FCS Football: 2026 NFL Draft Stock Watch (Week 4)
Week 4 of the college football season was electric, and the draft-eligible prospects had another opportunity to cement their case as the top in the FCS.
A wide receiver put up a career-high three touchdowns, and a quarterback lit it up for over 500 yards in his first start of the season, while a rising interior defensive line prospect possibly cemented his case as the best at his position in the FCS.
Let's check out which FCS prospects may have elevated their stock this week.
Kaleb Proctor | DL | Southeastern Louisiana
Week 4 Stats: Five tackles, four solo, three for loss, and two sacks
Proctor was one of my players to watch in his matchup against LSU, and he did not disappoint. Although the pass rush win rate was a bit low at 9.7%, he still had a significant impact. On his first sack, he was stunting to the outside through the inside shoulder of the tackle, beat him, showed closing speed, and finished.
On his second sack, there was miscommunication between the center and guard. He exploded out of his stance so quickly that the center could not recover, and he closed on the quarterback to finish the play. Proctor has had a great start to his 2025 campaign and is a riser through the first four weeks.
Rodney Nelson | RB | Monmouth
Week 4 Stats: 33 carries, 186 rushing yards, and two touchdowns
Nelson posted his third 100-yard game against Villanova this weekend. He rushed for 11 first downs, forced six missed tackles, 90 yards after contact, and eight explosive runs. He did have a fumble in the backfield when a defender came in free and put his helmet on the football.
He showed good quickness between the tackles, and his vision was excellent. Nelson's second-gear burst was good when he made it to the second level, making it tough on linebackers to tackle him in space.
Taron Dickens | QB | Western Carolina
Week 4 Stats: 35 completions on 46 attempts, 582 passing yards, six passing touchdowns, four carries, 42 rushing yards
Dickens is not draft eligible, but this performance was hard to overlook. In his first start of the season, Dickens had a 157.3 quarterback rating, 83.3% adjusted completion percentage, zero turnover-worthy plays, and 26 completions that led to a first down.
His average depth of target was 11.1, and he was routinely attacking Samford's defense vertically. As a prospect, he is a bit undersized, but he has a live arm and showed accuracy and ball placement that's intriguing. He is also a functional runner, but needs to protect himself better for longevity purposes.
Julian Fox | LB | Mercer
Week 4 Stats: Eight tackles, five solo, and one interception
Fox was all over the field against The Citadel. His ability to maneuver and sift through traffic led to a ton of stops in this game. He showed comfort level taking on offensive linemen, disengaging, and making firm tackles.
He was a sure tackler in this game as well, not registering a single missed tackle. He was balanced and controlled when pursuing the ball. Fox had an interception where he read a drag route from the boundary and undercut the route.
Peyton Kramer | WR | Tarleton State
Week 4 Stats: Seven receptions, 190 receiving yards, and three touchdowns
Kramer set a career high for himself against Chattanooga. He was targeted seven times and caught all of them. Out of his seven catches, five of them went for a first down. Four of his seven receptions were explosive plays.
He showed good downfield tracking ability and found ways to get open on his deep touchdown receptions. He was sure-handed and did a good job of finding openings in zone coverage as well.
