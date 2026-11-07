Week 10 FCS Football Preview & Predictions

As I've done over the past few years, I'll preview the biggest games of the weekend and give my official predictions. Let's keep this season going and preview the biggest Week 10 games from across the FCS landscape.

2026 Prediction Record: 108-45

2022-25 Prediction Record: 540-175 (75.5%)

No. 23 Abilene Christian at No. 2 Tarleton State

It's finally time for the UAC matchup that everyone circled before the season. The Wildcats have dominated this series against the Texans, winning four of the five matchups since 2021. Despite Abilene Christian's success, 10 of the last 13 meetings have been decided by one score. These teams both enter 4-0 in conference play, but this game is massive for ACU's playoff chances after an 0-3 start to the season.

Kaden Anderson has been playing high-level football for the Texans. He's completed 63% of his passes for 2,619 passing yards, 26 passing TDs, and 4 INTs. He's been effective and efficient in this offense, which has a lot to do with this offensive line almost never allowing pressure. The Wildcats only have six sacks in conference games this year, which worries me, because if Anderson has time in the pocket, he's going to eventually make a play.

It's the biggest test for an Abilene Christian secondary, which leads the UAC in passing defense in conference play. The Wildcats are only allowing 5.9 yards per attempt and have only allowed one passing TD in those four conference games. ACU needs big games from Jacoby Davis, Javeon Wilcox, and Christian Oku. Keep an eye on safety Dillon Williams, who is an all-around weapon for this ACU defense, leading the Wildcats with 77 total tackles and 7 TFLs.

The X-factor for the Texans could be running back Miequle Brock, who has flown under the radar due to Tylan Hines. Hines is considered the more explosive playmaker, but the way Brock seeks contact and uses his physicality could make him an important player to watch on Saturday. He's averaging 7.4 yards per carry and led the Texans with over 100 rushing yards in their win over Austin Peay.

A big part of Abilene Christian's turnaround has been the development of Tucker Parks. There's no room for error this weekend in Stephenville. The Wildcats need Parks to take care of the ball, but more importantly, to show why he's been a dangerous playmaker outside of the pocket. In conference play, Parks has only thrown 1 INT and ranks Top 10 in the UAC for rushing yards (228).

I'm never going to doubt the Wildcats, especially with Keith Patterson as the head coach. Despite all the history telling me that ACU is going to find a way, I'm going to trust what I've seen on film. Tarleton State has all the motivation in the world, and I believe we'll see the Texans come out locked in for this game. I'm going with the Texans in a competitive game, but Anderson and this Tarleton State offense make enough key plays to win this game.

Prediction: Tarleton State (31-24)

No. 10 Illinois State at No. 11 North Dakota

The Fighting Hawks are going to be desperate for a win here. They've lost three of their past four games, including back-to-back losses by a combined six points. This team has still not had a bye week, which brings their overall health into question. Illinois State enters on a three-game win streak, but lacks a true signature FCS win on its resume, so a loss here could put the Redbirds in a very uncomfortable spot.

North Dakota actually has one of the best defenses in the MVFC, but still ranks 7th in scoring defense in conference games. The offense has continued to struggle with turnovers, which is the biggest key in this game. The Fighting Hawks rank 110th nationally with a -8 turnover margin, losing the turnover battle in four consecutive games. Quarterback Jerry Kaminski is going to have to protect the football, especially when he escapes the pocket on broken plays.

I'm not sure if Illinois State has the offense to consistently move the ball against the Fighting Hawks, but that won't be the case if they continually have short fields. The Redbirds rank 8th in the MVFC, averaging 4.8 yards per play in conference games. This team is going to have to establish the run with Victor Dawson and Tyler Lofton, but can they do that against a UND rushing defense that's holding opponents to 3.4 yards per carry?

Illinois State's rushing defense has been outstanding over this three-game stretch, holding all three opponents to under 100 rushing yards. It's something to watch as UND aims to establish the run with Charles Langama and Matt Lawson. The duo has combined for over 1,000 rushing yards and 11 TDs this season.

This North Dakota team is a machine inside the Alerus Center, and I have a tough time seeing how the Redbirds are going to find a ton of success offensively on Saturday. As both run defenses put the game on the quarterbacks, I trust Kaminsky a bit more than Beckham Pellant, plus the Fighting Hawks' front seven is just full of playmakers, which will be the difference in this game.

Prediction: North Dakota (28-23)

No. 2 Stephen F. Austin at No. 13 Lamar

Everything is still on the table for both of these teams after yesterday's updated ranking from the playoff committee. The Lumberjacks being No. 3 sets them up very well to capitalize if Tarleton State or Montana State falter down the stretch. Lamar was No. 10 in the committee's rankings, which means if the Cardinals handle business, then they have a real shot to secure a Top 8 seed in the field. On top of all that, there is still an SLC championship and auto-bid to fight for, which SFA will get the AQ with a win this weekend.

Lamar's offensive line has been outstanding in conference play, allowing the fewest sacks (5) in the Southland. That will be tested this weekend, with the Lumberjacks bringing the nation's best pass rush to Beaumont. The Cardinals have not allowed more than 2 sacks in a game against an FCS opponent this season.

SFA leads the country with 37 sacks, averaging 4.1 per game, but what's even more impressive is that there are multiple players who could take over a game on any given weekend. Jaydon Eason and A'amear Walton are two names to watch, but keep an eye on Tim Muhammad, who missed time with an injury but is officially healthy and starting to make some plays for this defense.

It'll be interesting to see if either team is able to find success on the ground this weekend. Both of these teams have held conference opponents to under 4.0 yards per carry. Jojo Uga has been a key piece for this Lamar offense, leading the Cardinals with 530 rushing yards and 7 TDs. On the other side, SFA utilizes a 3-man rotation, but Jaylen Jenkins will be the workhorse. Jenkins and Speedy Jones are both averaging over 6.0 YPC for the Lumberjacks.

One of the biggest differences in this year's Lamar team has been the offensive turnaround. A lot of that has to do with how much better Aidan McCown has played this year, throwing for 1,699 yards, 16 TDs, and 5 INTs. The Cardinals have to protect him in the pocket, but he's athletic enough to get out and make some plays with his legs when he needs to. He's added 343 rushing yards and 4 TDs on the ground. This team will go as far as McCown's play can take him on Saturday.

Both of these teams are extremely talented, but the one big difference I kept coming back to was how nobody has been able to contain SFA's front seven. They also lead the country with 79 TFLs, which means that Lamar could find its offense in a ton of passing situations, which is not the situation where this offense wants to be. I'm going to take the Lumberjacks in a close game on the road.

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Prediction: Stephen F. Austin (28-20)

Quick-Hit Week 10 Predictions:

No. 3 Montana State 38, No. 22 Idaho State 21

Weird things happen when top teams travel to domes in the Big Sky. Despite that, I'm just not a believer in Idaho State right now. The Bengals struggled against Utah Tech last week, while the Bobcats look like an absolute machine right now. Montana State has rolled up 220 or more rushing yards in five consecutive games. Jared White and Adam Jones are a dangerous duo, plus Carter Dahlke is emerging as one of the most explosive players in the country.

Idaho State's offense has been extremely inconsistent, which is an issue against a Montana State defense that leads the Big Sky in total defense in conference games. It feels like these are two teams trending in completely opposite directions. I like the Bobcats to roll into Pocatello and handle business on Saturday.

No. 14 Mercer 20, No. 25 Chattanooga 13

This game has massive postseason implications, possibly serving as an elimination matchup. These are two of the best defenses in the country, while offensively, they are both going to try to establish the run. Kevin Lalin and Journey Wyche are a dynamic duo for the Mocs, but don't overlook Zahmari Palode-Gary and Devon Caldwell for the Bears.

I think the difference in this game will be Mercer quarterback JP Pickles, who has been outstanding since stepping into a starting role. His dual-threat ability gives the Bears an advantage. I'm concerned about how one-dimensional Chattanooga's offense has been. Give me Mercer to win this low-scoring, defensive battle.

No. 5 South Dakota State 35, Northern Iowa 14

UNI enters this game with its back against the wall. At 4-4, the Panthers will need to win their remaining three games to reach seven wins and potentially get an at-large bid. This won't be an easy task, especially with South Dakota State coming into Cedar Falls with a ton of momentum. The Jackrabbits are fresh off an impressive Top 10 win over South Dakota. SDSU won't be overlooking the Panthers after they've already knocked off two other Top 10 teams inside the UNI-Dome.

The Jackrabbits are going to come into this game and try to run the ball down UNI's throat, which could be an issue for a UNI defense allowing nearly 5.0 YPC in conference play. I think SDSU showed exactly how good this team can be in the first half last weekend, and there's no chance they overlook the Panthers. Give me the Jackrabbits to make a statement in Cedar Falls.

Colgate 23, No. 17 Lehigh 20

It's a battle between the No. 1 rushing attack and the No. 1 run defense in the Patriot League. The Mountain Hawks have been completely one-dimensional since losing Hayden Johnson, while the Raiders look like they're finally getting healthy at the right time. Lehigh has struggled the past three weeks, losing two of their past three games, plus they needed a late scoring drive to escape a 1-win Bucknell team last weekend. I also trust Jake Stearney to make enough plays to win this game, so give me Colgate to bring some chaos to the Patriot League race.

Other Notable Week 10 Predictions:

No. 7 Austin Peay 34, Eastern Kentucky 20

No. 15 Monmouth 35, North Carolina A&T 20

No. 16 Campbell 45, Stony Brook 34

No. 21 UAlbany 30, Bryant 23

Incarnate Word 31, Southeastern Louisiana 17

Villanova 27, Richmond 17

Idaho 38, Eastern Washington 31

Princeton 17, Dartmouth 14

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