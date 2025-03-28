2025 Stephen F. Austin Football Schedule
2024 Record: 7-5 (4-3 SLC)
Head Coach: Colby Carthel (7th season, 33-35)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2021
Stephen F. Austin's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Houston, one non-Division I opponent, two FCS non-conference games, and eight Southland conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Stephen F. Austin is below.
Aug. 28: at Houston
Sep. 6: at Abilene Christian
Sep. 13: Sul Ross State
Sep. 20: Cal Poly
Sep. 27: McNeese
Oct. 4: at Incarnate Word
Oct. 11: Bye Week
Oct. 18: Nicholls
Oct. 25: at East Texas A&M
Nov. 1: UTRGV
Nov. 8: at Houston Christian
Nov. 15: Lamar
Nov. 20: at Northwestern State
* Italics indicate conference matchups
