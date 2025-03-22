2025 Prairie View A&M Football Schedule
2024 Record: 5-7 (3-5 SWAC)
Head Coach: Tremaine Jackson (1st season)
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: N/A
Prairie View A&M's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Rice, two FCS non-conference games, one non-Division I opponent, and eight SWAC conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Prairie View A&M is below.
Aug. 30: at Texas Southern
Sep. 6: UTRGV
Sep. 13: at Rice
Sep. 20: Northwestern State
Sep. 27: Grambling State (Dallas, TX)
Oct. 4: at Alcorn State
Oct. 11: Bye Week
Oct. 18: at Southern
Oct. 25: Lincoln (CA)
Nov. 1: Alabama State
Nov. 8: at Alabama A&M
Nov. 15: Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Nov. 22: Mississippi Valley State
* Italics indicate conference matchups
