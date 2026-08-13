Southern Utah Picks Up a Commitment From Bakersfield (CA) RB Da'Mariae Lee

Bakersfield (CA) athlete Da'Mariae Lee attended a prospect camp at Southern Utah in June. When he was there, he had the opportunity to meet with running backs coach Jarrell Harrison and head coach DeLane Fitzgerald.

Getting to know them, as well as the rest of the Thunderbirds coaching staff, was one of the highlights of the camp. It was also a major reason that he announced his commitment to them on July 31.

"A big reason I committed to Southern Utah was how comfortable the coaching staff made me feel. From the camp to my conversations with Coach Harrison and Coach Fitzgerald, I felt like they genuinely believed in me and wanted me to be a part of the program," Lee said.

"I also really liked the opportunity they were giving me to continue developing as a player and as a person. I felt like Southern Utah was the right place for me, and I'm blessed and grateful for the opportunity to continue my football career there."

Lee was able to show the staff what he could do when he made the trip to Cedar City on June 20 for the camp.

"The camp at Southern Utah was amazing. One of the biggest highlights for me was the coaching staff and how welcomed they made me feel. Everyone was very genuine and made it feel like I belonged there. I also really enjoyed being able to compete, get coached, and show what I could do in front of their staff."

Lee's performance caught the attention of Harrison and Fitzgerald, ultimately leading to him receiving his first Division I offer from the Thunderbirds while he was at the camp.

"Coach Harrison and Coach Fitzgerald let me know that they wanted to offer me an opportunity to continue my football career at Southern Utah, which was a really special moment for me," Lee said.

They told me they believed in me as a player and saw potential in what I could bring to their program. Hearing that from them meant so much to me because I had worked really hard to get to that point."

Last season, Lee had 68 carries for 354 yards and five touchdowns for the Drillers, who finished 10-3 and made it to the championship game of the 2025 CIF Central Section football playoffs.

"The season went pretty well for me. Individually, I was able to grow a lot as a player and gain experience playing on both sides of the ball. As a team, we had our ups and downs, but I learned a lot from the season and from my teammates and coaches. It motivated me to work even harder going into this offseason."

This season, Lee is hoping the Drillers can make a deeper run in the postseason that will end in a championship.

"Our team has been putting in a lot of work, and I feel like we're building something special. We're looking forward to this season and have high expectations for ourselves. Our goal is to compete for a championship and make a deep playoff run. Individually, I want to keep improving every part of my game, make an impact on both sides of the ball, and put myself in the best position to help my team win."

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