Week 6 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch

Below are the biggest games of the Week 6 FCS football slate for the upcoming weekend.

Week 6 FCS Football Schedule

Friday, Oct. 4

No. 21 New Hampshire at Harvard (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Saturday, Oct. 5

Princeton at Columbia (11 a.m. CT, ESPN+)

Delaware at Monmouth (Noon CT, FloSports)

UAlbany at Cornell (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Penn at Dartmouth (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Lafayette at Fordham (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Holy Cross at Colgate (Noon CT, ESPN+)

No. 20 Rhode Island at Hampton (1 p.m. CT, FloSports)

North Carolina A&T at Richmond (1 p.m. CT, FloSports)

Austin Peay at West Georgia (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Tennessee State at Lindenwood (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Indiana State at Youngstown State (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Furman at The Citadel (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Wofford at Western Carolina (1:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

South Carolina State at Tennessee Tech (1:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 13 SEMO at Eastern Illinois (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Weber State at No. 8 Montana (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Gardner-Webb at UT Martin (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 4 South Dakota at Murray State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Florida A&M at Alabama State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alcorn State (2 p.m. CT, TBA)

VMI at Samford (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 6 Villanova at Stony Brook (2:30 p.m. CT, FloSports)

Chattanooga at No. 23 ETSU (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 7 North Dakota at No. 2 North Dakota State (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

North Carolina Central at Campbell (3 p.m. CT, FloSports)

No. 5 Central Arkansas at No. 16 Abilene Christian (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Northern Colorado at No. 3 Montana State (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 9 UC Davis at Portland State (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Utah Tech at North Alabama (4 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 25 Northern Arizona at No. 10 Idaho (4 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 1 South Dakota State at Northern Iowa (4 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Alabama A&M vs Jackson State (4 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 12 William & Mary at Towson (5 p.m. CT, FloSports)

No. 22 McNeese at Houston Christian (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Texas A&M-Commerce at Southeastern Louisiana (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 18 Illinois State at No. 19 Southern Illinois (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Prairie View A&M at No. 15 Incarnate Word (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Nicholls at Southern (6 p.m. CT, TBA)

No. 14 Tarleton State at Southern Utah (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Idaho State at Cal Poly (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Northwestern State at Stephen F. Austin (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

