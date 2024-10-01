Week 6 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch
- New Hampshire Wildcats
- Harvard Crimson
- Princeton Tigers
- Columbia Lions
- Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
- Monmouth Hawks
- Albany Great Danes
- Dartmouth Big Green
- Penn Quakers
- Cornell Big Red
- Lafayette Leopards
- Holy Cross Crusaders
- Colgate Raiders
- Rhode Island Rams
- Hampton Pirates
- North Carolina A&T Aggies
- Richmond Spiders
- Austin Peay Governors
- Tennessee State Tigers
- Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
- UT Martin Skyhawks
- Southeast Missouri State Redhawks
- Montana Grizzlies
- Montana State Bobcats
- South Dakota Coyotes
- South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Florida A&M Rattlers
- Alabama A&M Bulldogs
- Alabama State Hornets
- VMI Keydets
- Samford Bulldogs
- Villanova Wildcats
- ETSU Buccaneers
- Chattanooga Mocs
- North Dakota Fighting Hawks
- North Dakota State Bison
- Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
- UC Davis Aggies
- Portland State Vikings
- Idaho Vandals
- UNI Panthers
- Jackson State Tigers
- William & Mary Tribe
- Towson Tigers
- McNeese Cowboys
- Illinois State Redbirds
- Southern Illinois Salukis
- UIW Cardinals
- Southern Utah Thunderbirds
- Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks
- Idaho State Bengals
- Cal Poly Mustangs
Below are the biggest games of the Week 6 FCS football slate for the upcoming weekend.
Week 6 FCS Football Schedule
Friday, Oct. 4
No. 21 New Hampshire at Harvard (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Saturday, Oct. 5
Princeton at Columbia (11 a.m. CT, ESPN+)
Delaware at Monmouth (Noon CT, FloSports)
UAlbany at Cornell (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Penn at Dartmouth (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Lafayette at Fordham (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Holy Cross at Colgate (Noon CT, ESPN+)
No. 20 Rhode Island at Hampton (1 p.m. CT, FloSports)
North Carolina A&T at Richmond (1 p.m. CT, FloSports)
Austin Peay at West Georgia (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Tennessee State at Lindenwood (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Indiana State at Youngstown State (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Furman at The Citadel (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Wofford at Western Carolina (1:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
South Carolina State at Tennessee Tech (1:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 13 SEMO at Eastern Illinois (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Weber State at No. 8 Montana (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Gardner-Webb at UT Martin (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 4 South Dakota at Murray State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Florida A&M at Alabama State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alcorn State (2 p.m. CT, TBA)
VMI at Samford (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 6 Villanova at Stony Brook (2:30 p.m. CT, FloSports)
Chattanooga at No. 23 ETSU (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 7 North Dakota at No. 2 North Dakota State (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
North Carolina Central at Campbell (3 p.m. CT, FloSports)
No. 5 Central Arkansas at No. 16 Abilene Christian (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Northern Colorado at No. 3 Montana State (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 9 UC Davis at Portland State (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Utah Tech at North Alabama (4 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 25 Northern Arizona at No. 10 Idaho (4 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 1 South Dakota State at Northern Iowa (4 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Alabama A&M vs Jackson State (4 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 12 William & Mary at Towson (5 p.m. CT, FloSports)
No. 22 McNeese at Houston Christian (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Texas A&M-Commerce at Southeastern Louisiana (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 18 Illinois State at No. 19 Southern Illinois (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Prairie View A&M at No. 15 Incarnate Word (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Nicholls at Southern (6 p.m. CT, TBA)
No. 14 Tarleton State at Southern Utah (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Idaho State at Cal Poly (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Northwestern State at Stephen F. Austin (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
More FCS Football News
FCS Football Recap: Week 5 Takeaways
Week 5 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard
Week 5 FCS Football Preview & Predictions
Behind The Numbers: Week 4 FCS Football Review
FCS Football Recap: Week 4 Takeaways
Follow all of FCS Football Central's coverage throughout the season on X, Facebook, and YouTube.