2024 Record: 3-9 (2-4 SLC)
Head Coach: Clint Dolezel (3rd season, 4-18)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: N/A

East Texas A&M's 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against Florida State and SMU, two FCS non-conference games, and eight Southland conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for East Texas A&M is below.

2025 East Texas A&M Football Schedule

Aug. 30: at SMU

Sep. 6: at Florida State

Sep. 13: Bye Week

Sep. 20: at Grambling State

Sep. 27: North Carolina Central

Oct. 4: at Northwestern State

Oct. 11: Lamar

Oct. 18: at Incarnate Word

Oct. 25: Stephen F. Austin

Nov. 1: at Southeastern Louisiana

Nov. 8: McNeese

Nov. 15: Houston Christian

Nov. 22: at UTRGV

* Italics indicate conference matchups

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

