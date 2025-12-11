Behind The Numbers: 2025 Celebration Bowl Preview

South Carolina State will make the trip to Atlanta for the second consecutive season after winning the MEAC again under head coach Chennis Berry. On the other side, Prairie View A&M is making its first appearance in the Celebration Bowl following a remarkable run under first-year head coach Tremaine Jackson.

This also serves as the first meeting between these two programs. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon ET on ABC. The Bulldogs are currently 1.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

Below, we go behind the numbers of the 2025 Celebration Bowl between South Carolina State and Prairie View A&M.

When Prairie View A&M Has The Ball:

Prairie View A&M South Carolina State Scoring Offense (33.4 PPG, 4th) Scoring Defense (21.2 PPG, 2nd) Total Offense (6.8 YPP, 3rd) Total Defense (5.4 YPP, 2nd) Rushing Offense (5.2 YPA, 3rd) Rushing Defense (4.7 YPC, 5th) Passing Offense (8.9 YPA, 3rd) Passing Defense (6.3 YPA, 1st) Sacks Allowed (0.44 per game, 1st) Sacks (3.4 per game, 2nd) RZ TD% (72.2%, 2nd) RZ TD% Allowed (28.6%, 1st)

When South Carolina State Has The Ball:

South Carolina State Prairie View A&M Scoring Offense (38.2 PPG, 1st) Scoring Defense (13.4 PPG, 1st) Total Offense (6.9 YPP, 1st) Total Defense (4.2 YPP, 1st) Rushing Offense (3.9 YPA, 4th) Rushing Defense (3.6 YPC, 2nd) Passing Offense (10.5 YPA, 1st) Passing Defense (5.1 YPA, 1st) Sacks Allowed (2.6 per game, 2nd) Sacks (1.2 per game, 6th) RZ TD% (52.4%, 3rd) RZ TD% Allowed (47.6%, 2nd)

We have an outstanding Celebration Bowl matchup this year, featuring two teams with contrasting styles. Prairie View A&M has relied more on defense and its rushing attack, while South Carolina State has been defined by an explosive passing game under quarterback Billy Atkins IV.

South Carolina State's passing game will be stacked up against the best passing defense in the SWAC this season. The Panthers are giving up only 5.1 yards per pass attempt in conference play, including holding a talented Jackson State team to only 160 passing yards.

Atkins is averaging 322 passing yards per game in conference play, making this a much more dangerous matchup for the Panthers. Three of the four top wide receivers averaged at least 20 yards per catch in MEAC play, led by Nigel Johnson's 26 yards per reception. The trio combined for eight touchdowns in only five conference games. Prairie View A&M is going to have to limit explosive plays over the top this weekend.

On the other side, running back Chase Bingmon and quarterback Cam Peters will challenge a South Carolina State rushing defense that's giving up nearly five yards per carry. The Panthers have a "plus-1" rushing attack with Peters, who had over 100 rushing yards in the SWAC Championship. It will be essential for Josh Barker, Ka'Von Chisolm, and Kwantre Harry to cause havoc in the backfield and keep this Prairie View A&M offense behind the chains.

Another thing to watch is red zone efficiency. The Panthers struggled to score touchdowns in the SWAC Championship, settling for three field goals, which kept that game closer than it should have been. South Carolina State's defense has been elite in the red zone in recent weeks. Their opponents are only scoring touchdowns on 28.6% of red zone opportunities. If the Panthers continue to struggle in the red zone, it could cost them against a high-powered offense.

The x-factor in this game is going to be turnovers, particularly by the quarterbacks. Billy Atkins IV had four interceptions in five conference games, compared to seven interceptions in nine SWAC games for Cam Peters, including four against Alabama State. Peters took better care of the ball last week, throwing only one interception, but did have a crucial red zone fumble.

If either defense is able to force the opposing quarterback into mistakes, it'll go a long way into shifting the momentum of this game. South Carolina State's defense forced eight interceptions in only five games, while Prairie View A&M had eight interceptions, but in nine conference games.

Predictions:



Rosario: South Carolina State



McKinnell: Prairie View A&M

