Anonymous SoCon Head Coaches On Preseason Favorites, Dark Horses, & Drafting An Opposing SoCon Player
FCS Football Central on SI was represented at SoCon Media Day in Greenville, South Carolina, on Tuesday.
Each SoCon head coach was asked about their pick to win the conference, which teams are being overlooked this offseason, and which SoCon player they would draft for their team. All coaches spoke to FCS Football Central on SI with the promise of anonymity.
Below are their responses.
Which Team In The Conference Isn't Getting Enough Preseason Hype?
- "Probably Furman because of all the number of guys they have coming back."
- "VMI... I love Danny Rocco. He does a great job."
- "I'd say The Citadel. I think Maurice (Drayton) has done a great job."
- "I think The Citadel... Coach (Maurice Drayton) is doing a great job there. When you look at their improvement from two years ago to last year, I think they took a big jump."
- "Samford"
- "Right now, in my opinion, Western Carolina."
- "I'd say Samford."
Without Picking Your Team, Who Would You Pick To Win The SoCon?
- "I think I voted for Mercer."
- "Mercer"
- "Honestly... I'd have to say Western because I'm a quarterback guy. That kid is dynamic."
- "I'd say Mercer."
- "I think I picked Mercer."
- "Mercer's always going to be good."
- "Mercer"
- "It'd be Western Carolina."
- "I'd say Mercer."
If You Could Draft One Current SoCon Player To Add To Your Roster, Who Would You Pick?
- "Probably the defensive end from Mercer (Andrew Zock)."
- "I'd probably take the quarterback from Western (Taron Dickens)."
- "I'd go with the running back from Western (Branson Adams). He's a guy that can change the game for you."
- "I like that quarterback at Western Carolina (Taron Dickens)."
- The (Nick) Hunter kid... the defensive end at East Tennessee."
- "(Andrew) Zock at Mercer."
- "Obviously, I've watched a little of the film for the kid at Mercer (Andrew Zock). He seems to be a really good player."
- I'd take the quarterback at Western (Taron Dickens). He's dangerous with his legs."
- "I'm going to plead the fifth."
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.