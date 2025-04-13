2025 Western Carolina Football Schedule
2024 Record: 7-5 (6-2 SoCon)
Head Coach: Kerwin Bell (5th season, 24-21)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 1983
Western Carolina's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Wake Forest, three FCS non-conference games, and eight SoCon conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Western Carolina is below.
2025 Western Carolina Football Schedule
Aug. 30: Gardner-Webb
Sep. 6: at Wake Forest
Sep. 13: Elon
Sep. 20: Samford
Sep. 27: at Campbell
Oct. 4: at Wofford
Oct. 11: Furman
Oct. 18: at The Citadel
Oct. 25: Bye Week
Nov. 1: at Chattanooga
Nov. 8: Mercer
Nov. 15: ETSU
Nov. 22: at VMI
* Italics indicate conference matchups
