Longview (TX) OT Jayden Jackson Commits to Stephen F. Austin

Longview (TX) offensive tackle Jayden "JJ” Jackson attended a Stephen F. Austin prospect camp in June, which was the beginning of a strong relationship with the coaching staff. On July 24, he announced his commitment to the Lumberjacks.

“What led me to commit was that after mt meeting with Coach Carthel, he made me feel like I belonged there! It wasn't only him, but everyone there did." Jackson said. “Also, the overall environment and the academics there speak for themselves.”

The 6-foot-2, 280-pound Jackson received an offer from the Lumberjacks on June 10, after he attended one of their prospect camps. After an excellent performance and conversation with head coach Colby Carthel, he received an offer from the defending Southland champions.

“The SFA camp was great, and Coach Graf (offensive line coach Garrett Graf) did an amazing job teaching me more skills and drills to do by myself, and I loved his coaching style. Coach Carthel watched me throughout camp, jotting down notes, before coming over during the one-on-ones, and we joked around at first. Then he told me he wanted to offer me.”

After countless hours of thinking and conversations with my family I’m incredibly blessed and excited to announce that I’ve committed to continue my academic and football career at Stephen F. Austin State University !#AXE’EM #SFA pic.twitter.com/WYWr3usw7g — Jayden “JJ” Jackson (@Jay3ee52) July 25, 2026

With everything he saw at the camp and the way the Lumberjacks' staff had treated him, especially when he went to Nacogdoches for his official visit on June 25, it wasn't much of a surprise he committed to the Lumberjacks.

“When I was there for my official visit, just getting to converse with all the coaches and then showing me love made me feel like I was right at home! Getting the chance to talk to the starting center and him explaining how SFA is a great school overall and a real brotherhood. We got to go over some things about the school and even take pictures inside the locker room.”

The Lobos finished 7-5 last season and advanced to the Area Round of the Texas Class 6A Division II playoffs before falling to the eventual state champion DeSoto Eagles. Jackson was named a 10-6A First Team All-District selection after a strong season.

His recruitment took off, as he has received offers from Lamar, Stephen F Austin, and Division II Texas A&M-Texarkana, Pittsburg State, Eastern New Mexico, Henderson State, Southeastern Oklahoma State, Augustana University, Arkansas Tech, and Midwestern State.

“Last season for me didn't go how I wanted it to, and we didn't get the job done, but individually, I think I did a pretty solid job. I just know I could've done more to help the team. My recruitment picked up for me during the offseason after I received my first offer, and it started booming after that."

This season, though, they have already begun working and grinding with the goal of a deep playoff run, he hopes ends with a state title in December.

“The offseason has been going great, with necessary grinding from everyone. We have lots of talent returning this year, with a lot of experience.

"This season, I plan to help lead my boys to the biggest stage in Texas, which is Jerry World (AT&T Stadium, the site of the UIL Texas State Football championships), and for myself, I'm looking to improve more in my communication with my team and motivating skills.”

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