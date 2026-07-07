2026 Southland Football Preview: Contenders, Sleepers, & Key Storylines

We are less than 60 days away from the start of the 2026 FCS football season and preview season marches on here at FCS Football Central.

We continue our FCS conference previews with a deep dive into the Southland Conference, which had an outstanding year in 2025, landing three teams in the FCS Playoffs, including two Top 16 seeds. Stephen F. Austin will look to defend its crown after finishing last season 8-0 in conference play.

There is no shortage of challengers, though, including Southeastern Louisiana and Lamar, who both made postseason appearances last season. Incarnate Word is hungry to bounce back from a tough season, but the Cardinals have won three conference titles since 2021. There's also newcomer UTRGV, which put together a historic 9-win season in its inaugural season.

Returning players who played roughly 200 snaps last season were labeled as returning significant contributors. An exception was made for players who suffered injuries, who would have been starters or major contributors if they were healthy. Snap count data was collected from Pro Football Focus.

For more in-depth team analysis, make sure to check out our individual team previews that will be released throughout the summer leading up to the first game of the season.

Below is a complete preview of the Southland ahead of the 2026 college football season, including key returners for each team and our official predicted order of finish with an analysis section that contains our overall thoughts on the conference race.

Note: All the data below is based on available spring/summer rosters, as of June 2026. There could be late roster changes due to eligibility waivers, players returning after entering the portal, players missing from the roster, or a multitude of other factors.

East Texas A&M

2025 Record: 3-9 (3-5 SLC)

Head Coach: Clint Dolezel (4th season, 7-27)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 6

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 4

Projected SOS: 49th

Key Returners:



Eric Rodriguez (QB): 60% comp, 1,402 passing yards, 11 passing TDs, 8 INTs, 2 rushing TDs



EJ Oakmon (RB): 81 carries, 357 rushing yards, 4.4 YPC, 9 rushing TDs



Orion Kupu (S): 55 total tackles, 5 TFLs, 1 INT, 3 PBUs, 1 FF, 1 FR



Tramar Gilbert (S): 42 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 PBU, 1 FF



X'Avion Brice (CB): 20 total tackles, 1 TFL, 3 PBUs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (1)

- WR (1)

- TE (1)

- OL (2)

- DT (1)

- EDGE (0)

- LB (0)

- S (2)

- CB (1)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Kemani Wilson (Drake, CB)

- Duncan Parham (Central Arkansas, LB)

- Colin Douglas (Saint Francis, S)

- David Spruiells (Tarleton State, S)

- Isaiah Hare (Eastern Illinois, DT)

- Brandon Hollis (Western Kentucky, OL)

- Versie Walker III (Western Michigan, CB)

- Zachary Weaver (Virginia Union, EDGE)

- Erron Brown (Florida Memorial, DE)

- Drew Oxendine (Elizabeth City State, DL)

- Mateo Revert (Bluefield State, OL)

Houston Christian

2025 Record: 2-10 (1-7 SLC)

Head Coach: Jason Bachtel (3rd season, 7-17)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 8

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 9

Projected SOS: 65th

Key Returners:



Ja'Ryan Wallace (WR): 36 receptions, 547 receiving yards, 15.2 YPC, 3 receiving TDs



Trent Zappe (LB): 81 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 3 QBHs, 1 PBU



Thio Georges (CB): 23 total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, 2 PBUs



Jayven Anderson (S): 52 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 FFs, 1 FR, 2 INTs, 4 PBUs



Maddox Kopp (QB): 55.8% comp, 799 passing yards, 5 passing TDs, 2 INTs, 93 rushing yards

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (0)

- WR (2)

- TE (1)

- OL (4)

- DT (3)

- EDGE (1)

- LB (1)

- S (2)

- CB (2)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Trayjen Llanas-Wilcox (Campbell, WR)

- Brenden Bradshaw (Lamar, S)

- Josh Wiggins (East Texas A&M, CB)

- LaVonte Johnson (Rice, CB)

- Jamarion Clark (Rice, CB)

- Briley Brown (UTSA, OL)

- Micah Henderson (Hardin-Simmons, S)

- Jaylen Middleton (Kentucky State, RB)

- Luke Matamoros (UTEP, TE)

Incarnate Word

2025 Record: 5-7 (3-5 SLC)

Head Coach: Clint Killough (4th season, 25-12)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 2

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 5

Projected SOS: 43rd

Key Returners:



Jameson Garcia (WR): 40 receptions, 546 receiving yards, 13.7 YPC, 3 receiving TDs



A.J. Tisdell (CB): 49 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 4 PBUs



Caleb Lewis (EDGE): 30 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1.5 sacks



Lontrell Turner (RB): 108 carries, 562 rushing yards, 5.2 YPC, 2 rushing TDs (Stats from 2024, Limited to 5 games last season)

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (0)

- RB (1)

- WR (1)

- TE (0)

- OL (0)

- DT (2)

- EDGE (2)

- LB (0)

- S (0)

- CB (1)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Roy Alexander (Texas Tech, WR)

- Chase Carter (Memphis, DT)

- Emmett Brown (Coastal Carolina, QB)

- Damashja Harris (Wyoming, RB)

- Chance Symons (North Dakota State, DE)

- Zach Phipps (West Texas A&M, WR)

- Jayden Hibbler (West Texas A&M, RB)

- Cedric Lott Jr. (Boston College, WR)

- Walt Gray (Coastal Carolina, LB)

- Buddha Garrett (Tulsa, DB)

- David Rasor (UC Davis, QB)

- Easton Fulton (West Texas A&M, OL)

- Price Morgan (Texas Tech, WR)

- Lamont Johnson-Burrell (Sacramento State, S)

- Jamir Roberts (West Texas A&M, WR)

- Jameer Dudley (Abilene Christian, DB)

- Mekhi Brown (Carson-Newman, DB)

Lamar

2025 Record: 8-5 (5-3 SLC)

Head Coach: Pete Rossomando (4th season, 21-15)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 5

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 10

Projected SOS: 36th

Key Returners:



Andrew Huff (EDGE): 60 total tackles, 10.5 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, 1 FF, 2 QBHs



C.J. Miller (LB): 71 total tackles, 7 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 1 QBH



Kevin Thomas Jr. (S): 38 total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1 INT



Mar Mar Evans (S): 42 total tackles, 2 INTs, 1 PBU



Jaydn Girard (WR): 19 receptions, 194 receiving yards, 10.2 YPC, 2 receiving TDs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (0)

- WR (2)

- TE (1)

- OL (1)

- DT (1)

- EDGE (3)

- LB (2)

- S (2)

- CB (2)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Evan Bullock (Louisiana Tech, QB)

- Devan Williams (Houston, WR)

- Brandon Stuckey (UIndy, OL)

- Parker Jenkins (East Carolina, RB)

- Ephraim Dotson (Rice, DB)

- Brennen Bailey (UMass, DB)

- Kamari Federick (Virginia Union, DL)

- Jojo Uga (UAlbany, RB)

- Davin Driskell (Fairmont State, TE)

- Anfernee Crease (Texas State, OL)

- Lanar Kelley (New Mexico State, DB)

- JaQuan Fank (Arkansas-Monticello, DL)

McNeese

2025 Record: 5-7 (4-4 SLC)

Head Coach: Matt Viator (12th season, 83-40)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 7

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 9

Projected SOS: 57th

Key Returners:



Mason Edwards (CB): 46 total tackles, 1 INT, 9 PBUs



Emauri Sibley (LB): 60 total tackles, 7 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 PBU



Landon Barrett (LB): 71 total tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 PBU, 6 QBHs



Javon Davis (CB): 36 total tackles, 1 TFL, 3 INTs, 5 PBUs, 2 FFs



Jake Strong (QB): 58.9% comp, 2,008 passing yards, 11 passing TDs, 13 INTs, 469 rushing yards, 7 rushing TDs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (0)

- WR (2)

- TE (1)

- OL (3)

- DT (1)

- EDGE (0)

- LB (3)

- S (3)

- CB (2)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Omiri Wiggins (Louisiana Tech, RB)

- Isiaiah Fowler (Valparaiso, DL)

- Blake Perry (Keiser, OL)

- Tyler Carlson (Keiser, OL)

- Trace Meadows (UTEP, LB)

- Lyioluwa Adekoya (Lamar, DE)

- Lorenzell Dubose (Louisiana, CB)

- Jaelen Smith (UTSA, WR)

- Royce Maloles (Lamar, DE)

- James Kate (Prairie View A&M, DL)

- Chris Edwards (Sul Ross State, OL)

- Hutch Swilley (Louisiana, RB)

- Solomon Lewis (Nicholls, WR)

- Elisha Edwards (Keiser, WR)

- Devonne Barry (Webber International, OL)

- Alijah Alexander (Eastern Michigan, DL)

- Amyrion Mingo (UAPB, DB)

- Sean Dubose Jr. (Houston Christian, LB)

Nicholls

2025 Record: 4-8 (4-4 SLC)

Head Coach: Tommy Rybacki (2nd season, 4-8)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 9

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 3

Projected SOS: 60th

Key Returners:



Ean Rodrigue (QB): 65.6% comp, 916 passing yards, 6 passing TDs, 1 INT, 252 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs



Shane Lee (RB): 108 carries, 636 rushing yards, 5.9 YPC, 8 rushing TDs



Ryan Bernard (OL): 690 snaps played, 0 sacks allowed, 11 QB pressures allowed, 56.7 run-blocking grade



Kamron Barnes (OL): 421 snaps played, 1 sack allowed, 4 QB pressures allowed, 64 run-blocking grade



Joey Lightfoot (DT): 22 total tackles, 2 QBHs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (1)

- WR (3)

- TE (0)

- OL (4)

- DT (1)

- EDGE (1)

- LB (0)

- S (0)

- CB (1)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Jhamal Shelby Jr. (Louisiana Tech, DB)

- Kennon Loftin (Western Kentucky, LB)

- Ellis Stewart (UAPB, WR)

- Christian White (Mississippi Valley State, WR)

- Lynard Harris (ULM, DB)

- Malik Ellis (Troy, OL)

- Zavian Dilworth (Eastern Michigan, DB)

- Jacob Godfrey (ULM, WR)

Northwestern State

2025 Record: 1-11 (0-8 SLC)

Head Coach: Blaine McCorkle (3rd season, 1-23)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 11

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 6

Projected SOS: 77th

Key Returners:



Danny Sears (LB): 52 total tackles, 2 TFLs



Ke'shawn Reed (DT): 48 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 QBHs, 2 FRs, 1 FF



Antonio Hall (CB): 27 total tackles, 0.5 TFLs, 3 PBUs



Kemarion Ivory (DT): 30 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 sacks



Myion Hicks (RB): 78 carries, 311 rushing yards, 4.0 YPC, 48 receiving yards

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (1)

- WR (4)

- TE (2)

- OL (3)

- DT (2)

- EDGE (1)

- LB (1)

- S (0)

- CB (2)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Jamal Cooper Jr. (Dartmouth, DB)

- Joseph Cyer (McNeese, OL)

- Jason Otah (East Texas A&M, DL)

- Kamron Norwood (Southeastern Louisiana, DB)

- Donovan Dozier (Liberty, DE)

- Zach Wilcke (Charlotte, QB)

- Blake Fann (North Texas, LB)

- Kameron Thomas (Arkansas State, RB)

- Mikel Hines (ULM, DL)

- Jace Williams (Tulsa, CB)

- Tywon Wray Jr. (South Alabama, DB)

- Harold Lawson (Tulane, LB)

- Tyrone McDuffie III (UTEP, OL)

- Geoffrey Ojeh (UTPB, DE)

- Diego Sanchez (Arkansas Tech, DB)

Southeastern Louisiana

2025 Record: 9-4 (7-1 SLC)

Head Coach: Frank Scelfo (9th season, 53-40)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 11

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 5

Projected SOS: 54th

Key Returners:



Kyle Lowe (QB): 65.8% comp, 864 passing yards, 8 passing TDs, 4 INTs, 452 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs



Jirrea Johnson Jr. (LB): 57 total tackles, 4 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF



Khalid Moore (EDGE): 39 total tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 4 PBUs, 9 QBHs, 2 FRs, 1 FF



Evan Aubrey (EDGE): 27 total tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 1 FF



Deantre Jackson (RB): 90 carries, 586 rushing yards, 6.5 YPC, 7 rushing TDs, 3 receiving TDs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (2)

- WR (2)

- TE (1)

- OL (5)

- DT (1)

- EDGE (2)

- LB (2)

- S (0)

- CB (0)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Jake Dalmado (Nicholls, LB)

- CJ Fraser (Richmond, S)

- Zay Franks (Southern, CB)

- RJ Brooks (Indiana State, OL)

- Carlando Crump (Campbell, DB)

- Cole Welliver (New Mexico, QB)

- Chad Elzy Jr. (Kentucky State, RB)

- Issac Mooring III (UTPB, QB)

- Noah Tucker (Fairmont State, WR)

- Aaron McMillian (Ouachita Baptist, OL)

Stephen F. Austin

2025 Record: 11-3 (8-0 SLC)

Head Coach: Colby Carthel (8th season, 44-38)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 10

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 7

Projected SOS: 85th

Key Returners:



Malachi Williams (LB): 91 total tackles, 7 TFLs, 1 INT, 6 PBUs, 4 QBHs, 2 FFs, 1 FR



Gavin Rutherford (QB): 62.9% comp, 542 passing yards, 6 passing TDs, 2 INTs, 6 rushing TDs



Jaylen Jenkins (RB): 95 carries, 422 rushing yards, 4.4 YPC, 6 rushing TDs



Clayton Wayland (WR): 40 receptions, 526 receiving yards, 13.2 YPC, 5 receiving TDs



Bugs Mortimer (WR): 28 receptions, 210 receiving yards, 25 punt returns, 537 return yards, 21.5 YPR, 4 PR TDs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (1)

- WR (3)

- TE (1)

- OL (4)

- DT (0)

- EDGE (3)

- LB (2)

- S (1)

- CB (1)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Jeffery Jones (New Mexico Highlands, RB)

- Eli Ennis (UAB, LB)

- Rickey Stewart (Texas, RB)

- Avyonne Jones (Coastal Carolina, DB)

- Jamel Acosta Lewis (West Texas A&M, DB)

- Lamarian Hatcher (Alcorn State, DT)

- Micah Johnson (East Texas A&M, DL)

- Cordale Russell (Miami (OH), WR)

- Sione Hingand (BYU, OL)

- Emiril Gant (Towson, DB)

- Chauncey Davis (Colorado State, DB)

- Kanyon Ives (West Texas A&M, OL)

- Larry Jones III (New Mexico State, DL)

- Michael Tilmon (Murray State, DL)

- Davonta Morgan Collins (Weber State, DB)

- Kaden Holmes (Ohio Dominican, DB)

- Marte Russel (Emporia State, LB)

- Gary Seidenberger (CSU-Pueblo, LB)

- Landon Williams (New Mexico, DL)

UTRGV

2025 Record: 9-3 (5-3 SLC)

Head Coach: Travis Bush (2nd season, 9-3)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 8

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 16

Projected SOS: 55th

Key Returners:



Alijah Prosser (CB): 47 total tackles, 9 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 INTs, 7 PBUs, 2 FFs



TJ Neal (S): 69 total tackles, 1 INT, 3 PBUs, 1 FF, 1 FR



Spencer Rich (LB): 98 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 PBU, 3 FRs



Jaiden Haygood (LB): 102 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 PBUs, 1 FF, 1 FR



Tavian Cord (WR): 17 receptions, 302 receiving yards, 17.8 YPC, 4 receiving TDs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (0)

- RB (1)

- WR (2)

- TE (0)

- OL (5)

- DT (5)

- EDGE (3)

- LB (4)

- S (2)

- CB (2)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Josh Cashiola (Sacramento State, EDGE)

- Henry Schouten (Bentley, LB)

- Ife Ohalete (Montana State, DB)

- Garrison Curry (Presbyterian, TE)

- Viliami Makahununiu (FIU, OL)

- Malachi Lane (LSU, RB)

- Alex Green (Tulsa, WR)

- Garret Rangel (Virginia Tech, QB)

- Anthony Santoscoy (UTSA, DL)

- Jaydon Smith (North Texas, WR)

- James Bailey (New Mexico, OL)

- Dy'cques Shaw (West Texas A&M, DB)

Projected Order Of Finish

T1. Southeastern Louisiana

T1. Stephen F. Austin

3. Lamar

4. UTRGV

5. Incarnate Word

6. Nicholls

7. McNeese

8. East Texas A&M

9. Houston Christian

10. Northwestern State

Analysis:

Zach McKinnell: This should be one of the most competitive conferences in the country next season. There's a real argument that at least five teams have enough talent to win the championship. I think the two favorites have to be Stephen F. Austin and Southeastern Louisiana, but I lean slightly toward the Lumberjacks as it stands right now.

Even though SFA must replace multiple defensive starters, the Lumberjacks return multiple key players who played significant snaps, plus signed a loaded portal class with some instant-impact players. The race between SFA and SLU may come down to which quarterback is most consistent. I love the ceiling for both Kyle Lowe and Gavin Rutherford, but both players have to prove they can thrive as a full-time starter.

Lamar returns a ton of key pieces from a very talented defense, but the Cardinals are going to have a lot of new faces on offense. Can quarterbacks Aidan McCown or Evan Bullock stabilize the offense? If the offense is able to gel, this team becomes extremely dangerous and could shake up the conference race.

UTRGV could be the ultimate chaos agent in this race. The Vaqueros return the most talent in the conference, including over 15 defensive contributors from a 9-win team last season. Garret Rangel steps into big shoes, replacing Eddie Lee Marburger, but the Vaqueros have enough talent to be a real threat for an at-large bid into the playoffs this year.

I would caution not to overlook Incarnate Word... Head coach Clint Killough has taken a completely different approach this offseason. The Cardinals completely flipped the roster, which was needed, after a disappointing season in 2025. Coastal Carolina QB Emmett Brown is a complete game-changer, but the biggest question will be the offensive line.

A sneaky dark horse team will be Nicholls, which looked like a different team with Ean Rodrigue at quarterback. He'll be surrounded by plenty of offensive talent, but this coaching staff will need to reload defensively if they want to make some noise down the stretch.

McNeese should be improved going into Matt Viator's second season, but I'm not 100% sold on the quarterback play, which keeps them in the middle of the conference race. I think the key will be for Jake Strong to take step forward as a passer, especially limiting turnovers. The rest of the conference feels like it's in rebuild mode, but East Texas A&M and Houston Christian could play the role of spoiler and shouldn't be overlooked.

It's been four seasons since Northwestern State has won a conference game. This has been one of the toughest rebuilds in college football, but I think head coach Blaine McCorkle leads the Demons to their first conference win since 2022.

Timothy Rosario: We finally get to see all 10 teams play each other after Southeastern Louisiana and Stephen F. Austin dodged each other last season. I love the foundation that head coach Frank Scelfo has in place at SLU, and I trust the Lions the most right now.

I really like what we saw from quarterback Kyle Lowe, and regardless of who starts, I think the Lions will be more dynamic at quarterback. Incoming linebacker Jake Dalmado also may be the best defensive player in the conference.

Stephen F. Austin has to replace a few key offensive pieces, but quarterback Gavin Rutherford has plenty of experience. I have more questions about how they replace the talent along the defensive line, which was quietly one of the very best in the FCS last year. I expect the Lumberjacks to be in the mix for the title again in 2026.

UTRGV's 2025 season was a smashing success beyond anyone's expectations. They will expect to build off that next year, possibly making a real push for a playoff bid. A defense that was young and talented brings back a ton of experience now and could be one of the best in the conference. The biggest key will be replacing Eddie Lee Marburger's production at quarterback.

Lamar continues to prove it's one of the best programs in the conference now. The Cardinals were excellent defensively last season and now just need the offense to take a step forward. They'll turn to transfer quarterback Evan Bullock to help them do that. McNeese is my dark horse in the conference. If quarterback Jake Strong can build on a promising, yet inconsistent, season. I trust this team to play, and possibly win, a ton of tightly contested games.

Inarguably, the most disappointing team of 2025 was Incarnate Word. The portal class just didn't come together as they needed it to. They took a different approach this year, flying under the radar, which might make them very dangerous. Transfer quarterback Emmett Brown has a real chance to be the best quarterback in the conference. Nicholls needs a bounce-back year, but can they replace the defensive talent that walked out the door this offseason?

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