Week 10 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard
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Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform media poll from Week 10.
FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 10)
No. 1 Tarleton State 40, No. 23 Abilene Christian 27
No. 13 Lamar 45, No. 2 Stephen F. Austin 28
No. 3 Montana State 28, No. 22 Idaho State 26 (3OT)
No. 4 Youngstown State 62, Murray State 35
No. 5 South Dakota State 41, Northern Iowa 15
No. 6 Northern Arizona 38, Cal Poly 10
No. 7 Austin Peay 55, Eastern Washington 31
No. 9 Tennessee Tech 66, VMI 14
No. 11 North Dakota 49, No. 10 Illinois State 21
No. 12 Montana 57, Portland State 24
No. 14 Mercer 14, No. 25 Chattanooga 7 (OT)
No. 15 Monmouth 21, North Carolina A&T 17
No. 16 Campbell 48, Stony Brook 35
No. 17 Lehigh 33, Colgate 7
T-No. 19 Harvard 37, Columbia 0
Samford 37, T-No. 19. ETSU 35
Bryant 31, No. 21 UAlbany 7
No. 24 South Carolina State 35, Howard 28
Other Notable Week 10 Games
Incarnate Word 35, Southeastern Louisiana 16
Villanova 30, Richmond 0
Idaho 62, Eastern Washington 31
UC Davis 24, Utah Tech 17
Jackson State 38, Mississippi Valley State 7
Princeton 21, Dartmouth 14
North Alabama 28, West Florida 21
Western Illinois 44, Eastern Illinois 23
Lindenwood 34, Gardner-Webb 21
Southern Illinois 37, Indiana State 20
Southern Utah 31, Northern Colorado 24
Western Carolina 26, Wofford 10
Prairie View A&M 31, Alabama A&M 10
UTRGV 52, Northwestern State 7
Brown 24, Yale 20
Elon 24, Hampton 6
Lafayette 19, William & Mary 14
Southern 45, Bethune-Cookman 17
UT Martin 20, Charleston Southern 10
Nicholls 32, East Texas A&M 31
SEMO 33, Tennessee State 14
Delaware State 24, Morgan State 14
Furman 24, The Citadel 14
New Hampshire 24, Rhode Island 21
Arkansas-Pine Bluff 35, Grambling State 32
Penn 14, Cornell 13
Holy Cross 27, Georgetown 24
North Carolina Central 29, Norfolk State 28
Alcorn State 38, Florida A&M 20
Alabama State 34, Texas Southern 31
Central Connecticut State 31, Stonehill 7
Central Arkansas 35, West Georgia 14
McNeese 10, Houston Christian 0
Fordham 38, Bucknell 13
Towson 43, Sacred Heart 40 (2OT)
Butler 41, St. Thomas 14
Dayton 31, Valparaiso 20
San Diego 40, Drake 17
Robert Morris 13, Duquesne 10
Davidson 33, Stetson 14
Marist 14, Morehead State 13
New Haven 17, Long Island 10
Wagner 33, Mercyhurst 28
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Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.Follow @zachmckinnell