3-Star Winnsboro (SC) WR Ty'Quarius Shannon Commits to Gardner-Webb

Winsboro (SC) Fairfield Central three-star wide receiver Ty'Quarius Shannon announced his commitment to Gardner-Webb on July 1, choosing them over offers from The Citadel, Campbell, East Tennessee State, and Morgan State.

“The relationships I have developed with the coaching staff were the biggest reason I committed. From the beginning, they made me feel like a priority and treated me like family,” Shannon said.

“I also believe in the direction of the program, and I know Gardner-Webb gives me the opportunity to develop as both a football player and a person. It felt like the right place for me, so I knew it was home.”

Shannon received an offer from the Runnin' Bulldogs on May 18, after speaking with inside wide receivers coach AC Whaley.

“Coach Whaley called to let me know they wanted to offer me, and said they believed in my ability and felt like I would be a great fit for their program. Hearing that meant a lot because it showed they had really been paying attention to me and what I could bring to the team.

"He and I have built a great relationship. He’s always been honest with me, checks in regularly, and makes me feel like more than just a recruit. I appreciate how genuine he is and the confidence he’s shown in me.”

He took his official visit to Boiling Springs on June 21, and he was able to meet the entire coaching staff and see the family environment for himself.

“My official visit was great. The biggest highlight was getting to spend time with the coaches and players and seeing how close everyone is. The atmosphere felt like family, and I could picture myself there. My player hosts made sure I was comfortable, introduced me to everyone, and showed me what life is like as a student-athlete at Gardner-Webb.”

His meeting with head coach Kris McCullough was also a big part of the visit, as he told him what the Bulldogs are building.

“My meeting with Coach McCullough was really good. He talked about the vision for the program, the culture they’re building, and what they expect from their players on and off the field. He also let me know how much they wanted me to be a part of what they’re building, and that meant a lot.”

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder is rated as a three-star prospect, and the Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 1802 overall prospect nationally, the No. 246 wide receiver, and the No. 31 player in South Carolina.

In 2025, he recorded 38 receptions for 1,006 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Griffins, who finished 10-4 and made it to the Class 2A South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) state semi-finals.

“Last season was a big learning experience for me. Individually, I felt like I took a step forward and showed what I can do on the field while continuing to improve every week. Teamwise, we had our ups and downs, but we stayed together and kept competing. The season helped build us for what’s ahead.

"This offseason, I’ve been focused on getting stronger, faster, and becoming a more complete player. Our goal this season is to win games, compete for a region championship, and make a deep playoff run.”

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