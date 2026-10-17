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Fcs Football Central

Week 7 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard

We take a look at all the final scores from across FCS football in Week 7.
Zachary McKinnell|
Stephen F. Austin wide receiver Kylon Harris (10)
Stephen F. Austin wide receiver Kylon Harris (10) | SFA Athletics

In this story:

South Dakota State JackrabbitsSouth Dakota CoyotesNorth Dakota Fighting HawksStephen F. Austin LumberjacksLehigh Mountain HawksMontana GrizzliesMontana State BobcatsNorthern Arizona LumberjacksLamar CardinalsAustin Peay GovernorsIllinois State RedbirdsUC Davis AggiesTennessee Tech Golden EaglesCampbell Fighting CamelsHarvard CrimsonMercer BearsUNI PanthersETSU BuccaneersIdaho State BengalsIdaho VandalsColgate RaidersMonmouth HawksMorgan State BearsYale Bulldogs

Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform media poll from Week 7.

FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 7)

No. 11 North Dakota 21, No. 1 South Dakota State 10

No. 3 Stephen F. Austin 56, Nicholls 0

Cornell 48, No. 4 Lehigh 38

Idaho 42, No. 7 Montana 35

No. 12 Austin Peay 24, West Georgia 10

No. 13 Illinois State 35, Southern Illinois 14

No. 15 Tennessee Tech 49, Eastern Kentucky 20

No. 16 Campbell 24, Towson 20

No. 17 Harvard 30, Holy Cross 7

Weber State 27, No. 21 Idaho State 20

Georgetown 27, No. 22 Colgate 17

No. 23 Monmouth 42, New Hampshire 21

Rhode Island 41, No. 25 Yale 23

Other Notable Week 7 Games

UAlbany 48, Stony Brook 31

Villanova 38, Fordham 17

Alabama A&M 61, Grambling State 31

Bryant 17, Maine 14

UT Martin 17, Gardner-Webb 6

Jackson State 27, Florida A&M 17

Columbia 28, Penn 27

Wofford 41, VMI 14

SEMO 40, Western Illinois 30

Princeton 16, Brown 10

Lindenwood 20, Eastern Illinois 13

McNeese 24, Northwestern State 21

Prairie View A&M 41, Alcorn State 38

Lafayette 20, Bucknell 7

Dartmouth 27, Merrimack 21

Alabama State 21, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 15

Central Connecticut State 43, Mercyhurst 40

New Haven 26, Robert Morris 15

North Carolina A&T 27, Chicago State 12

Duquesne 14, Stonehill 7

Bethune-Cookman 34, Mississippi Valley State 14

Sacred Heart 35, Hampton 21

Presbyterian 47, Stetson 43

Marist 27, Drake 22

Davidson 34, Morehead State 31

San Diego 38, Valparaiso 13

Dayton 19, Butler 9

West Florida 37, West Alabama 3

Howard 31, Morehouse 17

Clemson 37, Charleston Southern 0

Texas A&M 41, The Citadel 0

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Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

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