2026 UAC Football Preview: Contenders, Sleepers, & Key Storylines

We are less than 50 days away from the start of the 2026 FCS football season, which means that preview season continues here at FCS Football Central.

We continue our FCS conference previews with a deep dive into the UAC, which has emerged as one of the best conferences at this level. Tarleton State and Abilene Christian are the preseason favorites after both teams finished 7-1 in conference play last season, but there are a few contenders looking to knock them off the throne.

Austin Peay will be led by an All-American quarterback, while West Georgia will look to build on an 8-win season as they enter a new era under head coach Steve Englehart. There's also newcomer West Florida, which was a 10-win team at the Division II level, and will look to create some chaos in its first season in the FCS.

Returning players who played roughly 200 snaps last season were tabbed as returning significant contributors. An exception was made for players who suffered injuries, who would have been starters or major contributors if they were healthy. Snap count data was collected using Pro Football Focus.

For more in-depth analysis, make sure to check out our individual team previews that will be released throughout the summer leading up to the first game of the season.

Below is a complete preview of the UAC ahead of the 2026 college football season, including key returners for each team and our official predicted order of finish with an analysis section that contains our overall thoughts on the conference race.

Note: All the data below is based on available spring/summer rosters, as of July 2026. There could be late roster changes due to eligibility waivers, players returning after entering the portal, players missing from the roster, or a multitude of other factors.

Abilene Christian

2025 Record: 9-5 (7-1 UAC)

Head Coach: Keith Patterson (5th season, 30-20)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 9

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 6

Projected SOS: 17th

Key Returners:



Rovaughn Banks Jr. (RB): 142 carries, 687 rushing yards, 4.8 YPC, 3 rushing TDs



Dallas Dudley (WR): 47 receptions, 494 receiving yards, 10.5 YPC, 2 receiving TDs



Raydrian Baltrip (WR): 30 receptions, 339 receiving yards, 11.3 YPC, 4 receiving TDs



Kortlin Rausaw (DT): 42 total tackles, 5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 7 QBHs



Jocelyn Malaska (S): 43 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 4 PBUs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (0)

- RB (1)

- WR (2)

- TE (1)

- OL (5)

- DT (2)

- EDGE (1)

- LB (0)

- S (1)

- CB (2)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Makenzie McGill II (North Texas, RB)

- Dillon Williams (Central Arkansas, S)

- Plae Wyatt (Rice, S)

- Kanon Gibson (UTPB, QB)

- Cristian Driver (Minnesota, WR)

- Brandon Johnson (Northern Colorado, RB)

- Colin Brazzell (Tennessee, CB)

- Larry Benton III (Vanderbilt, TE)

- Marcos Davila (Nebraska, QB)

- Tucker Parks (Western Kentucky, QB)

- Wes Tucker (Baylor, OL)

- Obi Udom (Arkansas State, DL)

Austin Peay

2025 Record: 7-5 (4-4 UAC)

Head Coach: Jeff Faris (3rd season, 11-13)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 9

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 10

Projected SOS: 33rd

Key Returners:



Chris Parson (QB): 63.2% comp, 3,003 passing yards, 23 passing TDs, 5 INTs, 743 rushing yards, 14 rushing TDs



Jaden Robinson (WR): 43 receptions, 579 receiving yards, 13.5 YPC, 6 receiving TDs



Trevor Hardy (S): 49 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 7 PBUs, 1 FF, 1 FR



Joshua Sales Jr. (OT): 690 snaps played, 1 sack allowed, 16 QB pressures allowed



Jake Stonebraker (LB): 36 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (2)

- WR (2)

- TE (1)

- OL (3)

- DT (2)

- EDGE (2)

- LB (1)

- S (4)

- CB (1)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Justin Wimpye (Youngstown State, CB)

- David Portu (Charleston Southern, DL)

- Ethan Harris (Furman, WR)

- Joshua Miller (Syracuse, OL)

- Jeff Burton (Georgia State, OL)

- Tywan Royal (ETSU, DB)

- David Gardner (Florida A&M, OL)

- Mason Shipp (Yale, WR)

- William Fowles (Appalachian State, WR)

- Obadiah Obasuyi (Georgia State, OL)

- Ta'Ron Haile (Syracuse, DB)

- Jahvion Jarmon (Bowling Green, DB)

- Marvin Sims (Western Kentucky, WR)

- Eli Jones (Western Kentucky, LB)

- Kendall Howard (Wake Forest, DL)

- Caleb Merritt (Wyoming, DB)

- Josh Lloyd (Western Michigan, DL)

- Keith Charney (California (PA), LB)

- Jefferson Desca (Wheeling, LB)

- Ronald Jackson (Grand Valley State, DL)

Central Arkansas

2025 Record: 3-9 (2-6 UAC)

Head Coach: Nathan Brown (9th season, 46-44)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 7

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 9

Projected SOS: 22nd

Key Returners:



Tyrell Pollard (WR): 26 receptions, 515 receiving yards, 19.8 YPC, 7 receiving TDs



Ty Durham (WR): 36 receptions, 508 receiving yards, 14.1 YPC, 2 receiving TDs



Trevion Traylor (DT): 41 total tackles, 8 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 FF, 2 QBHs



Ashtyn Williams (LB): 70 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 INT, 1 PBU



Marcus Washington (S): 62 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 5 PBUs, 1 FF

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (0)

- RB (0)

- WR (2)

- TE (1)

- OL (4)

- DT (2)

- EDGE (3)

- LB (2)

- S (1)

- CB (1)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Donovyn Omolo (Central Missouri, QB)

- Sam Jackson (Arkansas Tech, LB)

- Lajuan Owens (California, OL)

- Nate Spillman (Austin Peay, WR)

- James Jointer Jr. (Eastern Michigan, RB)

- Dakarai Anderson (Cincinnati, WR)

- Joey Su'a (Arizona State, OL)

- Bennett Ringleb (Tulsa, OL)

- Walker White (Baylor, QB)

- Cam Hill (Louisiana Tech, S)

- Kaydin Thomas (Fayetteville State, DE)

- Darian Slaughter (Saint Francis, DE)

- Austin Young (Oklahoma State, DT)

Eastern Kentucky

2025 Record: 5-7 (3-5 UAC)

Head Coach: Walt Wells (7th season, 35-33)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 9

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 3

Projected SOS: 27th

Key Returners:



Brayden Latham (RB): 154 carries, 667 rushing yards, 4.3 YPC, 3 rushing TDs, 129 receiving yards



Myles Burkett (QB): 54.5% comp, 1,473 passing yards, 8 passing TDs, 9 INTs, 317 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs



Derek Taylor (S): 78 total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1 INT, 3 PBUs, 2 FFs



Kaden Smith (LB): 77 total tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 1 INT, 2 PBUs, 1 FR



D.J. Galva (CB): 30 total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 3 PBUs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (2)

- WR (1)

- TE (1)

- OL (4)

- DT (0)

- EDGE (0)

- LB (1)

- S (1)

- CB (1)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Jackson Marshall (Gardner-Webb, LB)

- Yusef Sanogo-Kendrick (SEMO, OL)

- Nasir Spruill (UVA Wise, EDGE)

- Keshawn Hayden (Central Michigan, DL)

- Jayden Marable (Memphis, DT)

- Payne Miller (Western Illinois, DT)

- Jon Hunt (Coastal Carolina, QB)

- Chenellson Exume (Florida Atlantic, DL)

- Kaleb Neal (Appalachian State, DB)

- Lendric Barber (Cincinnati, DT)

- Blake Kendall (James Madison, QB)

- Cristian Conyer (Appalachian State, DB)

- Ashton Bracewell (Florida State, OLB)

- Caleb Redd (Kansas, EDGE)

- Robby Medici (Florida Atlantic, OL)

- Andrew Steger (Eastern Michigan, OL)

North Alabama

2025 Record: 2-10 (1-7 UAC)

Head Coach: Brent Dearmon (4th season, 8-27)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 5

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 6

Projected SOS: 28th

Key Returners:



Destin Wade (QB): 51.1% comp, 1,188 passing yards, 10 passing TDs, 4 INTs, 469 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs



KJ Fields (WR): 31 receptions, 312 receiving yards, 10.1 YPC, 2 receiving TDs



Jyheam Ingram (DT): 26 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 3 sacks, 2 PBUs, 4 QBHs, 1 FF, 1 FR



Fred Vili (EDGE): 41 total tackles, 8 TFLs, 4 sacks, 2 QBHs



Anthony Young (CB): 21 total tackles, 1 TFL, 5 PBUs, 1 FF

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (0)

- WR (2)

- TE (0)

- OL (2)

- DT (2)

- EDGE (2)

- LB (1)

- S (0)

- CB (1)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Snap Reed (Tennessee State, WR)

- Chris McMillian (Bowling Green, RB)

- Dominique Dixon (Tennessee State, DB)

- Cayden Adkins (Georgia State, LB)

- Xavier Johnson (Memphis, WR)

- Leavy Johnson (South Alabama, OL)

- Will French (Memphis, OL)

- Kavion Benton (Memphis, DE)

- Joshua White (Memphis, DL)

- Kanijal Thomas (Kansas State, DB)

- Isaac Rue (Middle Tennessee State, OL)

- Banks Bowen (Oklahoma State, QB)

- Mond Cole (Memphis, DT)

- Donovan Nevils (Memphis, DL)

- Jaylon Calhoun (Appalachian State, RB)

- Navy Curry (Kentucky State, DB)

- Taevion Cox (Fayetteville State, DL)

Tarleton State

2025 Record: 12-3 (7-1 UAC)

Head Coach: Todd Whitten (17th season, 126-59)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 6

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 5

Projected SOS: 53rd

Key Returners:



Marquis Willis (WR): 23 receptions, 515 receiving yards, 22.4 YPC, 4 receiving TDs



Tylan Hines (RB): 82 carries, 510 rushing yards, 6.2 YPC, 3 rushing TDs



Stephen Woods Jr. (LB): 36 total tackles, 5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 PBUs, 1 FF



Jadan Aubert (S): 43 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 INT, 2 FRs



Avian Rice (S): 34 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 INT

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (0)

- RB (2)

- WR (2)

- TE (1)

- OL (1)

- DT (0)

- EDGE (1)

- LB (1)

- S (2)

- CB (1)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- BJ Fleming (North Dakota, WR)

- Xavier Potts (Stephen F. Austin, DT)

- Kaleb Brown (Mount Union, EDGE)

- Samuel Robles (Eastern Illinois, DL)

- Miequle Brock (Nicholls, RB)

- Evan Carney (Western Carolina, OL)

- Kenyon Partridge (Western Carolina, EDGE)

- Braedyn Locke (Arizona, QB)

- Terrance Saunders II (Eastern Michigan, OL)

- Malekai Wheeler (New Mexico State, OL)

- Kenyan Kelly (UTSA, DB)

- Josiah Jeffery (Anderson, LB)

- Ajai Harrell (Alabama State, WR)

- Ja'Mareion Gipson (Nebraska-Kearney, DB)

- Caleb Flores (Incarnate Word, OL)

- DeAndre Buchannon (West Georgia, WR)

- Kaden Anderson (Wyoming, QB)

- Fredd Adams (Coastal Carolina, DB)

West Florida

2025 Record: 10-2 (2-1 GSC)

Head Coach: Kaleb Nobles (4th season, 25-9)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 6

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 9

Projected SOS: 32nd

Key Returners:



TJ Lane (RB): 167 carries, 869 rushing yards, 5.2 YPC, 11 rushing TDs, 3 receiving TDs



Roderick Webb (CB): 22 total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 3 INTs, 15 PBUs



Jamari Dickens (S): 35 total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 4 PBUs



Jake Robinette (TE): 13 receptions, 199 receiving yards, 15.3 YPC, 4 receiving TDs



Byron Puryear (EDGE): 14 total tackles, 5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 PBUs, 2 QBHs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (0)

- RB (1)

- WR (1)

- TE (2)

- OL (2)

- DT (2)

- EDGE (1)

- LB (3)

- DB (3)



*Note: Snap count data is limited for Division II, which means we had to evaluate returning contributors differently for West Florida.

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Bubba Thompson (South Alabama, QB)

- Cole Shaw (Mercer, WR)

- Xakery Wiedner (Coastal Carolina, WR)

- Teddy Smith (Lincoln (MO), OL)

- David Law-Mortimer (Edward Waters, DB)

- Greg Pressley (Johnson C. Smith, DB)

- Nick Perry (Upper Iowa, OL)

- Travell Wright (Mercyhurst, LB)

- David Awuah (IUP, DB)

- Iliyas Fuavai (Southern Miss, DL)

- Dylan Lloyd (Florida Atlantic, OL)

- Desmond Greene (Lenoir-Rhyne, DB)

- Oliver Van Dyke (Lane College, WR)

West Georgia

2025 Record: 8-3 (5-3 UAC)

Head Coach: Steve Englehart (1st season)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 4

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 2

Projected SOS: 26th

Key Returners:



Chancellor Bryant (CB): 25 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 5 PBUs, 4 QBHs, 1 FR



TJ Lockley (WR): 51 receptions, 508 receiving yards, 10.0 YPC, 3 receiving TDs (Stats from 2024, Limited to 4 games due to injury)



Cam Marshall (S): 16 total tackles, 3 receptions allowed, 1 TD allowed

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (0)

- RB (0)

- WR (3)

- TE (0)

- OL (1)

- DT (0)

- EDGE (0)

- LB (0)

- S (1)

- CB (1)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Collin Hurst (Presbyterian, QB)

- Michael Torres (Presbyterian, LB)

- Justin Montgomery (Presbyterian, RB)

- Elijah Barnes (Wingate, EDGE)

- Malik Lewis (Presbyterian, LB)

- Andrew Ruffin (Albany State, LB)

- Joshua Schuchts (UTEP, TE)

- Kymani Santos (Presbyterian, DL)

- Luke Marble (South Dakota State, QB)

- Chidu Bekee (Northern Illinois, LB)

- Malik Leverett (East Carolina, WR)

- Zander Erasmus (Presbyterian, TE)

- Jayden Henry (Presbyterian, WR)

- Dillon Bryant (Presbyterian, DL)

- Kelik Harris (Presbyterian, DL)

Projected Order Of Finish

1. Tarleton State

T2. Abilene Christian

T2. Austin Peay

4. Central Arkansas

T5. West Florida

T5. North Alabama

T5. Eastern Kentucky

8. West Georgia

Analysis

Zach McKinnell: This is going to be one of the most fun conferences to watch throughout the 2026 season. I do think there is a clear top tier, with all three teams having the talent to win the conference, but that doesn't mean that any of the other teams can't create some chaos with an upset on any given weekend. We've seen it happen over the past few seasons, and I don't expect anything to change.

I don't see much separation among the teams in the top tier, but I'm going to lean towards Tarleton State to win the autobid. Is there concern about the massive number of portal additions? Absolutely, but the Texans took a similar approach last season and won 12 games, and I think this year's class is more talented than last year's. It'll come down to quarterback and offensive line, but I'm confident that Whitten and this staff are going to find the right group of starters and make another playoff run in 2026.

Abilene Christian and Austin Peay are the other two teams in my top tier, both possessing the talent to win the conference and make a playoff run. My biggest question for the Wildcats will be quarterback, but I do think Kanon Gipson fits this offense perfectly, and there's no shortage of weapons around him, including five returning offensive linemen with starting experience.

For the Govs, it all starts with Chris Parson, who was absolutely electric in his first season starting. I think he can be even better next season, which makes Austin Peay very dangerous in this race, especially with ACU and Tarleton having to come to Clarksville. I do have some questions about the interior offensive line, but I expect all three of these top teams to find themselves in the playoffs next year.

The rest of the conference is pure chaos. I could see an argument for almost any of the remaining teams to finish as high as 4th or as low as 8th in the conference. Central Arkansas returns a ton of defensive contributors, but has question marks at quarterback and running back. Eastern Kentucky has a solid amount of offensive talent, but there may be 9+ new starters defensively. Plus, rumors have started to circulate about Myles Burkett's health, which creates another possible question at quarterback.

I think North Alabama may be the most improved team in the conference, especially if Destin Wade can continue to grow into his role as the starting quarterback. There's a solid core of defensive contributors returning, along with some instant-impact transfer additions, which should help the Lions be more competitive this season.

The final two teams are massive unknowns for different reasons. West Georgia will have a new staff and is projected to return zero full-time starters from last season's 8-win team. I think this program made the right hire with Englehart, but I do think there are some growing pains in Year 1, especially with how tough this conference is going to be.

The one caveat is quarterback Colin Hurst, who could be the x-factor for the Wolves after being named the PFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2025. If he has a big season, I think this team could be sneaky as the rest of the new pieces gel throughout the year.

As for West Florida, there is optimism surrounding this program finally making the jump to Division I, but what does that look like in Year 1? The Argos have a good bit of returning talent, especially with multiple All-Conference offensive linemen and a handful of defensive contributors, but the schedule is brutal. All but two of their conference games will be on the road, plus they have tough non-conference bouts with SEMO and Southern Illinois. It's a tough path forward, but I do expect this program to be competitive and win some conference games.

Timothy Rosario: In my opinion, this is the 3rd-best conference in the FCS, and it has a clear top tier with three teams that I could see winning the league. Tarleton State, Abilene Christian, and Austin Peay will all have ambitions to win the conference and make a deep playoff run. Despite this, all three teams have some variance for their potential season outlook because there are a lot of new faces from the transfer portal.

Tarleton State has a ton of talent to replace, including their starting quarterback, but the Texans dipped heavily in the portal. This transfer portal class is incredibly talented and gives this team an extremely high ceiling. Returning RB Tylan Hines and transfer WR BJ Fleming will be one of the most dangerous offensive duos in the FCS. The biggest question for me will be the offensive and defensive lines, particularly how long these units take to gel and build chemistry. I think this gives Tarleton State the highest variance of outcomes in 2026.

Abilene Christian has a really solid core returning and will believe they should be the favorites after winning this conference in back-to-back seasons. The schedule is fairly tough, and they will have a new starting quarterback, most likely Division II transfer Kanon Gipson.

Austin Peay should be very dynamic and dangerous offensively, especially with Walter Payton Award finalist Chris Parson back at quarterback. They have excellent options at running back and wide receiver, but the question will be the defense. The Govs have a lot of returning talent, but they lost most of their top playmakers. There will be a ton of new transfers and they will need them to play well if they want to make a playoff push.

The next tier is very unclear and I think you could make an argument for several teams. Central Arkansas has an excellent WR duo and always has plenty of individual talent throughout the team. I'm higher on North Alabama than most, especially with Destin Wade returning at quarterback.

Eastern Kentucky has to improve at quarterback, whether that's Myles Burkett taking a step forward or a newcomer winning the job in fall camp. West Florida is the biggest question mark in the conference as they transition up from Division II. It's an excellent program with plenty of talent. Keep an eye on RB TJ Lane. I think West Georgia may struggle this season in Year 1 with a new staff. This conference is extremely tough, and I think they may need a season to establish their culture inside the program.

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