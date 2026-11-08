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Fcs Football Central

Week 10 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard

We take a look at all the final scores from across FCS football in Week 10.
Zachary McKinnell|
Lamar defensive back Mar Mar Evans (1)
Lamar defensive back Mar Mar Evans (1) | Lamar Athletics

In this story:

Lamar CardinalsStephen F. Austin LumberjacksAustin Peay GovernorsMontana GrizzliesMontana State BobcatsSouth Dakota State JackrabbitsNorth Dakota Fighting HawksMercer BearsETSU BuccaneersSouth Carolina State BulldogsIllinois State RedbirdsYoungstown State PenguinsCampbell Fighting CamelsMonmouth HawksChattanooga MocsTennessee Tech Golden EaglesUNI PanthersVillanova WildcatsSamford BulldogsHarvard Crimson

Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform media poll from Week 10.

FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 10)

No. 1 Tarleton State 40, No. 23 Abilene Christian 27

No. 13 Lamar 45, No. 2 Stephen F. Austin 28

No. 3 Montana State 28, No. 22 Idaho State 26 (3OT)

No. 4 Youngstown State 62, Murray State 35

No. 5 South Dakota State 41, Northern Iowa 15

No. 6 Northern Arizona 38, Cal Poly 10

No. 7 Austin Peay 55, Eastern Washington 31

No. 9 Tennessee Tech 66, VMI 14

No. 11 North Dakota 49, No. 10 Illinois State 21

No. 12 Montana 57, Portland State 24

No. 14 Mercer 14, No. 25 Chattanooga 7 (OT)

No. 15 Monmouth 21, North Carolina A&T 17

No. 16 Campbell 48, Stony Brook 35

No. 17 Lehigh 33, Colgate 7

T-No. 19 Harvard 37, Columbia 0

Samford 37, T-No. 19. ETSU 35

Bryant 31, No. 21 UAlbany 7

No. 24 South Carolina State 35, Howard 28

Other Notable Week 10 Games

Incarnate Word 35, Southeastern Louisiana 16

Villanova 30, Richmond 0

Idaho 62, Eastern Washington 31

UC Davis 24, Utah Tech 17

Jackson State 38, Mississippi Valley State 7

Princeton 21, Dartmouth 14

North Alabama 28, West Florida 21

Western Illinois 44, Eastern Illinois 23

Lindenwood 34, Gardner-Webb 21

Southern Illinois 37, Indiana State 20

Southern Utah 31, Northern Colorado 24

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Western Carolina 26, Wofford 10

Prairie View A&M 31, Alabama A&M 10

UTRGV 52, Northwestern State 7

Brown 24, Yale 20

Elon 24, Hampton 6

Lafayette 19, William & Mary 14

Southern 45, Bethune-Cookman 17

UT Martin 20, Charleston Southern 10

Nicholls 32, East Texas A&M 31

SEMO 33, Tennessee State 14

Delaware State 24, Morgan State 14

Furman 24, The Citadel 14

New Hampshire 24, Rhode Island 21

Arkansas-Pine Bluff 35, Grambling State 32

Penn 14, Cornell 13

Holy Cross 27, Georgetown 24

North Carolina Central 29, Norfolk State 28

Alcorn State 38, Florida A&M 20

Alabama State 34, Texas Southern 31

Central Connecticut State 31, Stonehill 7

Central Arkansas 35, West Georgia 14

McNeese 10, Houston Christian 0

Fordham 38, Bucknell 13

Towson 43, Sacred Heart 40 (2OT)

Butler 41, St. Thomas 14

Dayton 31, Valparaiso 20

San Diego 40, Drake 17

Robert Morris 13, Duquesne 10

Davidson 33, Stetson 14

Marist 14, Morehead State 13

New Haven 17, Long Island 10

Wagner 33, Mercyhurst 28

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Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

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