The Road to Nashville officially began this weekend with eight first-round games, setting the tone for another exciting postseason for FCS football. It's time to take a look back at all the first-round action, diving into how these teams secured their spot in the second round and which players turned heads with big postseason performances.

Below are the biggest takeaways and final thoughts from all eight first-round games of the 2026 FCS Playoffs.

Harvard 41, No. 16 Monmouth 34

Harvard looked like the better team nearly all game, but a timely defensive touchdown gave Monmouth a 10-point lead late in the first half. The biggest difference in the game was Harvard's offensive efficiency; plus, the Crimson were able to generate some key explosive plays in the fourth quarter.

The Crimson averaged 9.5 yards per play in the fourth quarter with a 57% success rate. They scored on their final four drives, which included a 46-yard rushing touchdown by Cole Allen to seal the game with less than a minute remaining. Harvard did an excellent job establishing the run, rolling up 257 yards on 5.2 YPC and 3 rushing TDs.

Monmouth's offense made some big plays, but it was an overall inefficient performance for the Hawks. They finished with a sub-40% success rate in the second half, and despite having 50 passing attempts, they only had 259 passing yards. The Hawks averaged 4.7 yards per play, which is well below their season average. Frankie Weaver's INT in the fourth quarter also proved costly and gave Harvard a ton of momentum at a crucial point in the game.

Next Up: Harvard travels to No. 1 seed Montana State in the second round. Kickoff is scheduled for next Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

No. 12 Lehigh 17, UAlbany 14

This was a defensive slugfest that ultimately came down to Lehigh's ability to capitalize on a handful of explosive plays in the third quarter. Neither offense was able to effectively throw the ball, but Lehigh's three key throws in the second half were the difference in this game. The Great Danes finished with a 16.7% passing success rate, while Lehigh posted a 34.9% passing success rate.

Patrick Coan connected with Jamaire Harden on a 57-yard touchdown to tie the game, then found Luke Kennel one drive later to take the lead going into the fourth quarter. The other key explosive play came on the final drive when Coan found Bryce Werner for a 43-yard gain on third down to put the Mountain Hawks in field position.

Lehigh's defense also made some clutch stops in the second half, holding UAlbany to 3.4 yards per play and less than 100 total yards after halftime. It's also worth noting that the Great Danes failed to capitalize on two Lehigh turnovers, scoring zero points off those mistakes, which could have greatly changed the momentum of this game.

Next Up: Lehigh travels to No. 5 seed Stephen F. Austin in the second round. Kickoff is scheduled for next Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

No. 10 Northern Arizona 49, Long Island 16

There's not much to break down here. Northern Arizona handled business against an overmatched Long Island team, jumping out to a 42-9 halftime lead. The Lumberjacks never looked back and dominated this game for the full 60 minutes. It's the first FCS Playoff win for the program since 2003.

Ty Pennington had an efficient day, completing 18-of-23 passes for 294 passing yards and two passing TDs. He also added 40 rushing yards on only five carries. Darius Haskin broke the game open with a 100-yard kickoff return in the second quarter. The Lumberjacks averaged 8.9 yards per play and finished with an elite 62.1% success rate.

Next Up: Northern Arizona travels to No. 7 seed South Dakota in the second round. Kickoff is scheduled for next Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

No. 11 Tennessee Tech 31, Dayton 13

The final score doesn't reflect how dominant Tennessee Tech was in this win over Dayton. The Golden Eagles missed multiple scoring opportunities in the first half, which included a missed field goal on their second drive. It was a simple strategy for the Golden Eagles. Keep the offense vanilla, chew the clock, and don't make mistakes.

Tennessee Tech's defense held Dayton to 210 total yards and an abysmal 25% success rate, excluding garbage time. Jax Leatherwood finished with 335 passing yards and 4 passing TDs, while Tre' Holloway led the Golden Eagles with 9 catches for 112 receiving yards and 2 receiving TDs. The Flyers were limited to 2.9 yards per carry and 5-of-12 on third downs.

One final thought is that the Golden Eagles are going to have to operate at a much more efficient level against Youngstown State, especially in the red zone. Penalties also continue to be a storyline for this team, which is something to monitor going into next week's game. They finished with 7 penalties for 86 yards against the Flyers.

Next Up: Tennessee Tech travels to No. 6 seed Youngstown State in the second round. Kickoff is scheduled for next Saturday at Noon ET on ESPN+.

Austin Peay 37, No. 13 Illinois State 30

It was the Chris Parson show on Saturday night in Clarksville. I wrote about how Parson was one of the few players who had the potential to shake up the bracket, and he showed exactly why against Illinois State. He accounted for all four offensive scores and more than 85% of Austin Peay's offensive production. Parson finished with 205 passing yards, 1 passing TD, 158 rushing yards, and 3 rushing TDs.

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The biggest criticism of Illinois State all season has been quarterback play, and that ultimately ended their season this weekend. Gage Roy showed some flashes, leading the Redbirds back into the game, but two interceptions proved costly. Beckham Pellant was also extremely inefficient, with only 17 yards on 3-of-9 passing with 1 INT. This will be the biggest area of need for Illinois State this offseason if this program wants to make another postseason run in 2027.

Give Austin Peay's defensive line a ton of credit; this unit mostly dominated the Illinois State offensive line on Saturday night. Outside of one explosive run, the Redbirds only averaged 2.8 yards per carry and had a rushing success rate of only 31%. David Portu and Malik Denkins combined for 10 tackles, 2.5 TFLs and 1 sack.

Next Up: Austin Peay will travel to No. 4 seed Lamar in the second round. Kickoff is scheduled for next Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

No. 14 Weber State 48, Western Illinois 10

Many people expected this to be a competitive game, but the Wildcats had other plans. Weber State outscored the Leathernecks 17-0 in the second quarter, which started a run of eight scores in nine drives for the Wildcats. They also missed some opportunities to extend the lead even more, including two missed field goals and a turnover on downs inside the WIU 20-yard line.

The Weber State offense was elite, averaging 9.1 yards per play and rolling up over 600 yards of total offense. Nate Dahle looked like a superstar, completing 24-of-34 passes for 450 passing yards and 5 passing TDs. Tate Kjar led the Wildcats with 8 receptions for 153 yards and 1 TD, while Noah Kjar added another 86 yards and 1 TD.

Kennedy McGill found success with his legs, rushing for 170 yards and 1 TD on 24 carries. Unfortunately, his two turnovers were costly, especially as Weber State's offense continued to apply pressure. Ultimately, it came down to Western Illinois not having any other weapons outside of McGill, which led to them being overmatched in this game.

Next Up: Weber State travels to No. 3 seed South Dakota State in the second round. Kickoff is scheduled for next Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

No. 9 North Dakota 41, Idaho State 38

North Dakota escaped with a 3-point win over Idaho State in the most exciting game of the first round. Explosive plays and turnovers became one of the biggest differences in this game. The Fighting Hawks forced three interceptions, while all four of their touchdowns came on plays of 45 yards or more.

Offensively, this was a true breakout performance from Charles Langama, who finished with a career-high 234 rushing yards and 3 rushing TDs on 12.3 yards per carry. Wide receivers Deng Deng and Cameron Weir each had a touchdown catch of over 60+ yards. Jerry Kaminski completed 14-of-27 passes for 236 yards and 2 TDs, while adding another 71 yards on the ground.

It's another season of "What-Ifs" for Idaho State. Give the Bengals props for making it this far despite countless injuries, including both starting offensive tackles, an All-Conference running back, and their starting quarterback. Injuries are part of this game, but it was missed opportunities and poor decisions that cost Idaho State this game inside the Alerus Center.

One of the biggest turning points of the game came right before halftime when Davis Harsin threw an interception with less than 20 seconds remaining in the first half. That led to a North Dakota field goal, giving the Fighting Hawks a 3-point lead. That mistake proved even more costly when the Fighting Hawks drove down the field and scored out of halftime, which extended the lead to 10 points. It's a lead North Dakota would never surrender, and ultimately became the difference in the game.

Next Up: North Dakota travels to No. 8 seed Mercer in the second round. Kickoff is scheduled for next Saturday at Noon ET on ESPN+.

No. 15 Montana 48, Incarnate Word 32

If you were looking for clean, efficient football, this was not the game for you. These teams had a combined 25 penalties for 231 penalty yards in a game that lasted over four hours on Saturday night. There were still plenty of offensive fireworks with over 1,100 total yards and 80 combined points.

Montana won this game because of its ability to execute more effectively in the margins, which includes third-down efficiency, red zone execution, and turnovers. The Grizzlies forced four turnovers, held the Cardinals to 2-of-15 on third downs, and only allowed UIW to score 1.67 points per red zone trip, excluding garbage time. The Cardinals had 12 drives inside Montana territory and only scored 4 touchdowns, which included two missed FGs and three turnovers on downs.

There were also some key offensive plays made by Montana's offense. Eli Gillman's 74-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter crushed UIW's momentum. A few drives later, Landon Ransom-Goelz broke a tackle and exploded for a 71-yard touchdown, which ultimately sealed the game for Montana by extending the lead to 41-17.

One of the biggest turning points in this game came early in the third quarter. Incarnate Word closed Montana's lead to 10 points after halftime, but instead of being able to build on that momentum, Monte Gillman returned the kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, which put Montana back in the lead with a 17-point cushion.

As for Incarnate Word, this is a feeling that's been all too familiar. In every big game this season, the Cardinals were just unable to execute at the level needed to win the game. Emmett Brown was extremely inefficient, completing only 23-of-51 passes for 494 passing yards, but he missed multiple receivers who were wide open in the Montana secondary.

Some of Brown's misses could have been pressure, but the Montana defense only pressured Brown on 11 of his 50+ dropbacks, so it was more Brown and the Cardinals not executing when the opportunities presented themselves. Give Montana credit for this win. This was a very dangerous UIW team, and despite the Griz not playing their best game, they found a way to win by 16 points. It's all about finding a way to survive and advance, which is exactly what Montana did on Saturday.

Next Up: Montana travels to No. 2 seed Tarleton State in the second round. Kickoff is scheduled for next Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

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