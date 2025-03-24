2025 East Texas A&M Football Schedule
2024 Record: 3-9 (2-4 SLC)
Head Coach: Clint Dolezel (3rd season, 4-18)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: N/A
East Texas A&M's 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against Florida State and SMU, two FCS non-conference games, and eight Southland conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for East Texas A&M is below.
2025 East Texas A&M Football Schedule
Aug. 30: at SMU
Sep. 6: at Florida State
Sep. 13: Bye Week
Sep. 20: at Grambling State
Sep. 27: North Carolina Central
Oct. 4: at Northwestern State
Oct. 11: Lamar
Oct. 18: at Incarnate Word
Oct. 25: Stephen F. Austin
Nov. 1: at Southeastern Louisiana
Nov. 8: McNeese
Nov. 15: Houston Christian
Nov. 22: at UTRGV
* Italics indicate conference matchups
More FCS Football News
Published