2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Southeastern Louisiana DL Kaleb Proctor

Southeastern Louisiana defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor saved his best season for last with the Lions. He was named the SLC Defensive Player of the Year, establishing himself as one of the most dominant interior defensive linemen in college football.

Proctor is currently the No. 4 FCS prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, according to FCS Football Central. He's looking to become the first Southeastern Louisiana player to be drafted since Harlan Miller in 2016.

Career Statistics: 48 games played, 134 total tackles, 45 solo, 26 TFLs, 16 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery

Accolades: First-Team All-Southland (2025), Second-Team All-Southland (2024), SLC Defensive Player of the Year (2025), First-Team FCS Football Central All-American (2025), First-Team AFCA FCS All-American (2025), Second-Team AP FCS All-American, East-West Shrine Bowl Invitee (2026)

Scouting Report:

Kaleb Proctor is an interior defensive lineman with very good quickness, violent hands, and scheme versatility. He has average height and length for the position, with below-average weight.

He shows a quick first step, fluidity in his movements, and a very good initial burst. He shows ease when penetrating gaps, utilizing active, violent hands to disengage from blockers while showing quality pop in his hands against solo blockers.

As a pentrator and stunter, he has good bend, core strength, flexibility, and fluidity, making him a disruptive force on the move.

He has a well-versed pass-rush repertoire, winning early with quickness, clubs, swims, arm-overs, and double-hand swipes while being a relentless pursuer of the quarterback. He collapses the pocket with adequate explosion and strength, but he primarily wins with quickness and hand usage.

As a run defender, he shows adequate hand placement but at times, plays a bit high, limiting his ability to anchor and leverage against double teams. His lack of lower-body strength shows up when taking on combination blocks.

He projects as a fringe NFL rotational prospect with high upside as a three-technique with odd-front defensive end versatility.

Projection:

Proctor projects as a fringe NFL rotational prospect who fits best as a penetrating three-technique in an even front, with flexibility in odd fronts. Movement-based schemes will maximize his first-step quickness and hand usage as a penetrator. He will have immediate pass-rush value as a rotational piece.

Strengths:

Quickness and Burst

Hand usage

Pass-rush moves

Versatility

Motor and disruption

Weaknesses:

Size and Anchor

Play strength

Stoutness against the run

Best Fit: 4-3/4-2-5 Even Front, Multiple Front or Aggressive Hybrid



Stylistic Player Comp: Maurice Hurst

