2026 FCS NFL Draft Stock Watch (Week 11)
Week 11 of the FCS season has prospects deep into their conference schedule, and every game matters even more down the home stretch. With less than a month left in the season, prospects need to continue to have solid performances down the stretch to keep their name buzzing for the 2026 NFL Draft.
This week, a quarterback from the SWAC put up his best performance of the season despite the losing effort, a redshirt junior wide receiver from Western Carolina put on a show against one of the top defenses in the FCS, and arguably the top running back prospect in the FCS showed why he deserves the title of top FCS running back prospect.
Let's look into which prospects put themselves on the radar and boosted their stock this past weekend.
Christian Peters | QB | Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Week 11 Stats: 26 completions on 36 attempts, 333 yards passing, three passing TDs, 11 carries, 34 yards rushing
Peters put up a season-high in completions, yards, and touchdowns versus Florida A&M. He looked poised and confident in the matchup and had a season-high in big-time throws with four. He did not have any turnover-worthy plays, and he was very accurate throughout this game.
His ball placement and timing were crucial to the offensive success. His receivers did have four drops, which brought down his completion percentage to 72.2%. Overall, this was Peters’ best game of the year, and continued success could place him in the conversation for Top 3-5 HBCU quarterback.
Malik Knight | WR | Western Carolina
Week 11 Stats: 5 receptions, 141 yards receiving, 2 receiving TDs, 45 yards after the catch, 4 first-down receptions, and 4 explosive receptions
Knight put up his most productive game of the season versus Mercer in a high-scoring conference matchup. His smooth route running and ability to get open against zone coverage were on display in this game. He also showed quality speed after the catch, and stretching the field was impressive against one of the best defenses in the FCS. Knight is only a redshirt junior, but another year of production can put him in a top FCS prospect conversation for next season.
Elijah Howard | RB | Central Connecticut State
Week 11 Stats: 17 carries, 178 yards rushing, 10.5 YPC, 2 rushing TDs, 4 receptions, 39 yards receiving, 142 yards after contact, 3 explosive runs, and 4 first down receptions
Howard put together his best performance of the season after coming off a 57-yard performance against Long Island. He was efficient in the running and passing game versus Stonehill. He showed his ability to break off big runs with a 90-yard carry at the beginning of the second quarter. He was also sure-handed and showed quality route running out of the backfield.
Howard will likely be the top FCS running back prospect with games like this down the stretch. With Central Connecticut State looking to make the FCS playoffs, Howard will need to continue this play over the next two weeks to clinch the league crown outright.
