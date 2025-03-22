Fcs Football Central

2025 Prairie View A&M Football Schedule

2024 Record: 5-7 (3-5 SWAC)
Head Coach: Tremaine Jackson (1st season)
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: N/A

Prairie View A&M's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Rice, two FCS non-conference games, one non-Division I opponent, and eight SWAC conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Prairie View A&M is below.

2025 Prairie View A&M Football Schedule

Aug. 30: at Texas Southern

Sep. 6: UTRGV

Sep. 13: at Rice

Sep. 20: Northwestern State

Sep. 27: Grambling State (Dallas, TX)

Oct. 4: at Alcorn State

Oct. 11: Bye Week

Oct. 18: at Southern

Oct. 25: Lincoln (CA)

Nov. 1: Alabama State

Nov. 8: at Alabama A&M

Nov. 15: Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Nov. 22: Mississippi Valley State

* Italics indicate conference matchups

