FCS Football Recruiting Roundup: South Dakota, Montana State Target 2027 Defensive Standouts

Welcome to another edition of the FCS Football Central Recruiting Roundup.

As spring practice winds down, recruits are still continuing to get on campus to visit schools and meet with their coaching staff. I caught up with some of the latest prospects who received an offer from an FCS program after their visit.

Amarie King | 2027 | DB | 5'7" 140 lbs | Case High School | Racine, WI

King received his latest offer from South Dakota on April 17 after speaking with defensive coordinator Billy Kirch.

“Coach Kirch told me bout the offer, and that conversation went well. He told me a lot about the school, and asked me what my family and parents do. He said that my film was amazing and that he wanted to offer me,” King said.

“My recruitment is going well, although it is a little stressful here and there, but I am really just being patient and trusting the process, and keep working.”

He has visits to South Dakota and Drake coming up. Last season, he finished with 44 tackles, eight pass breakups, and six interceptions for the Eagles.

Jayden Harris | 2027 | ATH | 6'2" 170 lbs | Manteca High School | Manteca, CA

Harris picked up his latest offer from Montana State on Friday when he was in Bozeman for the Bobcats’ Junior Day, and meeting with cornerbacks coach Jordan Lee, defensive coordinator Bobby Daly, and head coach Brent Vigen.

“First, it was Coach Lee, then I had meetings with Coach Daly and Coach Vigen, who broke the news while we were talking. They want me to come in and play early. They like my versatility as a defensive back, and that’s why they offered me,” Harris said.

“The visit was cool! The snow was coming down, and the coaches still showed love. Recruiting is going well right now. Most schools that are in touch with me see something in me for sure, especially since I’m a zero-star athlete, so that’s love. I feel like I’m the best DB in California, and my measurements and production speak for themselves.”

He also has offers from Idaho, Washington State, and Sacramento State. He has upcoming visits to Arizona State and New Mexico.

Last season, he finished with 63 tackles, 11 pass breakups, nine interceptions, six tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pick-sixes for the Buffaloes.

Maurice “MJ” Harrell | 2026 | DB | 6'1" 170 lbs | Hutchinson CC | Hutchinson, KS

Harrell picked up his first Division I offer from Houston Christian on April 17 after he spoke with cornerbacks coach DeMarcus Coleman.

“Coach Coleman called and told me he liked what we saw from the videos I sent him, and that he wanted me to be a part of his program,” Harrell said.

Last season, he finished with 20 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and a fumble recovery for the Blue Dragons. Mercyhurst, Division II UTPB, and Missouri Southern are some other schools he has been in contact with.

Blessed To Receive my first d1 offer from Houstan Christian University pic.twitter.com/OBD9ITQZHS — MauriceHarrell (@M_Harrell19) April 18, 2026

Jadhari Young | 2026 | WR | 6'1" 200 lbs | De Anza College | Cupertino, CA

Young received his latest offer from Eastern Illinois on April 15 after speaking with wide receivers coach Tino Smith.

“Coach Smith called me, and we had a long and great conversation. He told me he believes in me and that he thinks I can be great under his coaching,” Young said. “My recruitment has been going great since I graduated two weeks ago. A lot of coaches have expressed a lot of interest in me.”

Young also has offers from Sacramento State, Prairie View A&M, and Chicago State. Last season, he hauled in receptions for 559 yards and seven touchdowns for the Mountain Lions. He was named a Golden Coast Conference First Team selection.

He will be taking his official visit to Eastern Illinois on April 24. Gardner-Webb, West Florida, Monmouth, Stony Brook, and UMass are some other schools he is hearing from.

Blessed to receive my 5th D1 offer from Eastern Illinois University

Thank you Coach @coachtinosmith for believing in me💯 pic.twitter.com/yMZjnsfRvK — Dhari Young “DEBO” (@dharigogetit) April 15, 2026

AJ Moore | 2027 | RB | 5'9" 200 lbs | College of Dupage | Glen Ellyn, IL

Moore received his first Division I offer from Lindenwood on April 17 after speaking with running backs coach Lane Lawson.

“Coach Lawson called and offered me. He just told me he’d be really excited to have me over and thinks I could be a part of something special with the program they got going over there,” Moore said.

Last season, he finished with 81 carries for 518 yards and five touchdowns, while adding nine receptions for 73 yards and two touchdowns for the Chaparrals, who won their fifth consecutive NJCAA Division III national championship. Moore is working on scheduling his official visit to Lindenwood.

Leshem Nyante | 2027 | OT | 6'5" 265 lbs | Anna High School | Anna, TX

Nyante picked up his latest offer from Texas Rio Grande Valley on April 17 after he spoke with offensive line coach Jeff Bowen.

“Coach Bowen reached out this morning to officially extend the offer. It was a great talk, and he mentioned they really liked my film and how I would fit their system. So we are focused on building that relationship now,” Nyante said.

“I’m really grateful for how my recruiting process is unfolding so far. Things are definitely moving fast with spring ball right around the corner, and it’s been great seeing the increase in interest every week.”

He also has offers from Arkansas State, Division II Midwestern State, and East Central University. Old Dominion, Texas State, UTEP, and New Mexico are some other schools he is hearing from. Nyante will be taking an official visit to Arkansas State in June.

Matthew Lashley | 2027 | DB | 6'1" 198 lbs | Riverside City College | Riverside, CA

Lashley received his latest offer from East Texas A&M on April 15 after speaking with safeties coach Luke Jaicks.

“Coach Jaicks called and offered me. He's a great coach, and I would love to play for him,” Lashley said. “My recruitment is going well; it’s starting to heat up after spring ball.”

He also has an offer from Southern Utah. Last season, he finished with 14 tackles and two interceptions for the Tigers.

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