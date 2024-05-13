2024 Lamar Football Schedule
Lamar finished last season 6-5 (5-2 Southland), the Cardinals' first winning season since 2018. The Cardinals are searching for their first conference title since 1971.
Lamar's 2024 schedule features an FBS matchup against Texas State, four FCS out-of-conference games, and seven Southland conference matchups.
The full 2024 schedule for Lamar is below.
Aug. 31: at Texas State
Sep. 7: Mississippi Valley State
Sep. 14: Weber State
Sep. 21: Texas Southern
Sep. 28: at Central Arkansas
Oct. 5: at Northwestern State
Oct. 12: Houston Christian
Oct. 19: Bye Week
Oct. 26: Southeastern Louisiana
Nov. 2: at Incarnate Word
Nov. 9: at Texas A&M-Commerce
Nov. 16: Nicholls State
Nov. 23: at McNeese State
* Italics indicate conference matchups
