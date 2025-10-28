2026 FCS NFL Draft Stock Watch (Week 9)
Week 9 showcased upsets, dominant team performances, and some players put themselves back on the prospect radar.
A quarterback put together his best performance of the year to get a huge win against a conference foe. A wide receiver finds his way back into the top FCS prospect conversation after a huge performance against a solid defense, and a linebacker leads a stifling defense's effort to get a much-needed win in conference play.
Let's look into which prospects put themselves on the radar and boosted their stock this past weekend.
Eddie Lee Marburger | QB | UTRGV
Week 9 Stats: 26 completions on 36 attempts, 440 yards passing, six passing TDs, one rushing TD, four big-time throws, 12.2 yards per attempt, 152.7 QB rating, 11.1 average depth of target
Marburger has had some struggles in conference play this season, but he put on his best performance against Incarnate Word. He did a good job of pushing the ball down the field, and he showed the ability to be a point for his weapons, who were finding ways to get open. He was leading his receivers, showing touch on his intermediate and deep throws, and his timing was efficient.
This matchup against Incarnate Word was good for Marburger, as they ranked 90th in passing yards allowed entering week nine. Marburger has a chance to right the ship, finish his season strong, and be in conversations as a quarterback worth taking a shot on.
Jalen Walthall | WR | Incarnate Word
Week 9 Stats: 10 receptions, 220 yards receiving, two receiving TDs, seven first-down receptions, three explosive receptions, 17.5 average depth of target, 22.1 yards per reception
Walthall came into this season as one of the top FCS prospects for the 2026 NFL draft. After some early struggles and battling injuries, Walthall put together his best performance of the season. He went up against a UT-Rio Grand Valley defense that ranked 21st in passing yards allowed and 29th in explosive plays passing allowed in the FCS.
Walthall's best attribute is his ability to stretch the field, and his three explosive receptions showcased that ability. If he continues with this type of production, he will be back in the discussion for top FCS prospect.
Kevin Washington Jr. | LB | Western Illinois
Week 9 Stats: Eight tackles, six solo, three TFLs, two sacks, .60 average depth of tackle, 18.2% pass-rush win rate, 36.4% pressure percentage
Washington put together his best game of the season vs. Tennessee State. Washington had a favorable matchup against a Tennessee State team that has struggled on offense, ranking 129th in the FCS in EPA per play going into Week 9.
Washington was impactful as a blitzer and pass rusher in this game. He routinely got pressure on the quarterback and beat blockers with his explosiveness. In the run game, he triggered downhill quickly, being linearly disruptive on numerous plays. Washington is a prospect to keep an eye on as we continue through the end of the regular season.
