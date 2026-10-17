Week 7 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard
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Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform media poll from Week 7.
FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 7)
No. 11 North Dakota 21, No. 1 South Dakota State 10
No. 3 Stephen F. Austin 56, Nicholls 0
Cornell 48, No. 4 Lehigh 38
Idaho 42, No. 7 Montana 35
No. 12 Austin Peay 24, West Georgia 10
No. 13 Illinois State 35, Southern Illinois 14
No. 15 Tennessee Tech 49, Eastern Kentucky 20
No. 16 Campbell 24, Towson 20
No. 17 Harvard 30, Holy Cross 7
Weber State 27, No. 21 Idaho State 20
Georgetown 27, No. 22 Colgate 17
No. 23 Monmouth 42, New Hampshire 21
Rhode Island 41, No. 25 Yale 23
Other Notable Week 7 Games
UAlbany 48, Stony Brook 31
Villanova 38, Fordham 17
Alabama A&M 61, Grambling State 31
Bryant 17, Maine 14
UT Martin 17, Gardner-Webb 6
Jackson State 27, Florida A&M 17
Columbia 28, Penn 27
Wofford 41, VMI 14
SEMO 40, Western Illinois 30
Princeton 16, Brown 10
Lindenwood 20, Eastern Illinois 13
McNeese 24, Northwestern State 21
Prairie View A&M 41, Alcorn State 38
Lafayette 20, Bucknell 7
Dartmouth 27, Merrimack 21
Alabama State 21, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 15
Central Connecticut State 43, Mercyhurst 40
New Haven 26, Robert Morris 15
North Carolina A&T 27, Chicago State 12
Duquesne 14, Stonehill 7
Bethune-Cookman 34, Mississippi Valley State 14
Sacred Heart 35, Hampton 21
Presbyterian 47, Stetson 43
Marist 27, Drake 22
Davidson 34, Morehead State 31
San Diego 38, Valparaiso 13
Dayton 19, Butler 9
West Florida 37, West Alabama 3
Howard 31, Morehouse 17
Clemson 37, Charleston Southern 0
Texas A&M 41, The Citadel 0
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Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.Follow @zachmckinnell