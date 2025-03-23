Fcs Football Central

2025 Texas Southern Football Schedule

2024 Record: 5-6 (4-4 SWAC)
Head Coach: Cris Dishman (2nd season, 5-6)
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: N/A

Texas Southern's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against California, one non-Division I opponent, an FCS non-conference game against Lamar, and eight SWAC conference games.

The full 2025 schedule for Texas Southern is below.

2025 Texas Southern Football Schedule

Aug. 30: Prairie View A&M

Sep. 6: at California

Sep. 13: Lamar

Sep. 20: Bye Week

Sep. 27: at Mississippi Valley State

Oct. 4: Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Oct. 11: at Grambling State

Oct. 18: Virginia-Lynchburg

Oct. 25: Bye Week

Nov. 1: Alcorn State

Nov. 8: at Alabama State

Nov. 15: at Southern

Nov. 22: Alabama A&M

* Italics indicate conference matchups

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

