2026 Tennessee Tech Football Preview: Can The Golden Eagles Keep Building?

Our 2026 FCS football team preview series continues with the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, who make the move to the SoCon after winning their first outright conference title since 1972.

It was truly a historic season for the Golden Eagles in 2025. Not only did they win the Big South-OVC, but they also finished undefeated against FCS opponents in the regular season in Year 2 of the Bobby Wilder era. Wilder has completely overhauled this program, which has taken clear steps forward in each season.

While this team was extremely talented, the first-round loss to North Dakota in the FCS Playoffs showed they still had plenty of work left to reach their ultimate goals. The Golden Eagles dipped heavily in the portal once again, adding to the returning talent they have throughout this roster.

We know that big transfer portal classes have shown to have high variance at the FCS level, but thus far, Coach Wilder and his staff have proven to be adept at it. Let's take a deep dive into Tennessee Tech ahead of the 2026 college football season.

Roster Outlook

2025 Record: 11-2 (8-0 Big South-OVC)

Head Coach: Bobby Wilder (3rd season, 18-7)

Returning All-Conference Contributors: Tre' Holloway (WR), Maury Sullivan (WR)

Notable Incoming Transfers: Jax Leatherwood (SEMO, QB), MJ Flowers (UConn, RB), Eric Weatherly (Ball State, WR), Ivan Hoyt (Davidson, WR), Leonard Sherrod III (Wheeling, S), Cee Rhodes (UT Martin, CB), Anthony Busa (Stonehill, DB), Mateo Lucero (Wagner, OL), Gabe Nunez (Southern Utah, WR), Marcus Harris (Alabama State, RB), Grant Thompson (West Liberty, DL), Alex Dawkins (Lindenwood, DB), Jamarr Jones (Chattanooga, DL), Ameer Johnson (Robert Morris, DL), Mich'le Joseph (Sam Houston, OL), Tyrese Whitaker (Temple, LB), Ralph Ortiz (Kansas State, LB), Qua Ashley (Ball State, RB)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 7

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 9

Quarterback

Transfer quarterback Kekoa Visperas moves on after one season with the Golden Eagles. He had a solid season, but I think it's reasonable to expect some improvement at the quarterback spot in 2026. The favorite for the starting job has to be former Weber State quarterback Richie Munoz, who started 17 games in the Big Sky. He completed 61% of his passes for over 3,600 career passing yards, 34 passing TDs, and 7 INTs.

After initially transferring to Incarnate Word in 2025, Munoz flipped to Tennessee Tech and took a "redshirt" season with the Golden Eagles. In my opinion, Munoz has a much higher ceiling than Visperas and has a big advantage since he was able to spend an entire season learning the offense.

The Golden Eagles also added Jax Leatherwood (SEMO) and Zolten Osborne (Charleston Southern) to fill out the room, both of whom are proven starters at the FCS level. They will bring a level of security to the quarterback room, making the floor of this position extremely high. The Golden Eagles should feel good about whoever is the starter. Leatherwood has an intriguing frame at 6-8 and threw for 1,969 yards, 12 TDs, and 2 INTs in only eight games last season.

Running Back

This running back room is loaded with depth and talent. The group is highlighted by UConn transfer MJ Flowers, who is one of the top transfers into the FCS regardless of position. He was limited to 3 games in 2025, but spent his first two years at Eastern Illinois, where he was a Freshman All-American and first-team All-Big South/OVC standout. In those two seasons at EIU, he recorded 1,719 rushing yards, 539 receiving yards, and 18 total TDs.

Ball State transfer Qua Ashley also joins the room. He had 547 rushing yards and 107 receiving yards at the FBS level last season, while also adding 212 kick return yards. He was a standout at Kennesaw State in 2024, where he had 1,193 all-purpose yards and earned All-CUSA honors.

If that wasn't enough depth, the Golden Eagles also added Alabama State transfer Marcus Harris II. Harris was one of the highest graded running backs according to Pro Football Focus last season, finishing with 426 yards and 15 TDs on only 57 carries. He averaged 7.5 yards per carry for an elite Alabama State offense.

Tennessee Tech also has redshirt sophomore Aidan Littles and sophomore Maurice Sims returning. Littles played in 11 games and finished with 389 rushing yards on 6.2 yards per carry, while Sims averaged 9.6 yards per carry in his limited action in three games. There's a real argument that this is the most talented running back room in the country.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Two of the top 3 wide receivers from last season return in Maury Sullivan and Tre' Holloway. The duo combined for 1,118 receiving yards and 7 receiving TDs, with Sullivan leading the team in receiving yards (631). Even with this talented duo coming back, the Golden Eagles added multiple portal receivers with significant Division I experience.

Davidson transfer Ivan Hoyt was extremely productive for the Wildcats, posting 842 yards and 10 receiving TDs in 2025. That's despite Davidson having very inconsistent quarterback play and an offense in which Hoyt had more than double the receptions of any other wide receiver on the team. He earned first-team All-PFL honors last season.

Idaho transfer Emmerson Cortz-Menjivar is an interesting gadget player who could be a solid 4th-5th option in this offense. Eric Weatherly spent last season at Ball State, but was a first-team All-Patriot League selection at Bucknell before that. He had 1,468 receiving yards and 15 receiving TDs for the Bison over two seasons, while also serving as a solid return specialist on special teams.

One of my favorite transfer additions was Gabe Nunez from Southern Utah. Nunez was part of an excellent receiving corps the last two seasons, posting over 1,300 receiving yards and 7 receiving TDs. He's an excellent, dependable route runner, while also offering upside as a special teams weapon.

The Golden Eagles didn't get much production from the tight ends in 2025, but made some interesting moves in the portal. Tyler Nix is the most experienced returner in the room, but he wasn't really a factor in the passing game. Gerard Grewe comes in from Truman State, where he led his team with 44 receptions for 573 receiving yards and 6 receiving TDs.

Casen Lanza is another Division II addition from Shepherd, where he had 27 receptions for 346 receiving yards. Finally, UT Martin transfer Hyatt Timosciek played every game for the Skyhawks last season and finished with nearly 200 receiving yards. They have drastically improved the talent in this room and only need 1-2 new players to emerge in the passing game in 2026.

Offensive Line

This is likely the group that will determine the true ceiling of this team. If this unit comes together and is a top offensive line, then the Golden Eagles will be a top 5 offense in the FCS. Last season, inconsistencies really hurt Tennessee Tech, especially once they faced an elite defensive line in North Dakota.

The Golden Eagles added nine transfers to the offensive line room, but still return two significant contributors from last season in Alex Delk (6-3, 312) and Nason Simmons (6-5, 324). Both played roughly 500 snaps last season, with Simmons grading out nicely at guard. Garrett Masterson (6-6, 316) started at right tackle for Kent State last season, while Aboualye Diallo (6-6, 310) also comes from Kent State, where he started the last three games of the season.

Other options at tackle include Central Connecticut State transfer Eric Nunez (6-7, 336), who started the second half of the season for the Blue Devils. Josh Robinson (6-8, 293) also joins the room from Lindenwood, where he started the last three games of the season and was solid in his limited action.

At guard, Tennessee Tech added Wagner transfer Mateo Lucero (6-4, 345) and Tennessee State transfer Jesse Igwe (6-2, 320), both of whom bring FCS starting experience. Lucero earned third-team All-NEC honors last season and is a three-year starter for the Seahawks. Igwe started last season for the Tigers, but is one of the lowest-graded portal additions.

The portal additions round out with guards Joshua Brooks (6-3, 300) and Mich'le Jospeh (6-3, 311), who were added from Robert Morris and Sam Houston State. Both players earned starting experience last season and could push for a spot in the rotation in 2026.

Clearly, there is plenty of size, depth, and talent throughout this unit. The real question will be whether Coach Wilder and this offensive staff can find the right five starters and get them to gel into an elite unit. As I mentioned earlier, it was one of the biggest factors that hindered them in the postseason last year.

Defensive Line

The Golden Eagles added plenty of talent for the portal across the defensive line, but this was a unit that merely needed to bolster what was already returning. Xavier Randolph, Idris King, and AJ Crawford all return after combining for 15.5 TFLs in 2025. This was a group that really was just emerging as contributors last year, so I would expect that one or two of them could really take a step forward and push for All-Conference honors in 2026.

This doesn't even account for senior Hudson Tucker, who was injured most of last season, but has 25.5 career TFLs. Temple Tyrese Whitaker is another name to watch at defensive end. He saw significant playing time for the Owls, showing solid upside as a true pass rusher off the edge.

There are more unknowns across the interior of the defensive line, but I would expect Chattanooga transfer Jamarr Jones and senior Ethan McLaurin to stand out. Jones brings 30 games of experience, in which he's recorded 30 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, and 4.5 sacks. They also added West Liberty transfer Grant Thompson, who has been productive at the Division II level, including earning first-team All-MEC honors in 2025.

A few other names to keep an eye on include Albany State transfer Joshua Jones, Robert Morris transfer Ameer Johnson, and Shippensburg transfer Cordell Brown. Johnson had a career-high 34 tackles, 4 TFLs, and 3 sacks last season, while Jones was productive as a true freshman for a team that made a run to the semifinals of the D2 playoffs.

Linebacker

At linebacker, the Golden Eagles return Kaleb Brown and Greg Turner III, who combined for 71 total tackles last season. Neither was a full-time starter last season, but they appear ready to take on a bigger role in 2026. There are a few transfer portal additions who could play massive roles in the second level of this defense.

Kansas State transfer Ralph Ortiz played in 9 games for the Wildcats, but was a standout at West Florida in 2023-24. He was named the GSC Freshman of the Year in 2023, while earning first-team All-GSC honors the next season. Over two years, he posted 82 tackles, 16 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 4 INTs, and 11 PBUs.

Virginia Tech transfer Will Johnson saw limited playing time for the Hokies, but is expected to find a role in this defense. There's also Drew Scott, who transferred in from Missouri Western and was productive last season with 63 total tackles and 3 TFLs.

Defensive Backs

The secondary is a bit of a question mark with only two real returning significant contributors in safeties Eric Taylor and Omar Philyaw. The duo combined for 64 total tackles, 4 TFLs, and 10 PBUs last season.

The biggest challenge will be replacing all the talent that was lost this offseason, including All-American Tim Coutras and All-Conference cornerback Andrew Smith. Once again, the Golden Eagles turned to the portal to find starting experience in the secondary. They added eight players with significant starting experience, including multiple FCS starters and a few high upside non-Division I transfers.

One player to keep an eye on is UNI transfer Joe Hall III, who played over 600 snaps for the Panthers in 2025. He ended the year with 39 total tackles, 1 INT, and 3 PBUs, but his experience in the MVFC should translate very well to the SoCon. Stonehill transfer Anthony Busa was a starter at safety for the Skyhawks, posting 74 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, and 8 PBUs.

UT Martin transfer Cee Rhodes started two games last season, but was a solid rotational piece for the Skyhawks. He started his career as a wide receiver, but had a solid season with 20 tackles, 1 INT, and 4 PBUs. Alex Dawkins was a key contributor for Lindenwood, posting 46 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack, and 2 FFs last season.

Another name to know is Wheeling transfer Leonard Sherrod III, who was a Division II All-American in 2025. He had an insane season with 97 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 5 INTs, and 11 PBUs in 11 games. There's also Trey Patrick from Central Missouri, who was extremely productive with 3 INTs and 11 PBUs last year.

It will be important for these Division II transfers to make a smooth transition to the Division I level. There will be a ton of new faces in this secondary, but if this unit wants to be elite once again, the Golden Eagles will need some of these non-Division I transfers to emerge as impact players.

Season Outlook

Not only is this a big season for Tennessee Tech, but it's also their chance to make an immediate impact in their new conference. The SoCon is a historically competitive FCS conference, but it is in need of a program that can really raise the ceiling of the league, which Tennessee Tech has the opportunity to do with its current trajectory.

Tennessee Tech will play nine conference games and will have the pressure of being regarded as the preseason favorites. The Golden Eagles have some decent non-conference matchups, including a season-opening game against Monmouth and another game against UAC contender Eastern Kentucky. The schedule also includes a late-season SEC trip to Mississippi State.

This program should expect to make the playoffs, and anything less than at least one postseason win should be considered a disappointment. There are also expectations that the Golden Eagles should make a real push for a Top 8 seed, securing a first-round bye and homefield advantage in the second round.

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