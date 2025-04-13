Fcs Football Central

2025 Western Carolina Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

Western Carolina Athletics
2024 Record: 7-5 (6-2 SoCon)
Head Coach: Kerwin Bell (5th season, 24-21)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 1983

Western Carolina's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Wake Forest, three FCS non-conference games, and eight SoCon conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Western Carolina is below.

2025 Western Carolina Football Schedule

Aug. 30: Gardner-Webb

Sep. 6: at Wake Forest

Sep. 13: Elon

Sep. 20: Samford

Sep. 27: at Campbell

Oct. 4: at Wofford

Oct. 11: Furman

Oct. 18: at The Citadel

Oct. 25: Bye Week

Nov. 1: at Chattanooga

Nov. 8: Mercer

Nov. 15: ETSU

Nov. 22: at VMI

* Italics indicate conference matchups

