It's officially time for the 2026 FCS Playoffs. We no longer have to have discussions about hypotheticals and where teams should be seeded. It's only about the matchups and the football that's actually played on the field.

Below is the statistical profile of each of the 24 playoff teams, along with some analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of each team. As we go through the playoffs, we will start breaking down head-to-head matchups with some of these statistical measures. We will continue to update these stats throughout the postseason.

All the stats were sourced from the official NCAA site, CFBdata.com, Massey, and Iron College Football. Garbage-time stats have been filtered out for most numbers. Some of the advanced Week 12 stats were not yet available, but those will be added for all game previews later this week. All rankings are 1-129 among FCS teams except Pressure Rate, for which leaderboards are not available.

Success Rate: How often a team runs a "successful play." Measures how consistent and efficient a team is down-to-down

How often a team runs a "successful play." Measures how consistent and efficient a team is down-to-down Explosive Play Rate: How often a team generates an explosive play. This is counted as a run play of 15 yards or more or a pass play of 20 yards or more

How often a team generates an explosive play. This is counted as a run play of 15 yards or more or a pass play of 20 yards or more Havoc Rate: How often a team generates a negative play (TFL, sack, turnover, etc.)

How often a team generates a negative play (TFL, sack, turnover, etc.) Stuff Rate: How often a run play is stopped at or behind the LOS

How often a run play is stopped at or behind the LOS Points per Scoring Opportunity: How many points a team scores per time after crossing the opponent's 40-yard line

Dayton (10-1) | Power Rating: 93rd | SOS: 127th

Offense:

Rushing Success Rate: 39.7% (81st)

39.7% (81st) Passing Success Rate: 45.7% (19th)

45.7% (19th) Short-Yardage Success Rate: 65.1% (79th)

65.1% (79th) 3rd Down Offense: 46.3% (13th)

46.3% (13th) Explosive Run Rate: 5.2% (86th)

5.2% (86th) Explosive Pass Rate: 8.7% (75th)

8.7% (75th) Points per Scoring Opportunity: 3.78 (23rd)

3.78 (23rd) Havoc Rate Allowed: 11.8% (10th)

11.8% (10th) Stuff Rate Allowed: 20.7% (73rd)

20.7% (73rd) Pressure Allowed: 17.2%

Defense:

Rushing SR Allowed: 33.8% (7th)

33.8% (7th) Passing SR Allowed: 40.5% (64th)

40.5% (64th) Short-Yardage SR Allowed: 52.9% (1st)

52.9% (1st) 3rd Down Defense: 40.0% (66th)

40.0% (66th) Explosive Runs Allowed: 6.1% (51st)

6.1% (51st) Explosive Passes Allowed: 8.2% (30th)

8.2% (30th) Points per Opportunity Allowed: 2.37 (13th)

2.37 (13th) Havoc Rate: 19.3% (15th)

19.3% (15th) Stuff Rate: 26.8% (4th)

26.8% (4th) Pressure Rate: 12.8%

Dayton relies on its passing attack behind quarterback Bryce Schondelmeyer and wide receiver Michael Mussari. The Flyers' run game is not as effective, and they haven't been an explosive offense. Dayton's strengths defensively are the complete opposite. Their run defense is one of the best in the nation, relative to the Pioneer League, but teams have been able to exploit their secondary.

Long Island (5-7) | Power Rating: 96th | SOS: 84th

Offense

Rushing Success Rate: 36.8% (96th)

36.8% (96th) Passing Success Rate: 30.5% (123rd)

30.5% (123rd) Short-Yardage Success Rate: 58.1% (117th)

58.1% (117th) 3rd Down Offense: 32.2% (105th)

32.2% (105th) Explosive Run Rate: 4.5% (106th)

4.5% (106th) Explosive Pass Rate: 5.9% (123rd)

5.9% (123rd) Points per Scoring Opportunity: 2.12 (120th)

2.12 (120th) Havoc Rate Allowed: 18.7% (100th)

18.7% (100th) Stuff Rate Allowed: 25.1% (111th)

25.1% (111th) Pressure Allowed: 35.2%

Defense

Rushing SR Allowed: 41.6% (64th)

41.6% (64th) Passing SR Allowed: 43.0% (94th)

43.0% (94th) Short-Yardage SR Allowed: 74.2% (88th)

74.2% (88th) 3rd Down Defense: 40.4% (74th)

40.4% (74th) Explosive Runs Allowed: 2.9% (5th)

2.9% (5th) Explosive Passes Allowed: 11.6% (110th)

11.6% (110th) Points per Opportunity Allowed: 3.03 (48th)

3.03 (48th) Havoc Rate: 17.7% (37th)

17.7% (37th) Stuff Rate: 21.3% (44th)

21.3% (44th) Pressure Rate: 9.4%

Long Island makes the field after winning the NEC auto-bid despite a 5-7 overall record. The Sharks have played two other playoff teams, losing 42-21 to North Dakota and 35-13 to UAlbany. They have the weakest statistical profile of any team in the field. The offense has particularly struggled with consistency. The Sharks are stronger against the run and have relied on creating havoc to stay in games.

Western Illinois (8-4) | Power Rating: 26th | SOS: 50th

Offense

Rushing Success Rate: 47.3% (17th)

47.3% (17th) Passing Success Rate: 41.0% (49th)

41.0% (49th) Short-Yardage Success Rate: 65.0% (84th)

65.0% (84th) 3rd Down Offense: 36.9% (72nd)

36.9% (72nd) Explosive Run Rate: 8.5% (18th)

8.5% (18th) Explosive Pass Rate: 10.3% (37th)

10.3% (37th) Points per Scoring Opportunity: 3.83 (22nd)

3.83 (22nd) Havoc Rate Allowed: 12.9% (17th)

12.9% (17th) Stuff Rate Allowed: 14.4% (8th)

14.4% (8th) Pressure Allowed: 31.8%

Defense

Rushing SR Allowed: 33.8% (6th)

33.8% (6th) Passing SR Allowed: 33.6% (13th)

33.6% (13th) Short-Yardage SR Allowed: 65.4% (37th)

65.4% (37th) 3rd Down Defense: 30.9% (11th)

30.9% (11th) Explosive Runs Allowed: 4.8% (21st)

4.8% (21st) Explosive Passes Allowed: 8.5% (38th)

8.5% (38th) Points per Opportunity Allowed: 2.51 (15th)

2.51 (15th) Havoc Rate: 19.6% (14th)

19.6% (14th) Stuff Rate: 21.6% (38th)

21.6% (38th) Pressure Rate: 11.0%

Everything with Western Illinois starts with dual-threat quarterback Kennedy McGill. The Leathernecks have been a different team since McGill took over the full-time starting job. He's rushed for nearly 1,600 yards and leads a very explosive, efficient run game. The defense is the most underrated part of this team. They have elite numbers relative to their schedule across the board. The weakest part of this team has been efficiency in their passing attack.

Harvard (8-2) | Power Rating: 20th | SOS: 82nd

Offense

Rushing Success Rate: 45.4% (34th)

45.4% (34th) Passing Success Rate: 51.3% (4th)

51.3% (4th) Short-Yardage Success Rate: 70.7% (54th)

70.7% (54th) 3rd Down Offense: 44.2% (25th)

44.2% (25th) Explosive Run Rate: 6.5% (53rd)

6.5% (53rd) Explosive Pass Rate: 8.4% (79th)

8.4% (79th) Points per Scoring Opportunity: 3.69 (28th)

3.69 (28th) Havoc Rate Allowed: 14.2% (31st)

14.2% (31st) Stuff Rate Allowed: 16.5% (28th)

16.5% (28th) Pressure Allowed: 22.3%

Defense

Rushing SR Allowed: 39.2% (34th)

39.2% (34th) Passing SR Allowed: 34% (13th)

34% (13th) Short-Yardage SR Allowed: 69.8% (66th)

69.8% (66th) 3rd Down Defense: 37.1% (37th)

37.1% (37th) Explosive Runs Allowed: 3.5% (10th)

3.5% (10th) Explosive Passes Allowed: 6.9% (14th)

6.9% (14th) Points per Opportunity Allowed: 1.82 (1st)

1.82 (1st) Havoc Rate: 13.8% (101st)

13.8% (101st) Stuff Rate: 15.7% (106th)

15.7% (106th) Pressure Rate: 14.9%

Harvard had another excellent season, returning to the FCS Playoffs. Harvard's strength is consistency and efficiency. They have very good down-to-down on both sides of the ball despite not being very flashy. The offense doesn't generate many explosive plays and the defense doesn't create many negative plays. The passing attack is the best part of this team behind quarterback Charlie Smith and freshman wide receiver Nate Bailey. Despite his solid season, Smith has turned the ball over in both of Harvard's losses, which is something to monitor here.

Incarnate Word (8-4) | Power Rating: 11th | SOS: 40th

Offense

Rushing Success Rate: 50.4% (8th)

50.4% (8th) Passing Success Rate: 47.4% (10th)

47.4% (10th) Short-Yardage Success Rate: 61.4% (105th)

61.4% (105th) 3rd Down Offense: 42.5% (35th)

42.5% (35th) Explosive Run Rate: 5.0% (97th)

5.0% (97th) Explosive Pass Rate: 12.9% (7th)

12.9% (7th) Points per Scoring Opportunity: 3.77 (25th)

3.77 (25th) Havoc Rate Allowed: 14.3% (31st)

14.3% (31st) Stuff Rate Allowed: 13.7% (5th)

13.7% (5th) Pressure Allowed: 21.2%

Defense

Rushing SR Allowed: 34.6% (11th)

34.6% (11th) Passing SR Allowed: 33.2% (9th)

33.2% (9th) Short-Yardage SR Allowed: 65.6% (38th)

65.6% (38th) 3rd Down Defense: 29.9% (8th)

29.9% (8th) Explosive Runs Allowed: 6.8% (74th)

6.8% (74th) Explosive Passes Allowed: 7.5% (19th)

7.5% (19th) Points per Opportunity Allowed: 2.55 (17th)

2.55 (17th) Havoc Rate: 18.2% (26th)

18.2% (26th) Stuff Rate: 19.9% (59th)

19.9% (59th) Pressure Rate: 19.0%

Incarnate Word has one of the most balanced profiles in the playoff field. The offense has been very good all around since the return of All-American wide receiver Roy Alexander. The weakness of this offense has been situational. Turnovers and short-yardage situations have cost this team at times. Defensively, Incarnate Word has been excellent and is one of the best defenses in the field, down-to-down and situationally. The biggest weakness has been allowing explosive runs, which could be concerning against Eli Gillman in the first round.

Idaho State (7-5) | Power Rating: 14th | SOS: 20th

Offense

Rushing Success Rate: 46.8% (22nd)

46.8% (22nd) Passing Success Rate: 40.6% (54th)

40.6% (54th) Short-Yardage Success Rate: 73.1% (42nd)

73.1% (42nd) 3rd Down Offense: 42.4% (36th)

42.4% (36th) Explosive Run Rate: 3.5% (115th)

3.5% (115th) Explosive Pass Rate: 8.3% (81st)

8.3% (81st) Points per Scoring Opportunity: 3.61 (33rd)

3.61 (33rd) Havoc Rate Allowed: 15.1% (45th)

15.1% (45th) Stuff Rate Allowed: 19.4% (56th)

19.4% (56th) Pressure Allowed: 26%

Defense

Rushing SR Allowed: 40.2% (47th)

40.2% (47th) Passing SR Allowed: 37.8% (38th)

37.8% (38th) Short-Yardage SR Allowed: 68.3% (52nd)

68.3% (52nd) 3rd Down Defense: 36.1% (29th)

36.1% (29th) Explosive Runs Allowed: 4.9% (23rd)

4.9% (23rd) Explosive Passes Allowed: 5.6% (4th)

5.6% (4th) Points per Opportunity Allowed: 2.75 (30th)

2.75 (30th) Havoc Rate: 18.8% (21st)

18.8% (21st) Stuff Rate: 20.9% (50th)

20.9% (50th) Pressure Rate: 13.9%

The Bengals have suffered several injuries offensively this season. Unlike past Idaho State teams, this team is led by its defense. They do not allow explosive plays plus have been excellent in the red zone. Offensively, they have struggled to find consistency in the pass game. It makes everything harder because they have been unable to generate explosive plays.

UAlbany (8-4) | Power Rating: 46th | SOS: 83rd

Offense

Rushing Success Rate: 47.8% (16th)

47.8% (16th) Passing Success Rate: 41.4% (45th)

41.4% (45th) Short-Yardage Success Rate: 76.9% (27th)

76.9% (27th) 3rd Down Offense: 43.3% (33rd)

43.3% (33rd) Explosive Run Rate: 5.0% (98th)

5.0% (98th) Explosive Pass Rate: 10.0% (45th)

10.0% (45th) Points per Scoring Opportunity: 3.22 (52nd)

3.22 (52nd) Havoc Rate Allowed: 13.9% (26th)

13.9% (26th) Stuff Rate Allowed: 15.9% (22nd)

15.9% (22nd) Pressure Allowed: 40.1%

Defense

Rushing SR Allowed: 40.2% (46th)

40.2% (46th) Passing SR Allowed: 37.0% (32nd)

37.0% (32nd) Short-Yardage SR Allowed: 68.2% (51st)

68.2% (51st) 3rd Down Defense: 41.9% (84th)

41.9% (84th) Explosive Runs Allowed: 3.9% (11th)

3.9% (11th) Explosive Passes Allowed: 8.7% (41st)

8.7% (41st) Points per Opportunity Allowed: 2.99 (41st)

2.99 (41st) Havoc Rate: 18.7% (23rd)

18.7% (23rd) Stuff Rate: 20.3% (55th)

20.3% (55th) Pressure Rate: 16.7%

UAlbany has generally been a team that is led by its defense and rushing attack. It's important to note that Rahshan La Mons has been injured the past few weeks, but could return, which is a huge thing for this offense. The passing game has improved over the season, but lacks reliability week-to-week. The defense has posted fairly average numbers with no clear strengths or weaknesses. Keep an eye on defensive end Shawan Lewis, who leads the team with 12 sacks.

Austin Peay | Power Rating: 12th | SOS: 41st

Offense

Rushing Success Rate: 43.8% (41st)

43.8% (41st) Passing Success Rate: 43.6% (30th)

43.6% (30th) Short-Yardage Success Rate: 87.5% (1st)

87.5% (1st) 3rd Down Offense: 36.1% (80th)

36.1% (80th) Explosive Run Rate: 12% (1st)

12% (1st) Explosive Pass Rate: 16.2% (1st)

16.2% (1st) Points per Scoring Opportunity: 3.64 (36th)

3.64 (36th) Havoc Rate Allowed: 17.2% (78th)

17.2% (78th) Stuff Rate Allowed: 20.5% (69th)

20.5% (69th) Pressure Allowed: 33.7%

Defense

Rushing SR Allowed: 40.4% (48th)

40.4% (48th) Passing SR Allowed: 40.1% (56th)

40.1% (56th) Short-Yardage SR Allowed: 73.8% (81st)

73.8% (81st) 3rd Down Defense: 36.2% (33rd)

36.2% (33rd) Explosive Runs Allowed: 4.4% (17th)

4.4% (17th) Explosive Passes Allowed: 9.6% (67th)

9.6% (67th) Points per Opportunity Allowed: 2.69 (25th)

2.69 (25th) Havoc Rate: 17.6% (35th)

17.6% (35th) Stuff Rate: 19.6% (67th)

19.6% (67th) Pressure Rate: 17.1%

The name of the game for Austin Peay has been explosive plays and more explosive plays. The Govs are the most explosive passing and rushing offense in the country. It all starts with Chris Parson, but keep an eye on receiver and return specialist Denver Harper. The offense has struggled to be efficient at times. It's a true "Boom-or-Bust" approach for this offense. Austin Peay has a good pass rush led by Kelton Crisp and David Portu. They do an excellent job at getting stops on 3rrd down and in the red zone, but teams can move the ball on them.

No. 16 Monmouth | Power Rating: 39th | SOS: 70th

Offense

Rushing Success Rate: 45.9% (31st)

45.9% (31st) Passing Success Rate: 45% (24th)

45% (24th) Short-Yardage Success Rate: 81.4% (12th)

81.4% (12th) 3rd Down Offense: 49.7% (4th)

49.7% (4th) Explosive Run Rate: 5.8% (66th)

5.8% (66th) Explosive Pass Rate: 8.1% (88th)

8.1% (88th) Points per Scoring Opportunity: 3.73 (26th)

3.73 (26th) Havoc Rate Allowed: 11.2% (6th)

11.2% (6th) Stuff Rate Allowed: 14.6% (10th)

14.6% (10th) Pressure Allowed: 17.6%

Defense

Rushing SR Allowed: 39.2% (34th)

39.2% (34th) Passing SR Allowed: 35.7% (21st)

35.7% (21st) Short-Yardage SR Allowed: 81.1% (115th)

81.1% (115th) 3rd Down Defense: 42.3% (87th)

42.3% (87th) Explosive Runs Allowed: 6.5% (70th)

6.5% (70th) Explosive Passes Allowed: 11.4% (110th)

11.4% (110th) Points per Opportunity Allowed: 3.64 (94th)

3.64 (94th) Havoc Rate: 14.9% (80th)

14.9% (80th) Stuff Rate: 16.0% (103rd)

16.0% (103rd) Pressure Rate: 19.4%

The CAA champions are led by the young running back duo of Kenny Smith Jr. and Elijah Jennings, both of whom are 1,000-yard rushers this season. The rushing attack opens up the passing game for Frankie Weaver and a talented receiver room. Monmouth doesn't give up negative plays offensively, but outside of last week, they have also not been consistently explosive. The Hawks have been solid down-to-down defensively, but not good situationally on 3rd down, in the red zone, and have given up too many big plays.

No. 15 Montana | Power Rating: 7th | SOS: 14th

Offense

Rushing Success Rate: 47.6% (20th)

47.6% (20th) Passing Success Rate: 52% (2nd)

52% (2nd) Short-Yardage Success Rate: 85.3% (2nd)

85.3% (2nd) 3rd Down Offense: 46% (14th)

46% (14th) Explosive Run Rate: 7.9% (30th)

7.9% (30th) Explosive Pass Rate: 11.7% (17th)

11.7% (17th) Points per Scoring Opportunity: 4.27 (6th)

4.27 (6th) Havoc Rate Allowed: 12% (12th)

12% (12th) Stuff Rate Allowed: 19.8% (62nd)

19.8% (62nd) Pressure Allowed: 16.6%

Defense

Rushing SR Allowed: 47.6% (113th)

47.6% (113th) Passing SR Allowed: 41.5% (78th)

41.5% (78th) Short-Yardage SR Allowed: 78.6% (108th)

78.6% (108th) 3rd Down Defense: 46.1% (114th)

46.1% (114th) Explosive Runs Allowed: 5.6% (39th)

5.6% (39th) Explosive Passes Allowed: 7.6% (19th)

7.6% (19th) Points per Opportunity Allowed: 3.46 (83rd)

3.46 (83rd) Havoc Rate: 16.8% (51st)

16.8% (51st) Stuff Rate: 21.0% (50th)

21.0% (50th) Pressure Rate: 9.8%

Offensively, Montana has been mostly excellent behind the Big 3 of Keali'i Ah Yat, Eli Gillman, and Brooks Davis. However, over the last two weeks, against two of the best defenses they've played, the Grizzlies have struggled to finish drives. They've ended in turnovers, field goals, and turnovers on downs.

The Montana defense has improved over the back half of the year, but still isn't a group that will line up and stifle opposing offenses. The Griz have done a better job when they can employ a bend-but-don't-break game plan. At times, they have generated negative plays, but this hasn't been consistent.

No. 14 Weber State | Power Rating: 19th | SOS: 19th

Offense

Rushing Success Rate: 52.8% (3rd)

52.8% (3rd) Passing Success Rate: 38.5% (70th)

38.5% (70th) Short-Yardage Success Rate: 81% (14th)

81% (14th) 3rd Down Offense: 41% (43rd)

41% (43rd) Explosive Run Rate: 8.8% (16th)

8.8% (16th) Explosive Pass Rate: 9.7% (52nd)

9.7% (52nd) Points per Scoring Opportunity: 3.62 (38th)

3.62 (38th) Havoc Rate Allowed: 16.6% (68th)

16.6% (68th) Stuff Rate Allowed: 14.5% (8th)

14.5% (8th) Pressure Allowed: 20.9%

Defense

Rushing SR Allowed: 43.9% (77th)

43.9% (77th) Passing SR Allowed: 41.2% (75th)

41.2% (75th) Short-Yardage SR Allowed: 74.5% (88th)

74.5% (88th) 3rd Down Defense: 40.8% (73rd)

40.8% (73rd) Explosive Runs Allowed: 7.2% (89th)

7.2% (89th) Explosive Passes Allowed: 9.4% (60th)

9.4% (60th) Points per Opportunity Allowed: 3.14 (57th)

3.14 (57th) Havoc Rate: 12.9% (113th)

12.9% (113th) Stuff Rate: 17.2% (95th)

17.2% (95th) Pressure Rate: 12.3%

Weber State may run a spread, air-raid-style offense, but its true strength has been the run game. Spencer Ferguson and Seth Rigtrup are both averaging over 6.0 yards per carry, while quarterback Nate Dahle can also be a threat with his legs. The passing game has not been efficient, but Noah Kjar has been one of the best receivers in the FCS. The defense has not been the strength of this team, but it's a unit that's steadily improved throughout the year.

No. 13 Illinois State | Power Rating: 8th | SOS: 16th

Offense

Rushing Success Rate: 49% (12th)

49% (12th) Passing Success Rate: 43.7% (29th)

43.7% (29th) Short-Yardage Success Rate: 80.4% (18th)

80.4% (18th) 3rd Down Offense: 51.4% (3rd)

51.4% (3rd) Explosive Run Rate: 5.6% (74th)

5.6% (74th) Explosive Pass Rate: 8.2% (82nd)

8.2% (82nd) Points per Scoring Opportunity: 4.13 (9th)

4.13 (9th) Havoc Rate Allowed: 12.1% (13th)

12.1% (13th) Stuff Rate Allowed: 15.7% (18th)

15.7% (18th) Pressure Allowed: 19.6%

Defense

Rushing SR Allowed: 44.4% (80th)

44.4% (80th) Passing SR Allowed: 38.0% (39th)

38.0% (39th) Short-Yardage SR Allowed: 66.7% (38th)

66.7% (38th) 3rd Down Defense: 34.9% (24th)

34.9% (24th) Explosive Runs Allowed: 6.5% (66th)

6.5% (66th) Explosive Passes Allowed: 6.7% (10th)

6.7% (10th) Points per Opportunity Allowed: 2.73 (28th)

2.73 (28th) Havoc Rate: 16.3% (60th)

16.3% (60th) Stuff Rate: 23.5% (17th)

23.5% (17th) Pressure Rate: 16.3%

Last season's runner-ups have a similar profile to last year's team. The Redbirds are led by an efficient run game that gives their quarterback plenty of time to throw, while not exactly generating many explosive plays. They stay on schedule and, to their credit, have converted on 3rd down and in the red zone at a high clip.

Against the best defenses they have played, the passing game has not been effective. The defense is not as strong as last season, but it will still limit explosive passing plays and execute a bend-but-don't-break philosophy. Illinois State will go as far as Victor Dawson, Seth Glatz, this offensive line, and Tye Niekamp will carry them.

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No. 12 Lehigh | Power Rating: 29th | SOS: 87th

Offense

Rushing Success Rate: 50.8% (5th)

50.8% (5th) Passing Success Rate: 43.6% (31st)

43.6% (31st) Short-Yardage Success Rate: 78.7% (23rd)

78.7% (23rd) 3rd Down Offense: 47.1% (7th)

47.1% (7th) Explosive Run Rate: 7.7% (33rd)

7.7% (33rd) Explosive Pass Rate: 10.3% (41st)

10.3% (41st) Points per Scoring Opportunity: 3.98 (15th)

3.98 (15th) Havoc Rate Allowed: 8.8% (1st)

8.8% (1st) Stuff Rate Allowed: 10.8% (2nd)

10.8% (2nd) Pressure Allowed: 19.6%

Defense

Rushing SR Allowed: 38.6% (29th)

38.6% (29th) Passing SR Allowed: 41% (71st)

41% (71st) Short-Yardage SR Allowed: 73.5% (80th)

73.5% (80th) 3rd Down Defense: 39.3% (59th)

39.3% (59th) Explosive Runs Allowed: 4.8% (23rd)

4.8% (23rd) Explosive Passes Allowed: 8.7% (43rd)

8.7% (43rd) Points per Opportunity Allowed: 3.08 (50th)

3.08 (50th) Havoc Rate: 16.1% (61st)

16.1% (61st) Stuff Rate: 20.6% (53rd)

20.6% (53rd) Pressure Rate: 8.0%

This team starts and ends with All-American running back Luke Yoder. He's going to get 20+ carries, and his success creates opportunities to open up the passing game. Lehigh has had to battle inconsistent quarterback play since Hayden Johnson's injury. Defensively, the Mountain Hawks have been solid against the run, but they don't create many negative plays and can be exposed by a strong passing attack.

No. 11 Tennessee Tech | Power Rating: 15th | SOS: 36th

Offense

Rushing Success Rate: 46.3% (28th)

46.3% (28th) Passing Success Rate: 46.6% (14th)

46.6% (14th) Short-Yardage Success Rate: 78.3% (25th)

78.3% (25th) 3rd Down Offense: 46.7% (9th)

46.7% (9th) Explosive Run Rate: 5.4% (78th)

5.4% (78th) Explosive Pass Rate: 9.3% (55th)

9.3% (55th) Points per Scoring Opportunity: 3.71 (27th)

3.71 (27th) Havoc Rate Allowed: 14.4% (34th)

14.4% (34th) Stuff Rate Allowed: 19.2% (56th)

19.2% (56th) Pressure Allowed: 24%

Defense

Rushing SR Allowed: 41.5% (59th)

41.5% (59th) Passing SR Allowed: 31.1% (4th)

31.1% (4th) Short-Yardage SR Allowed: 84.6% (124th)

84.6% (124th) 3rd Down Defense: 37.7% (40th)

37.7% (40th) Explosive Runs Allowed: 7.7% (98th)

7.7% (98th) Explosive Passes Allowed: 5.8% (5th)

5.8% (5th) Points per Opportunity Allowed: 2.54 (16th)

2.54 (16th) Havoc Rate: 18.8% (18th)

18.8% (18th) Stuff Rate: 17% (97th)

17% (97th) Pressure Rate: 16.9%

The passing game and passing defense are the strengths of this team. The Golden Eagles have one of the best passing attacks in the country behind Jax Leatherwood and a trio of very talented receivers. They have three receivers over 500 yards, led by Gabe Nunez and Tre Holloway. The passing defense has the best down-to-down numbers in the field and has eliminated explosive plays. The run game has been inconsistent, while the run defense has led to this defense struggling to get off the field, especially in short-yardage situations.

No. 10 Northern Arizona | Power Rating: 10th | SOS: 10th

Offense

Rushing Success Rate: 50% (8th)

50% (8th) Passing Success Rate: 45.5% (21st)

45.5% (21st) Short-Yardage Success Rate: 79.3% (21st)

79.3% (21st) 3rd Down Offense: 38.8% (60th)

38.8% (60th) Explosive Run Rate: 10.2% (10th)

10.2% (10th) Explosive Pass Rate: 10.4% (37th)

10.4% (37th) Points per Scoring Opportunity: 3.77 (24th)

3.77 (24th) Havoc Rate Allowed: 13.3% (21st)

13.3% (21st) Stuff Rate Allowed: 18.7% (52nd)

18.7% (52nd) Pressure Allowed: 28.5%

Defense

Rushing SR Allowed: 52.9% (127th)

52.9% (127th) Passing SR Allowed: 46.9% (119th)

46.9% (119th) Short-Yardage SR Allowed: 76% (95th)

76% (95th) 3rd Down Defense: 43.3% (95th)

43.3% (95th) Explosive Runs Allowed: 7.1% (86th)

7.1% (86th) Explosive Passes Allowed: 8.3% (33rd)

8.3% (33rd) Points per Opportunity Allowed: 3.35 (74th)

3.35 (74th) Havoc Rate: 12.1% (122nd)

12.1% (122nd) Stuff Rate: 15.5% (110th)

15.5% (110th) Pressure Rate: 13.0%

Northern Arizona is led by its offense and a defense that generates a ton of turnovers. Quarterback Ty Pennington leads an efficient offensive attack that has been boosted by Pennington's ability to make plays with his legs. They will still struggle situationally at times, giving up pressure and struggling on third downs. Defensively, the numbers for NAU are not good. The two things they do well are limiting explosive plays and forcing turnovers.

No. 9 North Dakota | Power Rating: 3rd | SOS: 7th

Offense

Rushing Success Rate: 47% (24th)

47% (24th) Passing Success Rate: 43.4% (33rd)

43.4% (33rd) Short-Yardage Success Rate: 82.9% (6th)

82.9% (6th) 3rd Down Offense: 40% (5th)

40% (5th) Explosive Run Rate: 8.5% (19th)

8.5% (19th) Explosive Pass Rate: 9.3% (55th)

9.3% (55th) Points per Scoring Opportunity: 4.0 (13th)

4.0 (13th) Havoc Rate Allowed: 11.9% (11th)

11.9% (11th) Stuff Rate Allowed: 16.4% (24th)

16.4% (24th) Pressure Allowed: 25.8%

Defense

Rushing SR Allowed: 37.6% (23rd)

37.6% (23rd) Passing SR Allowed: 37.6% (34th)

37.6% (34th) Short-Yardage SR Allowed: 64% (29th)

64% (29th) 3rd Down Defense: 37% (36th)

37% (36th) Explosive Runs Allowed: 5.1% (29th)

5.1% (29th) Explosive Passes Allowed: 8.5% (36th)

8.5% (36th) Points per Opportunity Allowed: 3.01 (44th)

3.01 (44th) Havoc Rate: 17.8% (34th)

17.8% (34th) Stuff Rate: 21.5% (43rd)

21.5% (43rd) Pressure Rate: 22.2%

North Dakota has one of the best overall statistical profiles in the country. They aren't really elite at anything, but also don't have a clear weakness. This group has been impressive in short-yardage situations, and has all the qualities that you look for in a team that could make a run. It falls on the shoulders of Jerry Kaminski, especially how he performs in those big moments, which is where this team has failed against other good teams too often this season.

No. 8 Mercer | Power Rating: 17th | SOS: 44th

Offense

Rushing Success Rate: 47.1% (22nd)

47.1% (22nd) Passing Success Rate: 35.2% (101st)

35.2% (101st) Short-Yardage Success Rate: 82.2% (10th)

82.2% (10th) 3rd Down Offense: 32.9% (103rd)

32.9% (103rd) Explosive Run Rate: 9.2% (13th)

9.2% (13th) Explosive Pass Rate: 9.0% (63rd)

9.0% (63rd) Points per Scoring Opportunity: 3.52 (42nd)

3.52 (42nd) Havoc Rate Allowed: 15.4% (52nd)

15.4% (52nd) Stuff Rate Allowed: 14.3% (5th)

14.3% (5th) Pressure Allowed: 27.5%

Defense

Rushing SR Allowed: 36.7% (17th)

36.7% (17th) Passing SR Allowed: 40.1% (57th)

40.1% (57th) Short-Yardage SR Allowed: 59.5% (12th)

59.5% (12th) 3rd Down Defense: 30.1% (8th)

30.1% (8th) Explosive Runs Allowed: 6.8% (81st)

6.8% (81st) Explosive Passes Allowed: 7.7% (21st)

7.7% (21st) Points per Opportunity Allowed: 2.58 (18th)

2.58 (18th) Havoc Rate: 17.0% (48th)

17.0% (48th) Stuff Rate: 22.7% (23rd)

22.7% (23rd) Pressure Rate: 20.5%

Mercer is another team in the field led by a strong defense and run game. Their passing attack is not an effective one for the Bears, which could end up limiting how well they compete against the best teams in the field. The run game has been very good, especially with Devon Caldwell and Zahmari Palode-Gary. The Bears also have a dynamic quarterback in JP Pickles. The defense has mostly been excellent; though, they have been much better against the run than the pass.

No. 7 South Dakota | Power Rating: 5th | SOS: 6th

Offense

Rushing Success Rate: 40.9% (69th)

40.9% (69th) Passing Success Rate: 48.4% (8th)

48.4% (8th) Short-Yardage Success Rate: 73.1% (42nd)

73.1% (42nd) 3rd Down Offense: 44.5% (23rd)

44.5% (23rd) Explosive Run Rate: 8.2% (27th)

8.2% (27th) Explosive Pass Rate: 13.4% (7th)

13.4% (7th) Points per Scoring Opportunity: 4.01 (12th)

4.01 (12th) Havoc Rate Allowed: 14.7% (42nd)

14.7% (42nd) Stuff Rate Allowed: 20.8% (77th)

20.8% (77th) Pressure Allowed: 29.7%

Defense

Rushing SR Allowed: 46.5% (105th)

46.5% (105th) Passing SR Allowed: 40.2% (61st)

40.2% (61st) Short-Yardage SR Allowed: 72% (77th)

72% (77th) 3rd Down Defense: 38.5% (49th)

38.5% (49th) Explosive Runs Allowed: 6.7% (79th)

6.7% (79th) Explosive Passes Allowed: 7.1% (17th)

7.1% (17th) Points per Opportunity Allowed: 3.30 (71st)

3.30 (71st) Havoc Rate: 13.8% (99th)

13.8% (99th) Stuff Rate: 13.5% (122nd)

13.5% (122nd) Pressure Rate: 9.5%

The clear strength of this team is quarterback Austyn Modrzewski and the passing game. It's one of the best passing attacks in the country, regardless of metric, excelling both down-to-down and in creating explosive plays. The defense is built on a stout secondary, but that unit is sometimes put in tough spots because this defense doesn't create a ton of pressure.

Running the ball and stopping the run have been the clear weaknesses of this team. They have just been unable to get the run game going with any kind of consistency and have some of the worst rushing defense numbers in the country. It should be noted that their best performance came this past weekend against ISU, which could be a sign of things to come.

No. 6 Youngstown State | Power Rating: 6th | SOS: 3rd

Offense

Rushing Success Rate: 53.7% (1st)

53.7% (1st) Passing Success Rate: 55.1% (1st)

55.1% (1st) Short-Yardage Success Rate: 75% (36th)

75% (36th) 3rd Down Offense: 56.5% (1st)

56.5% (1st) Explosive Run Rate: 10.9% (6th)

10.9% (6th) Explosive Pass Rate: 12.1% (14th)

12.1% (14th) Points per Scoring Opportunity: 4.54 (1st)

4.54 (1st) Havoc Rate Allowed: 9.2% (2nd)

9.2% (2nd) Stuff Rate Allowed: 14.4% (6th)

14.4% (6th) Pressure Allowed: 22.7%

Defense

Rushing SR Allowed: 47.1% (109th)

47.1% (109th) Passing SR Allowed: 44.5% (112th)

44.5% (112th) Short-Yardage SR Allowed: 79.4% (111th)

79.4% (111th) 3rd Down Defense: 40.0% (66th)

40.0% (66th) Explosive Runs Allowed: 8.8% (113th)

8.8% (113th) Explosive Passes Allowed: 10.6% (89th)

10.6% (89th) Points per Opportunity Allowed: 3.14 (58th)

3.14 (58th) Havoc Rate: 16.3% (59th)

16.3% (59th) Stuff Rate: 20.3% (59th)

20.3% (59th) Pressure Rate: 13.9%

Youngstown State has had the most efficient offense in the country, led by Beau Brungard and wide receiver Lynn Wyche-El. There have been moments when the offense seems to get bogged down, but for the most part, it has been excellent in nearly every category. On the other hand, the defense has really struggled again. They might be slightly better than a season ago, but they have still struggled mightily against teams that have a solid run game. The area they've improved most is in the red zone and 3rd-down defense.

No. 5 Stephen F. Austin | Power Rating: 4th | SOS: 69th

Offense

Rushing Success Rate: 49% (12th)

49% (12th) Passing Success Rate: 43.1% (34th)

43.1% (34th) Short-Yardage Success Rate: 75% (36th)

75% (36th) 3rd Down Offense: 43.8% (29th)

43.8% (29th) Explosive Run Rate: 8.4% (21st)

8.4% (21st) Explosive Pass Rate: 13.4% (6th)

13.4% (6th) Points per Scoring Opportunity: 4.1 (10th)

4.1 (10th) Havoc Rate Allowed: 15.1% (47th)

15.1% (47th) Stuff Rate Allowed: 17.2% (31st)

17.2% (31st) Pressure Allowed: 24.3%

Defense

Rushing SR Allowed: 39.6% (39th)

39.6% (39th) Passing SR Allowed: 33.3% (8th)

33.3% (8th) Short-Yardage SR Allowed: 68.8% (56th)

68.8% (56th) 3rd Down Defense: 27.4% (5th)

27.4% (5th) Explosive Runs Allowed: 5.8% (42nd)

5.8% (42nd) Explosive Passes Allowed: 8.8% (47th)

8.8% (47th) Points per Opportunity Allowed: 2.07 (5th)

2.07 (5th) Havoc Rate: 23.3% (1st)

23.3% (1st) Stuff Rate: 24.0% (14th)

24.0% (14th) Pressure Rate: 23.1%

Stephen F. Austin's offense has been excellent down-to-down and generates plenty of explosive plays. They have threats on the outside that can make plays downfield. Keep an eye on the trio of Clayton Wayland, Bugs Mortimer, and Kylon Harris. The one weakness of this offense has been that they give up pressure at times, which leads to negative plays. The status of quarterback Gavin Rutherford is up in the air, but backup JT Kitna has been excellent.

This defense thrives on creating havoc, generating a ton of tackles for loss and sacks. In games where the defense has dominated, it has been when the front seven can overwhelm the opponent. If you can block this front, there is success to be found. Teams that avoid negative plays can move the ball; then it becomes a battle in the red zone, where SFA has the 5th-best points allowed per scoring opportunity.

No. 4 Lamar | Power Rating: 23rd | SOS: 33rd

Offense

Rushing Success Rate: 42.7% (51st)

42.7% (51st) Passing Success Rate: 45.3% (23rd)

45.3% (23rd) Short-Yardage Success Rate: 80.5% (16th)

80.5% (16th) 3rd Down Offense: 46.5% (11th)

46.5% (11th) Explosive Run Rate: 5.0% (93rd)

5.0% (93rd) Explosive Pass Rate: 12.6% (10th)

12.6% (10th) Points per Scoring Opportunity: 3.68 (32nd)

3.68 (32nd) Havoc Rate Allowed: 12.6% (17th)

12.6% (17th) Stuff Rate Allowed: 14.7% (11th)

14.7% (11th) Pressure Allowed: 28.1%

Defense

Rushing SR Allowed: 36.7% (16th)

36.7% (16th) Passing SR Allowed: 38.6% (43rd)

38.6% (43rd) Short-Yardage SR Allowed: 69.0% (57th)

69.0% (57th) 3rd Down Defense: 27.1% (4th)

27.1% (4th) Explosive Runs Allowed: 6.1% (52nd)

6.1% (52nd) Explosive Passes Allowed: 8.1% (27th)

8.1% (27th) Points per Opportunity Allowed: 2.73 (27th)

2.73 (27th) Havoc Rate: 17.9% (33rd)

17.9% (33rd) Stuff Rate: 20.5% (53rd)

20.5% (53rd) Pressure Rate: 11.5%

Lamar is once again led by its defense, which is especially stout against the run. Their pass defense looks to take away big plays, but has allowed a lot of success down-to-down. The offense and passing game have taken a massive step forward since last season. Aiden McCown is much improved and leads one of the best passing games in the country. Blake Thomas is an elite downfield threat, but keep an eye on running back Jojo Uga, who may be set to return from injury.

No. 3 South Dakota State | Power Rating: 1st | SOS: 9th

Offense

Rushing Success Rate: 50% (8th)

50% (8th) Passing Success Rate: 46.1% (16th)

46.1% (16th) Short-Yardage Success Rate: 72.4% (46th)

72.4% (46th) 3rd Down Offense: 40.6% (46th)

40.6% (46th) Explosive Run Rate: 8.5% (19th)

8.5% (19th) Explosive Pass Rate: 10.3% (39th)

10.3% (39th) Points per Scoring Opportunity: 4.04 (11th)

4.04 (11th) Havoc Rate Allowed: 12.2% (14th)

12.2% (14th) Stuff Rate Allowed: 12.7% (3rd)

12.7% (3rd) Pressure Allowed: 23.3%

Defense

Rushing SR Allowed: 33.6% (6th)

33.6% (6th) Passing SR Allowed: 36.5% (24th)

36.5% (24th) Short-Yardage SR Allowed: 76.0% (95th)

76.0% (95th) 3rd Down Defense: 32.9% (16th)

32.9% (16th) Explosive Runs Allowed: 2.5% (4th)

2.5% (4th) Explosive Passes Allowed: 8.2% (31st)

8.2% (31st) Points per Opportunity Allowed: 2.34 (11th)

2.34 (11th) Havoc Rate: 18.6% (21st)

18.6% (21st) Stuff Rate: 21.7% (41st)

21.7% (41st) Pressure Rate: 13.9%

The Jackrabbits have the best, most complete team profile in the country. No other team is in the Top 25 in rushing and passing success rates on both sides of the ball. South Dakota State also achieved this against one of the most difficult schedules in the country. Offensively, they are great down-to-down and have been solid at generating explosive plays. SDSU avoids negative plays and has been efficient in scoring positions.

The defense is essentially the complete inverse of that. They take away explosive plays and do not allow their opponents to score touchdowns in the red zone. Interestingly, the only actual weakness on this team has been in short-yardage situations on both sides of the ball. This is what really cost them in the North Dakota loss.

No. 2 Tarleton State | Power Rating: 9th | SOS: 47th

Offense

Rushing Success Rate: 50.8% (4th)

50.8% (4th) Passing Success Rate: 49.8% (5th)

49.8% (5th) Short-Yardage Success Rate: 72.1% (47th)

72.1% (47th) 3rd Down Offense: 44.6% (22nd)

44.6% (22nd) Explosive Run Rate: 11.3% (2nd)

11.3% (2nd) Explosive Pass Rate: 15.5% (2nd)

15.5% (2nd) Points per Scoring Opportunity: 3.9 (17th)

3.9 (17th) Havoc Rate Allowed: 14.4% (35th)

14.4% (35th) Stuff Rate Allowed: 17.8% (37th)

17.8% (37th) Pressure Allowed: 23%

Defense

Rushing SR Allowed: 38.5% (28th)

38.5% (28th) Passing SR Allowed: 40.3% (62nd)

40.3% (62nd) Short-Yardage SR Allowed: 69.0% (58th)

69.0% (58th) 3rd Down Defense: 39.8% (63rd)

39.8% (63rd) Explosive Runs Allowed: 5.3% (32nd)

5.3% (32nd) Explosive Passes Allowed: 10.6% (89th)

10.6% (89th) Points per Opportunity Allowed: 2.61 (19th)

2.61 (19th) Havoc Rate: 14.3% (92nd)

14.3% (92nd) Stuff Rate: 23.3% (19th)

23.3% (19th) Pressure Rate: 12.0%

Tarleton State probably has the most talented, explosive offense in the country. Don't think that they are just a "Boom-or-Bust" offense either. This team has been incredibly efficient and consistent down-to-down. The only area where this offense has struggled is giving up pressure and negative plays at times. Kaden Anderson will need to avoid turnovers as he did at the beginning of the season.

This Tarleton State defense is actually very good against the run. They have excellent defensive tackles, and their top players there could play at the next level. The weakness of this team has been the passing defense, which is tied to the Texans not getting much pressure on opposing quarterbacks. That usually leads to this defense giving up explosive plays downfield in the passing game.

No. 1 Montana State | Power Rating: 2nd | SOS: 22nd

Offense

Rushing Success Rate: 53.2% (2nd)

53.2% (2nd) Passing Success Rate: 51.8% (3rd)

51.8% (3rd) Short-Yardage Success Rate: 77.3% (31st)

77.3% (31st) 3rd Down Offense: 52.4% (2nd)

52.4% (2nd) Explosive Run Rate: 10.6% (8th)

10.6% (8th) Explosive Pass Rate: 9.6% (53rd)

9.6% (53rd) Points per Scoring Opportunity: 4.35 (4th)

4.35 (4th) Havoc Rate Allowed: 9.7% (3rd)

9.7% (3rd) Stuff Rate Allowed: 15.8% (20th)

15.8% (20th) Pressure Allowed: 23%

Defense

Rushing SR Allowed: 45.9% (100th)

45.9% (100th) Passing SR Allowed: 41.4% (77th)

41.4% (77th) Short-Yardage SR Allowed: 76.9% (104th)

76.9% (104th) 3rd Down Defense: 38.6% (51st)

38.6% (51st) Explosive Runs Allowed: 4.3% (14th)

4.3% (14th) Explosive Passes Allowed: 7.4% (18th)

7.4% (18th) Points per Opportunity Allowed: 2.62 (20th)

2.62 (20th) Havoc Rate: 15.1% (77th)

15.1% (77th) Stuff Rate: 16.3% (101st)

16.3% (101st) Pressure Rate: 9.3%

The defending champions have essentially the same profile as the team that won it all last season. The offense is elite and does an excellent job always staying on schedule. Not only that, but the Bobcats are elite at scoring touchdowns in the red zone, and until proven otherwise, there isn't a quarterback in the country that you would take over Justin Lamson in big moments.

The defense has perfected the "Bend-but-Don't-Break" model, which was on full display last week against Montana. The Bobcats will allow yards between the 20s, but they don't allow touchdowns very often in the red zone and are fantastic in 3rd-and-long situations. Opponents who want to beat this team will have to execute better than them in the red zone and on 3rd downs.

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