2025 Stephen F. Austin Football Schedule

2024 Record: 7-5 (4-3 SLC)
Head Coach: Colby Carthel (7th season, 33-35)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2021

Stephen F. Austin's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Houston, one non-Division I opponent, two FCS non-conference games, and eight Southland conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Stephen F. Austin is below.

Aug. 28: at Houston

Sep. 6: at Abilene Christian

Sep. 13: Sul Ross State

Sep. 20: Cal Poly

Sep. 27: McNeese

Oct. 4: at Incarnate Word

Oct. 11: Bye Week

Oct. 18: Nicholls

Oct. 25: at East Texas A&M

Nov. 1: UTRGV

Nov. 8: at Houston Christian

Nov. 15: Lamar

Nov. 20: at Northwestern State

* Italics indicate conference matchups

