Anonymous Southland Head Coaches On Preseason Favorites, Dark Horses, & Drafting An Opposing Southland Player
FCS Football Central on SI was represented at the Southland Conference Opening Drive by Andrew Marcum in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday.
Each Southland head coach was asked about their pick to win the conference, which teams are being overlooked this offseason, and which Southland player they would draft for their team. All coaches spoke to FCS Football Central on SI with the promise of anonymity.
Below are their responses.
Which Team In The Conference Isn't Getting Enough Preseason Hype?
- "East Texas A&M... What was brought in looks promising."
- "I'd have to say Southeastern (Louisiana)."
- "Northwestern State... Young team with a lot returning."
- "Nicholls... They're always tough."
- "Lamar... Pete (Rossomondo) has them moving in the right direction and recruits well."
- "The conference as a whole isn't getting enough hype."
- "UTRGV... Being new to the conference and having not played yet, they're an unknown."
- "Southeastern Louisiana"
- McNeese... With the return of Coach Viator, they could make waves."
- "I wish I could answer, but with the portal, you never truly know what a team is now before the season. Not even your own."
Without Picking Your Team, Who Would You Pick To Win The Southland?
- "UIW... It's hard to go against them with what they've done recently."
- "Lamar... Their trajectory and what Pete (Rossomondo) is doing is impressive."
- "UIW... You gotta pick the champs, right?"
- "Lamar... The way Pete (Rossomondo) is building that program makes them tough to beat."
- "SFA"
- "Lamar"
- "UIW... Just their history speaks for itself."
- "I mean, you gotta pick Incarnate Word."
- "I think between SFA and UIW, that's tough."
- "SFA is pretty good to choose with that quarterback."
If You Could Draft One Current Southland Player To Add To Your Roster, Who Would You Pick?
- "(Jalen) Walthall, kid is an immediate impact player."
- "I don't think I could select just one. Lamar's tight end room or SFA's wide receiver room."
- "The wide receiver (Jalen) Walthall is electric."
- "The big kid from McNeese walking around, (William) Bressi, looks impressive."
- "The big man from Southeastern, (Kaleb) Proctor, I like how he plays."
- "Jalen Walthall at UIW is a pretty special receiver."
- "Who's got the best offensive linemen? Whoever that is, or I'd go (Charles) Demmings at SFA."
- "Probably the d-lineman at SLU (Kaleb Proctor). He's disruptive."
- "I'd say Declan (Williams) over at UIW. They're moving him to the inside, but he is a hell of a linebacker."
- "We don't know who it is going to be yet, right? But whoever starts at QB for UIW this year. That dude's probably going somewhere big time and maybe the NFL."
