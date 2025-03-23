2025 Texas Southern Football Schedule
2024 Record: 5-6 (4-4 SWAC)
Head Coach: Cris Dishman (2nd season, 5-6)
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: N/A
Texas Southern's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against California, one non-Division I opponent, an FCS non-conference game against Lamar, and eight SWAC conference games.
The full 2025 schedule for Texas Southern is below.
2025 Texas Southern Football Schedule
Aug. 30: Prairie View A&M
Sep. 6: at California
Sep. 13: Lamar
Sep. 20: Bye Week
Sep. 27: at Mississippi Valley State
Oct. 4: Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Oct. 11: at Grambling State
Oct. 18: Virginia-Lynchburg
Oct. 25: Bye Week
Nov. 1: Alcorn State
Nov. 8: at Alabama State
Nov. 15: at Southern
Nov. 22: Alabama A&M
* Italics indicate conference matchups
