Fcs Football Central

2025 Alabama State Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

Alabama State Hornets head coach Eddie Robinson Jr.
Alabama State Hornets head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

2024 Record: 7-5 (5-3 SWAC)
Head Coach: Eddie Robinson Jr. (4th season, 20-14)
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: N/A

Alabama State's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against UAB, two non-Division I opponents, one FCS non-conference game, and eight SWAC conference matchups.

The Hornets will face Southern in a non-conference game, despite being conference opponents.

The full 2025 schedule for Alabama State is below.

2025 Alabama State Football Schedule

Aug. 28: at UAB

Sep. 6: at Southern

Sep. 13: Miles

Sep. 20: Bye Week

Sep. 27: at Florida A&M

Oct. 4: Bethune-Cookman

Oct. 11: at Jackson State

Oct. 18: Bye Week

Oct. 25: Alabama A&M (Birmingham, AL)

Nov. 1: at Prairie View A&M

Nov. 8: Texas Southern

Nov. 15: Mississippi Valley State (Mobile, AL)

Nov. 22: Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Nov. 27: Tuskegee

* Italics indicate conference matchups

More FCS Football News

manual

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on XFacebook, and YouTube.

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/SWAC