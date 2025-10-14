FCS Football: 2026 NFL Draft Stock Watch (Week 7)
Week 7 of the 2025 FCS season had premium conference matchups and under-the-radar prospects who helped lift their team to key wins.
A quarterback leading an unranked team into a matchup versus a ranked team, putting up 49 points in a Big Sky matchup. A running back on the rise puts together his best game of the season to help his team remain undefeated in the NEC.
Two Lehigh players helped their team defeat a tough Columbia team, remaining undefeated. An edge rusher from Yale put on a good performance against Dartmouth, and a nickel corner from Western Carolina hauled in two key interceptions in his matchup against Furman.
Let's look into which prospects put themselves on the radar and boosted their stock this past weekend.
Eric Gibson Jr. | QB | Northern Colorado
Week 7 Stats: 23 completions on 36 attempts, 353 passing yards, two TDs, three big-time throws, zero turnover-worthy plays, and 9.8 yards per attempt
Gibson came into this matchup facing an Idaho defense that ranked 78th in EPA per play allowed, 86th in passing yards per attempt allowed, 41st in passing touchdown allowed percentage, 97th in NFL passer rating allowed, and 98th in explosive passing plays allowed percentage.
Gibson took full advantage of the opportunity, making accurate passes to his receivers to allow them to make plays after the catch. His timing was efficient; he threw effectively in the middle of the field and showed no fear in stretching it. This game provided him with a great experience against a ranked opponent.
Elijah Howard | RB | Central Connecticut State
Week 7 Stats: 16 carries, 128 yards rushing, one rushing TD, 4.5 yards after contact, four receptions, 22 yards receiving
Howard was a running back prospect with immense potential to rise draft boards, as indicated by his summer scouting report. Coming into this game, Howard has a strong start to his 2025 campaign, with over 400 yards rushing and 200 yards receiving, with eight total touchdowns through seven games. In Week 7, Howard faced a Robert Morris defense that ranked 108th in EPA per play allowed, 102nd in rushing yards before contact per attempt allowed, and 121st in explosive run plays allowed percentage.
Howard had his highest number of explosive runs in this matchup, showing the burst and explosiveness that made him a prospect to watch coming into this season. Over 50% of his yards were after contact, and despite his stature, his willingness to run through contact and be a tough runner is admirable. Howard is in line to have a good stretch on the backend of his schedule.
Geoffrey Jamiel | WR | Lehigh
Week 7 Stats: 13 targets, 10 receptions, 187 yards receiving, one TD, four explosive receptions, and 12.2 average depth of target
Jamiel had his most productive game of the season against Columbia. After a no-reception, no-yardage game last week against Yale, Jamiel bounced back in a big way, helping Lehigh defeat Columbia 31-7. Columbia was the 18th-ranked defense based on EPA per play allowed, 17th in successful play percentage allowed, and 49th in passing yards per attempt allowed.
Jamiel’s quick and precise route running was on full display, effectively beating man and zone coverage in multiple alignments. He did equally enough damage on the outside as he did in the slot. He showed strong hands and the ability to make tough contested catches despite his stature. Lehigh is on pace to go undefeated, and their offense has been on a tear through the first seven games. Jamiel will continue to get a high target share and be in the conversation as a top slot receiver prospect in the FCS.
Ezekiel Larry | EDGE | Yale
Week 7 Stats: Three tackles, three solo, two for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, 23.1% pass rush win rate, 11.5% pressure rate
Larry had his best performance against a Dartmouth offense that ranked 16th in EPA per play and fifth in plays with pressure allowed percentage. Larry was most impactful in the passing game, winning in a multitude of ways. He won with power, with speed, and with good hand fighting. He was consistently impactful on earlier downs, and his motor to close on the quarterback was most impressive. Despite the loss, Larry did his part as a pass rusher.
Brycen Edwards | LB | Lehigh
Week 7 Stats: Seven tackles, five solo, two for loss, two sacks, 50% pressure rate
Edwards faced a Columbia offense that ranked 103rd in EPA per play, 91st in successful play percentage, 93rd in rushing yards before contact per attempt, and 87th in plays with a pressure allowed percentage. He was good as a run defender, showing balance, the ability to flow, and adequate striking ability. He was efficient with his blitzes and was a tough matchup against running backs in pass protection.
His timing was impeccable on his two sacks. In coverage, he demonstrated reactive athleticism to cover underneath routes and quality burst to the catch point. Although he may not have the ideal measurements, he is an instinctive and productive defensive player on one of the best teams in the FCS.
Ken Moore Jr. | CB | Western Carolina
Week 7 Stats: One tackle, one for loss, two interceptions, 42.9% completion percentage, 50.3 passer rating when targeted
Moore faced a Furman offense that ranked 54th in EPA per play, 34th in successful play percentage, and 65th in passing yards per attempt. Mainly aligned in the nickel corner spot, Moore had his best game of the season from a coverage standpoint. He had an interception that went for a score after being patient in a scramble drill, making a play on the ball, and then returning it for a 60+ yard touchdown.
He was scrappy and physical in coverage, and he showed off really good ball skills by making an almost over-the-shoulder interception in the end zone in a one-on-one situation. Not to be overshadowed, he played well against the run, making tackles close to the line of scrimmage. Western Carolina’s offense is on a tear. Moore and the defense will help the Catamounts make a late-season run to win their conference.
