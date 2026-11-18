There's only one week left in the regular season, which means this is the biggest edition of our FCS Playoff picture of the 2026 season. We will introduce a slightly different format than our past articles with a new section dedicated to those final at-large spots, then jump into our normal conference-by-conference breakdown.

After each week, we will look at each conference and take a look at which teams should be considered locks, contenders, or have work to do. 24 teams will make the 2026 FCS Playoffs, which feature 11 automatic bids and 13 at-large bids. The focus of this series will be the at-large bids and the "bubble" picture, but we will also discuss some of the conference races.

"Locks" are teams that have clinched an auto bid or have a strong enough resume to earn an at-large bid. "Should Be In" are teams that are on track to be in the playoffs but must avoid slip-ups down the stretch. "Work To Do" features teams that still need stronger resumes to make the playoffs.

Below is a breakdown of the playoff picture conference by conference entering Week 12.

FCS Playoff Bubble Breakdown

As we head into the final week of the season, you will see that we have 14 "Locks" to make the playoff field. Three additional conferences are yet to be settled, but I believe all of them are one-bid leagues (NEC, OVC, Pioneer). An additional four teams are not "Locks," but will almost certainly get in regardless of what happens this weekend, and I would be shocked if they aren't in the field.

After all of that, it puts the playoff field at 21 spots that have basically already been secured. That leaves us with three at-large spots for the following teams, in order of conference: Idaho State, UC Davis, Campbell, Bryant, UAlbany, Incarnate Word, Abilene Christian, and North Alabama.

There's also ETSU, which is a much easier situation to discuss than the at-large scenarios above. The Bucs will face Mercer this weekend, and if they win, they will receive the SoCon auto-bid. If they lose, the Bucs will most likely be on the outside looking in with only 6 Division I wins. All of these bubble teams should be rooting against ETSU, because Mercer is already a lock for the playoffs, even with a loss.

In my opinion, the least likely of this group to get a bid are Bryant and UAlbany. Both teams have low SOSs and lack quality wins. Bryant's best win is Princeton, which is most likely eliminated from playoff contention, while UAlbany has a win over Campbell, but can you put the Great Danes in the field after they just got dominated by Bryant two weeks ago? I think the easiest solution is that neither team will get into the field unless chaos strikes and multiple other bubble teams lose this weekend.

That brings us to Campbell, which made things complicated with a loss to Elon last weekend. The Camels will finish with the 67th SOS and a head-to-head win over ETSU. Unfortunately, that win has not aged well over the past few weeks. If Campbell beats Monmouth, the Camels will get to 9 Division I wins, which should get them into the field. However, I'm not sure they would be a "Lock" after we saw Monmouth get left out of the field at 9 wins last season.

Moving to the Big Sky, this conversation really centers around UC Davis and Idaho State. I do not think Idaho has a chance at the playoffs anymore, especially at 5-6, because 6 Division I wins should not get you into the field. UC Davis faces a must-win situation against Cal Poly, while Idaho State has to beat the Vandals to stay alive in the playoff race.

On the surface, it would appear that an 8-win UC Davis team should make the field. However, the Aggies have a projected SOS of 32nd nationally, and their best win will be over an Idaho team that may not even finish above .500. They also weren't competitive in any of their FCS losses, losing all three games by 21+ points. Idaho State has a higher SOS (22nd), an FBS win over Utah State, and all of their losses have been by one score, including all four of the top teams in the Big Sky. I would argue that Idaho State has a much better resume.

Now, let's wrap this section up with the Southland and UAC. I believe the strongest resume in this entire bubble conversation belongs to Abilene Christian. As long as they win this weekend, the Wildcats will have a Top 15 SOS and are power-rated as the 10th-best team in the FCS by Massey, plus have wins over three Top 25 teams in the Massey ratings. I don't see how this team is left out of the field if they handle business this weekend.

North Alabama has an incredible opportunity against Tarleton State this weekend. The Lions are 7-4 with a Top 30 SOS, plus all of their FCS losses are by a combined 14 points against Top 35 teams in the Massey ratings. If they win this weekend, it would be very difficult to leave them out. If they lose, they would need absolute chaos to have a chance at 7-5 overall, especially without a true signature win on their resume.

This finally leaves us with Incarnate Word, which, with a win on Saturday, would be 8-4 overall with a Top 50 SOS. The Cardinals are rated as the 18th-best team in the FCS, according to the Massey ratings. Their three FCS losses are by a combined 15 points, all on the road against teams in the Top 15.

Metrics and eye test would tell you that this team is a playoff team, but a lack of a true signature win and only having 7 Division I wins could keep them out of the field. As a reminder, the Cardinals had a game scheduled with NDSU, but the Bison canceled the game once they moved to the FBS, leaving UIW with a late opening on the schedule.

Conference-By-Conference Outlook

Note: All of the bubble teams in the "Work To Do" section were mentioned above. This section will focus on the one-bid leagues, along with all teams that are viewed as locks or should be in the field regardless of this weekend's results.

Big Sky

Locks: Montana State, Northern Arizona, Montana

Should Be In: Weber State

Work To Do: Idaho State, UC Davis

With their resume, Montana State is probably at a spot now where they cannot drop further than the No. 3 seed, even if they lose to Montana. The committee has done this several times in the past, where they value overall resume over a head-to-head result in the final weekend of the season. The Bobcats have a Top 20 SOS, an FBS win over Nevada, and multiple wins over teams that will be in the playoff field. If Montana State wins the Brawl, they would almost be a lock to get the No. 1 seed in the field.

Speaking of Montana, the Grizzlies are locked into the field after a win over Idaho State pushed them to 8 wins. The Griz have two decent wins over UC Davis and Idaho State, but it's possible neither of those teams will make the field, which means that this team could have a massive variance in outcomes on Selection Sunday.

If Montana gets blown out this weekend, their resume is likely not good enough to be considered a lock for a Top 16 seed. Depending on some of the other results, other teams would have more quality wins, plus a larger number of overall wins, which could push them over the Griz. If they are competitive in a loss, the Griz should be firmly in the Top 16. If Montana wins, the Griz will most likely get into the Top 8, but they don't have the resume to break into the Top 6 unless they get some help with unexpected upsets inside the Top 8.

Northern Arizona lost a tough game against Weber State, which may have cost the Lumberjacks a Top 8 seed. As long as NAU wins this weekend, the Lumberjacks should be locked into a Top 16 seed. However, with their only quality win coming against Montana, they may not have the resume to earn a Top 8 seed, especially with all the MVFC teams in that range that have more quality wins and a better SOS.

Moving to Weber State, the Wildcats really helped their case with their win over NAU. The Wildcats are now 7-4 with wins over NAU, Idaho State, and UC Davis. If they beat Utah Tech, they'll officially secure a spot in the field. Even at 7-5, the Wildcats would have one of the best resumes on the bubble, but a loss to Utah Tech may really hurt them. If they get to 8-4, this team should easily be a Top 16 seed.

CAA

Locks: Monmouth

Should Be In: None

Work To Do: Campbell, UAlbany, Bryant

Despite losing to Merrimack, Monmouth secured the CAA auto-bid after Campbell's loss to Elon. Even though they are locked into the field, last week's loss really hurt their argument for a Top 16 seed. If Monmouth beats Campbell, they have a chance to sneak into one of the last two seeds, but may need a lot of help to do that. The Hawks have a SOS in the 70s, and their best win may be over UAlbany, which isn't a lock to be in the field.

Ivy League

Locks: Harvard

Should Be In: None

Work To Do: None

Harvard has locked up the Ivy League auto-bid with a win over Penn last weekend. The Crimson will play Yale to finish the season and have a chance to get to 9-1 overall with a win. At 8-2, Harvard will certainly be on the road in the first round, but a 9-1 Harvard would be firmly in the Top 16 seed conversation. The Crimson have a SOS in the 80s, and their best win is against Princeton, so I'm not sure if this team has a real argument to beat out any 8-or 9-win teams from the MVFC, Big Sky, UAC, or even the SoCon. Not to mention, they would almost certainly be behind a 10-win Lehigh.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

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It should be noted that Brown and Princeton have a chance to get to 7-3 overall. I don't believe either of these teams has a real chance to make the field, despite other 7-win teams possibly getting consideration.

MVFC

Locks: Youngstown State, South Dakota State, South Dakota

Should Be In: North Dakota, Illinois State

Work To Do: None

South Dakota State is in a perfect position going into this weekend. The Jacks end the season against the worst team in the MVFC and will secure a Top 3 seed with a win, plus will have a real shot at getting one of the Top 2 seeds if either Tarleton or MSU loses this weekend. If all three win, the Jacks would have two fewer wins than the Texans and fewer quality wins than MSU, which would probably lock them into the No. 3 seed despite the toughest SOS.

Youngstown State cost itself a Top 4 seed with a loss to Illinois State last weekend. In fact, there's a chance that loss could push the Penguins out of the Top 8 depending on the results in Week 12. Only playing 11 games hurts this team, so they should be rooting for USD, MSU, and ETSU this weekend. I would expect the Penguins to end up somewhere between the No. 6-11 range on Selection Sunday.

It may not have been perfect, but South Dakota got the win over Northern Iowa last Saturday, which locked the Coyotes into the field. Their seeding is very much up in the air, though, because if they lose to Illinois State, four MVFC teams would have 8 Division I wins, and USD would have the weakest resume of the four. With a win, the Coyotes would get to 9 wins, which would almost guarantee them a Top 8 seed.

North Dakota and Illinois State could easily be locks, but I still hesitate to place teams with fewer than 8 Division I wins into that category. I would still be stunned if either of these teams doesn't make the field, even with a loss this weekend. With a win, both teams would put themselves into the Top 8 seed discussion, but would absolutely be one of the highest seeds in the 9-16 range. North Dakota has the best argument for a Top 8 seed with a win, especially since the Fighting Hawks crushed ISU and have an outstanding win over SDSU. I don't think either team would be a Top 16 seed with a loss this weekend.

NEC

Locks: None

Should Be In: None

Work To Do: Central Connecticut State, Long Island, Robert Morris

Another one-bid league here, but the championship race is now extremely interesting after Central Connecticut State lost to Long Island last weekend. If CCSU beats Duquesne this weekend, they would go on to win the auto-bid. If CCSU loses, the auto-bid would go to the winner of Long Island and Robert Morris.

OVC

Locks: None

Should Be In: None

Work To Do: SEMO, UT Martin, Western Illinois

The OVC will also be a one-bid league this season. SEMO will secure the auto-bid with a win over UT Martin, but if UTM wins, then it will come down to whether Western Illinois can beat Lindenwood. If the Leathernecks lose and UTM wins, then the Skyhawks would get the auto-bid for the OVC.

Patriot League

Locks: Lehigh

Should Be In: None

Work To Do: None

Lehigh locked up the Patriot League auto-bid with a win over Richmond. The Mountain Hawks have a chance to reach 10 wins this weekend, but their overall resume isn't great. Their SOS will be in the 90s, and they don't have a real quality win. This team could sneak into the No. 14-16 seed range, but I don't see them being much higher than that. None of the other potential 7-win teams in this conference will be in contention for an at-large bid.

Pioneer League

Locks: None

Should Be In: None

Work To Do: Dayton, Butler

The Pioneer League will be a one-bid league as always. Dayton is a massive favorite to win the auto-bid, only needing a win over Presbyterian to secure its spot in the field. If Dayton slips up, Butler could steal the auto-bid with a win over Morehead State. If both teams lose, then Dayton would get the auto-bid unless St. Thomas beats Valparaiso.

SoCon

Locks: Mercer, Tennessee Tech

Should Be In: None

Work To Do: ETSU

While neither Mercer nor Tennessee Tech has clinched the auto-bid, both will be firmly in the field on Selection Sunday. Both teams sit at 9-2 overall and have strong enough resumes to at least make the field at 9 wins. Mercer has a shot at a Top 8 seed if they can reach 10 wins this weekend against ETSU. The Bears would be 10-1 against the FCS, a Top 50 SOS, and at least three wins over Top 30 teams in the Massey ratings.

As for Tennessee Tech, the Golden Eagles end the season against Mississippi State. They almost certainly will not win, but if they find a way to pull off the unthinkable, then they will shoot right back into the Top 8 seed discussion. Even with a loss, the Golden Eagles should be a Top 16 seed with a head-to-head win over Monmouth and a Top 40 SOS.

Southland

Locks: Stephen F. Austin, Lamar

Should Be In: None

Work To Do: Incarnate Word

Stephen F. Austin and Lamar both took care of business in dominant fashion. The Cardinals are my favorite to get the No. 4 seed, just needing to beat McNeese on the road this weekend. Lamar will have a Top 35 SOS with wins over 4 Top 25 teams in the Massey ratings.

SFA will almost certainly beat Northwestern State, moving them to 11-1 overall and 10-1 against the FCS. The Lumberjacks have excellent metrics, but their SOS will be in the 70s, and their best win comes over Abilene Christian. It's still enough for a Top 8 seed, but I expect them to fall somewhere in the No. 6-8 range. With some help, they may be able to sneak into the Top 5.

UAC

Locks: Tarleton State

Should Be In: Austin Peay

Work To Do: Abilene Christian, North Alabama

Tarleton State has most likely secured a Top 4 seed regardless of what happens this weekend. The Texans were the No. 4 seed with a very similar resume last season at 11-1, but they are aiming to finish as the only undefeated team in FCS football with a tricky road game against North Alabama. If they win, they will have an excellent argument for a Top 2 seed. No other team will have 12 Division I wins and a SOS of 45th, which is not as bad as some people have tried to make it out to be. An FBS win, plus wins over three teams in the Top 25 according to Massey, is a very good resume.

Austin Peay would probably still make the field even with a loss to Central Arkansas, but they certainly should not test that theory. The Govs lack a true signature win, plus will want to reach 9 wins to possibly host a first-round game. I would imagine they would get a Top 16 seed with a win this weekend, but a loss would put them on the road in the first round.

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