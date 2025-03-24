Fcs Football Central

2025 Incarnate Word Football Schedule

2024 Record: 11-3 (7-0 SLC)
Head Coach: Clint Killough (3rd season, 20-5)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024

Incarnate Word's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against UTSA, three FCS non-conference games, and eight Southland conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Incarnate Word is below.

Aug. 23: at Nicholls

Aug. 30: Eastern Washington

Sep. 6: Bye Week

Sep. 13: at UTSA

Sep. 20: at Northern Arizona

Sep. 27: Abilene Christian

Oct. 4: Stephen F. Austin

Oct. 11: Bye Week

Oct. 18: East Texas A&M

Oct. 25: at UTRGV

Nov. 1: Lamar

Nov. 8: at Northwestern State

Nov. 15: Southeastern Louisiana

Nov. 22: at Houston Christian

* Italics indicate conference matchups

