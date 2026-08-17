3-Star Harker Heights (TX) QB Hudson Humble Commits to Jackson State

Hudson Humble has been high on Jackson State ever since he attended its Junior Day in April and met with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Rip Kirk and head coach TC Taylor. On August 3, the Killeen (TX) Harker Heights quarterback announced his commitment to the Tigers.

"I wanted to commit to Jackson State because of the belief that their coaches have in me and how the fans are already welcoming me into their program. I want to shine the light on championship programs like JSU and show other recruits that HBCUs play big-time football," Humble said.

"The biggest determining factor was JSU's winning tradition and Coach Taylor and Coach Kirk's coaching style. Coach Taylor, Coach Kirk, and the JSU staff remind me of my coach and staff at Harker Heights."

The visit to Jackson on April 11 was what really put the Tigers in a prime position in Humble's recruitment, as he enjoyed the environment, especially the fan base.

"Some highlights from my Jackson State spring game visit were admiring the environment of how the fan base was super connected with not just the football program, but also with each other, as they were like one big family. I also just love the team's speed of play and how they execute on the field."

COMMITTED to THEE Jackson State!



All glory to God. Thank you to my family, teammates, coaches, teachers, friends & everyone that has supported me along the way!



Excited to play for Coach Taylor, Coach Kirk & the staff at JSU. Most honored to join THEE best, winningest and… pic.twitter.com/IBYoPoXLb3 — Hudson Humble ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Hudson7Humble) August 3, 2026

Humble also met with the Tigers' staff and got the opportunity to connect with Kirk and also with wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Vincent Marshall.

"I was able to connect with Coach Kirk and Coach Marshall, who were glad to see that I made the trip. Coach Kirk and I talked football while also getting to know each other personally," Humble said.

“He also said he likes my style of play and thinks I would be a good part of the JSU offense. Since then, our relationship has grown as he will check on me every other week and makes sure I know I can call him whenever if I need anything. I really enjoyed getting coached by him at camp over the summer."

The fact that Taylor was a standout wide receiver at Jackson, along with his success as the head coach over the past three years, caught the attention of Humble.

"Coach Taylor is the man, and I look up to him, as he also played at JSU and was a baller. I have talked with him, and it went great, as he was telling me that he would love to have me. Our relationship is also pretty good, and he let me know I can call him whenever."

Humble, who is rated as a three-star prospect by Dave Campbell's Texas High School Football, had an incredible 2025 season for the Knights. He was named the District 12-6A MVP after completing 76% of his passes for 3,478 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and helping lead the Knights to a 9-3 record and the Area Round of the Texas Class 6A Division II Playoffs.

"It was a championship season for our team and me individually. We did things never done in Harker Heights history, and the team and I look to continue that in 2026."

This year, Humble and the Knights are looking to build on last year's success and prove the doubters wrong.

"The offseason went great! Everyone has gotten faster and stronger while also building their leadership roles along the way. We are looking pretty good, as some younger players are stepping into big-time roles and looking to make a name for themselves," Humble said.

"We want to win another district championship, but also prove the haters wrong and put Harker Heights High School on the map. For me, I just want to be better than I was last season and become an even better leader."

The Knights open the 2026 season on Friday, August 28, on the road against the Hutto Hippos.

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