2024 Record: 11-3 (7-0 SLC)
Head Coach: Clint Killough (3rd season, 20-5)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024
Incarnate Word's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against UTSA, three FCS non-conference games, and eight Southland conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Incarnate Word is below.
2025 Incarnate Word Football Schedule
Aug. 23: at Nicholls
Aug. 30: Eastern Washington
Sep. 6: Bye Week
Sep. 13: at UTSA
Sep. 20: at Northern Arizona
Sep. 27: Abilene Christian
Oct. 4: Stephen F. Austin
Oct. 11: Bye Week
Oct. 18: East Texas A&M
Oct. 25: at UTRGV
Nov. 1: Lamar
Nov. 8: at Northwestern State
Nov. 15: Southeastern Louisiana
Nov. 22: at Houston Christian
* Italics indicate conference matchups
