers to 2-of-14 on third down attempts. Andrew Zock led the Bears with two tackles for loss and one sack, while Dainsus Miller recorded two interceptions.
Mercer's offense struggled after quarterback DJ Smith left the game due to injury. Backup quarterback Hess Horne completed 10-of-17 attempts for 100 passing yards and one touchdown. The Bears did not score an offensive touchdown until the fourth quarter, but kicker Reice Griffith hit two key field goals in the first half. The defense produced nine points, forcing a safety in the third quarter and Juwan Johnson returning an interception for a 40-yard defensive touchdown.
North Dakota State Continues To Roll In Huge Victory Over Illinois State
No. 2 North Dakota State extended its winning streak over No. 18 Illinois State to 13 games this weekend. The Bison have won four consecutive games this season after a Week 1 loss to Colorado and added a key ranked victory to their playoff resume.
After struggling to stop the run the past two weeks, the Bison dominated the line of scrimmage. North Dakota State recorded five sacks and held the Redbirds to less than 1.0 yard per carry. The Bison defense suffocated the Redbirds, holding the offense to only 206 total yards and 4.2 yards per play. Eli Mostaert had his best performance of the season, leading the defense with two tackles for loss and two sacks.
Quarterback Cam Miller continued his campaign for the Walter Payton Award, completing 20-of-23 passes for 216 yards and three passing touchdowns. CharMar Brown also solidified his spot as RB1 for the Bison, leading the team with 100 rushing yards on 17 carries. The Bison offense dominated all game, recording over 540 total yards and averaging over 7.7 yards per play. Wide receiver Bryce Lance had another impressive game, catching eight passes for 65 receiving yards and one touchdown.
UT Martin Upsets Kennesaw State For Second FBS Win In School History
UT Martin never trailed Saturday night as the Skyhawks defeated Kennesaw State for the second win over an FBS opponent in program history. It was their first FBS upset since a 20-17 victory over Memphis in 2012.
The Skyhawks suffocated Kennesaw State's offense, holding the Owls to only 215 yards of total offense. Defensive back Oshae Baker posted six total tackles and a 63-yard interception return for a touchdown, giving UT Martin the lead in the third quarter. Linebacker Tevin Shipp led the Skyhawks with 12 total tackles, while Jaylon Sharpe posted six tackles and two tackles for loss.
Running back Patrick Smith continued his impressive season, leading the offense with 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns. It was his third 100-plus-yard performance this season. The Skyhawks were efficient on third downs, converting on 8-of-16 attempts.
South Dakota Wins Top 25 MVFC Matchup Against Southern Illinois
No. 5 South Dakota stormed out to a 28-0 lead in the second quarter, dominating No. 17 Southern Illinois in a huge MVFC matchup. The Salukis showed plenty of promise earlier this season, but injuries have begun to catch up with this program.
The Coyotes were led by a potent rushing attack, which recorded over 300 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Travis Theis led the way with 147 rushing yards, while Charles Pierre Jr. added 124 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Aidan Bouman was not asked to do much but still passed for over 240 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end JJ Galbreath was dominant, leading the Coyotes with 100 receiving yards and one touchdown on only two catches.
Southern Illinois may have recorded over 300 yards, but the Salukis failed to establish any offensive consistency. It was another disappointing performance on the ground as South Dakota held the Salukis to 60 yards rushing and only 2.4 yards per carry. Blake Holden and Mi'Quise Grace combined for 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Other Key Storylines Around The FCS:
- No. 7 Central Arkansas put together another dominant performance with a win over No. 19 Lamar. ShunDerrick Powell led the Bears with 187 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Darius Hale added another 96 rushing yards. Defensively, the Bears suffocated Lamar's offense, holding the Cardinals to only 220 offensive yards. All-American David Walker led the defense with seven total tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack.
- Stony Brook continues to thrive under new head coach Billy Cosh, extending their winning streak to four games. The Seawolves held Morgan State to 259 total yards and recorded nine tackles for loss, led by Rodney Faulk's 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack. It was another signature performance from Roland Dempster, who led the offense with 158 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
- After a winless 2023 campaign, McNeese State has found new life behind quarterback Clifton McDowell. The Cowboys stunned No. 25 Weber State in a 28-26 upset victory, moving McNeese to 4-2 this season. McDowell led the offense with 203 passing yards, 109 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown. Running back Joshon Barbie had a breakout performance with 70 rushing yards and three touchdowns. McNeese's defense allowed over 400 yards but held Weber State's offense scoreless on four drives inside McNeese territory.
- No. 9 North Dakota made history against Murray State, scoring the most points in a single game since 1928. The Fighting Hawks scored 72 points, produced over 600 yards of total offense, and averaged 9.1 yards per play. Isaiah Smith led the Hawks with 142 rushing yards and two touchdowns, sparking a rushing attack that rolled up over 300 yards on the ground. Bo Belquist had another electric performance, catching three passes for 121 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
- In one of the most exciting games of the weekend, Prairie View A&M outlasted Grambling State in the State Fair Classic. Running back Lamagea McDowell scored the game-winning two-point conversion in the fifth overtime period, securing the massive upset for the Panthers. Ayden Jones led the Panthers with 12 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks as Prairie View A&M held the Tigers to only seven points in the second half. It was a must-win situation for Prairie View A&M after starting 0-2 in conference play this season.
