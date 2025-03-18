2025 Alabama State Football Schedule
2024 Record: 7-5 (5-3 SWAC)
Head Coach: Eddie Robinson Jr. (4th season, 20-14)
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: N/A
Alabama State's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against UAB, two non-Division I opponents, one FCS non-conference game, and eight SWAC conference matchups.
The Hornets will face Southern in a non-conference game, despite being conference opponents.
The full 2025 schedule for Alabama State is below.
Aug. 28: at UAB
Sep. 6: at Southern
Sep. 13: Miles
Sep. 20: Bye Week
Sep. 27: at Florida A&M
Oct. 4: Bethune-Cookman
Oct. 11: at Jackson State
Oct. 18: Bye Week
Oct. 25: Alabama A&M (Birmingham, AL)
Nov. 1: at Prairie View A&M
Nov. 8: Texas Southern
Nov. 15: Mississippi Valley State (Mobile, AL)
Nov. 22: Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Nov. 27: Tuskegee
* Italics indicate conference matchups
