Week 11 FCS Football Preview & Predictions

As I've done over the past few years, I'll preview the biggest games of the weekend and give my official predictions. Let's keep this season going and preview the biggest Week 11 games from across the FCS landscape.

2026 Prediction Record: 120-48

2022-25 Prediction Record: 540-175 (75.5%)

No. 13 Mercer at No. 9 Tennessee Tech

The SoCon auto-bid is on the line in Cookeville this weekend. With a win, Tennessee Tech will clinch the AQ for the conference, but a Mercer win will put the Bears in position to clinch the AQ with a win over ETSU next weekend. Both of these teams are also fighting to remain in the Top 8 seed conversation, which means the stakes couldn't be any higher going into this weekend's matchup.

Mercer's offense has been much improved with JP Pickles at quarterback. He's completed 72.8% of his passes for 853 passing yards, 10 passing TDs, and only 2 INTs. He's also a threat with his legs, ranking 2nd on the team with team-high 9 rushing TDs and 593 rushing yards. He wasn't perfect last week, but he delivered when it mattered most, which is exactly what the Bears are going to need from him against the Golden Eagles.

The one thing that Mercer can't do is turn this into a shootout between Pickles and Tennessee Tech quarterback Jax Leatherwood. That's a battle they will lose, especially with all the elite weapons on this TTU offense. Leatherwood has thrown for 2,629 passing yards, 26 passing TDs, and 4 INTs. This offense also features three WRs who have topped the 500-yard mark, including Tre' Holloway and Gabe Nunez.

Mercer is going to have to establish the run, whether it's with Pickles or Zahmari Palode-Gary, who leads the team with 620 rushing yards on 6.6 YPC. Tennessee Tech's defense leads the SoCon in Havoc Rate (18.5%), but has given up 139.6 rushing yards per game. Mercer ranks 2nd in the SoCon in rushing success rate, so it's going to be important for the Golden Eagles to try to force Pickles to beat them with his arm.

For Tennessee Tech, the biggest thing is limiting mistakes, especially penalties, which have been a major issue all season. The Golden Eagles lead the SoCon in offensive success rate, but this offense has really hit its stride since the rushing attack has reached its potential. Mercer has one of the best rushing defenses in the SoCon, holding conference opponents to 3.4 yards per carry. It'll be key for the Golden Eagles to find a way to establish the run to keep Mercer's aggressive defense from getting after Leatherwood.

I think both defenses are going to make plays early, but I have much more confidence in Tennessee Tech's ability to be balanced and score points. Plus, the Golden Eagles appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, especially defensively. Give me Tennessee Tech to win a low-scoring, defensive battle over the Bears.

Prediction: Tennessee Tech (24-14)

No. 21 Idaho State at No. 12 Montana

Both of these teams need this win for their postseason hopes. Montana doesn't want to go into Bozeman next week needing a win to reach 8 wins, while the Bengals are looking to avoid a similar situation with red-hot Idaho coming to Pocatello for the Potato State Rivalry. Ultimately, the Bengals may be facing a must-win situation because they are not a lock to get into the field at 7 wins.

There has been plenty of discussion about Montana's defensive struggles this season. The Griz have the 2nd-worst passing defense in the Big Sky, allowing over 275 yards per game. Luckily, they will be facing an inconsistent Idaho State offense, which ranks 8th in the Big Sky in yards per play. A lot of the regression could be attributed to a lack of a downfield passing attack, which has been a staple of this offense over the past few seasons.

A lot of this comes down to which version of Jordan Cooke shows up on Saturday. If he can protect the football, this becomes a completely different game for the Bengals. Unfortunately, Cooke has thrown at least 1 INT in six of his past seven games. The Bengals also need to find a way to commit to the run game, which really hurt them down the stretch against Montana State. Without Dason Brooks, it feels like nobody has stepped up to be the workhorse in the backfield, which could be something Montana could exploit.

If Idaho State is unwilling to commit to the run game, it could allow Montana to be very aggressive in its blitz packages. Cooke does not perform well under pressure, so this could be a game where Tyler King could be the MVP of the game. He leads the Griz with 8.5 TFLs and 8.5 sacks this season. Regardless, the Griz need to find a way to make Cooke uncomfortable in the pocket, limiting his chances to pick apart their secondary.

On the other side, Idaho State enters with one of the top defenses in the Big Sky. The Bengals completely pushed Montana State's OL around last weekend. This defense leads the Big Sky in defensive success rate (39.8%), along with defensive rushing success allowed. The biggest question is whether the Bengals can find a way to do something that nobody else in the country has been able to do, and that's stop Eli Gillman.

Gillman is putting together a historic season for the Griz, rushing for 1,357 yards and 19 TDs on 7.7 YPC. He just broke Cooper Kupp's all-time Big Sky record for career TDs and has made his case for the Walter Payton Award. The Bengals cannot let Gillman take over the game. Once the run game gets rolling, Keali'i Ah Yat and Brooks Davis can take the top off the defense with the downfield passing attack, especially when the defense tries to load the box. The Bengals are going to have to win the LOS battle to have a chance on the road in Missoula.

I believe this is going to be a high-scoring game, so it may come down to which defense can force its opponent into mistakes. A lot of people may think that favors Idaho State, but I'm concerned that the Bengals are too one-dimensional, which is going to be an issue if Montana's offense is able to put pressure on Idaho State's offense to score. I trust the Montana offense to be the difference in this game, making some key plays in the second half to secure the win.

Prediction: Montana (42-31)

No. 15 Illinois State at No. 3 Youngstown State

The Redbirds have one of the most difficult two-game stretches in the country to end the season. They need to win at least one of the two to keep their playoff hopes alive. Youngstown State has won six consecutive games since an early loss to SDSU, which includes notable ranked wins over South Dakota and North Dakota.

As with every single Youngstown State game we preview, it all comes down to whether Illinois State's defense can find an answer for Beau Brungard. He's putting together another Walter Payton Award campaign, throwing for 2,752 yards and 26 TDs, while rushing for 742 yards and 11 TDs. He's the unquestioned leader of the most effective offense in college football.

Illinois State's defense has the talent to hang around in this game, but the bigger question is whether the offense can sustain enough drives to help out their defense. If the offense is unable to finish drives, this game could get out of hand because Youngstown State is eventually going to put up points. The Redbirds need big games out of Victor Dawson and Tyler Lofton, who have combined for over 900 yards and 11 TDs.

The Redbirds have been unable to settle on a starter at quarterback, which has impacted the overall success of the run game. Beckham Pellant has reclaimed the starting job, completing 55.8% of his passes for 1,295 passing yards, 10 TDs, and 5 INTs in 10 games. There will be opportunities against YSU's defense, but will Pellant be able to capitalize? That's going to be a major question for the Rebirds on Saturday.

The X-factor in this game will be Lynn Wyche-El, who has been the best wide receiver in the MVFC this season. He leads Youngstown State with 937 receiving yards and 11 receiving TDs on 66 receptions. On the other side, this will be a big test for All-American linebacker Tye Niekamp, who leads the Redbirds with 75 tackles, 11 TFLs, and 3.5 sacks.

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Youngstown State has been one of the best teams in the country over the past few weeks. I'm not sure if Illinois State has the firepower to keep pace with the Penguins this weekend on the road. Give me Beau Brungard and Youngstown State to secure the win in their final game of the regular season.

Prediction: Youngstown State (41-24)

Quick-Hit Week 11 Predictions:

No. 4 South Dakota State 31, Southern Illinois 17

The Salukis have to get this one to stay alive in the playoff race, while the Jackrabbits are looking to make a statement as they push for a Top 2 seed. Southern Illinois has a disruptive defensive front, but will they be able to find success against one of the best offensive lines in the FCS? I expect SDSU to lean on its rushing attack, which features Josiah Johnson and James Basinger, who are both averaging over 6.0 YPC. I also worry that Southern Illinois' inconsistent offense will struggle against a suffocating SDSU defense.

No. 5 Northern Arizona 38, No. 18 Weber State 35

Another massive Big Sky matchup with major playoff implications. It's going to be a battle between Nate Dahle and Ty Pennington. Neither defense has been overly impressive, but the Lumberjacks have continued to thrive on turnovers, leading the nation with 21 forced turnovers. I think this has a real chance to be another shootout, but I'm going to trust Pennington to make one too many plays to escape with the win. I also think this NAU defense will be able to force the young freshman into mistakes, especially since Dahle has struggled with turnovers, throwing 11 INTs entering this weekend.

No. 6 Austin Peay 34, No. 24 Abilene Christian 24

It's a must-win situation for the Wildcats, while Austin Peay needs this one to stay in the Top 8 seed conversation. Abilene Christian cannot allow the Govs to generate explosive plays, which was an issue last weekend against Tarleton State. Austin Peay's offense is one of the most explosive in the country, especially when Marvin Sims and Denver Harver get the ball in space. ACU will need to run the ball and control the clock. The Govs thrive in creating negative plays, which could be a major issue for the Wildcats. I'm trusting Chris Parson to be the difference in this game, which is why I'm rolling with Austin Peay at home.

No. 17 Lehigh 35, Richmond 10

The Spiders are reeling right now with back-to-back blowout losses, while Lehigh appears to be trending in the opposite direction. If Richmond's defense can't figure out how to stop the run, this one will get ugly. Luke Yoder is having an unbelievable season, rushing for 1,452 yards and 18 TDs. This Richmond offense has also really struggled, which feels like a recipe for disaster against this Lehigh defense. I like the Mountain Hawks to make a real statement this weekend.

Idaho 38, No. 23 UC Davis 34

The Vandals may be the hottest team in all of college football right now. The same cannot be said for UC Davis, which has been one of the bigger disappointments of the season. The Aggies have not played well against good teams, especially defensively, which gives me very little hope they are going to have an answer for Joshua Wood and this Idaho offense. Wood is putting together an All-Big Sky season, and I don't expect that to change this weekend against a reeling UC Davis team.

Other Notable Week 11 Predictions:

No. 1 Tarleton State 45, West Florida 24

No. 7 Stephen F. Austin 34, UTRGV 17

No. 10 South Dakota 38, Northern Iowa 20

No. 19 Harvard 28, Penn 10

No. 20 South Carolina State 28, North Carolina Central 13

Yale 23, No. 25 Princeton 20

Villanova 27, Holy Cross 23

Western Illinois 31, Gardner-Webb 21

Prairie View A&M 34, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 24

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