California JUCO Offensive Player of the Year Bryan Wilson Commits to Alcorn State

After an impressive 2025 season at Riverside City College, Tigers’ quarterback Bryan Wilson announced his commitment to Alcorn State on Friday.

“Committing to Alcorn was really an easy decision for me because I love the culture and the coaches! I’m excited for an opportunity to go there and compete,” Wilson said.

​He received an offer from the Braves last Tuesday, May 19, after speaking with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Aaron Anguiano, with whom he has a good connection.

“Coach Anguiano and I are both from Cali, and he’s a really knowledgeable coach. We have been talking for a while, and he told me that after evaluating in the spring, they wanted to bring me in, and Coach Thomas (head coach Cedric Thomas) gave him the green light.

"He reached out to me and just welcomed me aboard, and I’ve heard nothing but good things about him, so I’m excited to work with him and to learn and execute the offense.”

Last Season At Riverside CC

The 5-foot-11, 200- pound Wilson is a Division I bounce-back who committed to Campbell out of Roosevelt High School in Eastvale (CA) during the 2024 recruiting cycle. But after a coaching change, he entered the transfer portal and landed at RCC.

“Out of high school, I committed to Campbell University, and right when I got on campus, our coaching staff resigned. So with that, I entered the transfer portal, but didn’t get many looks, so I bet on myself and went JUCO.”

The Tigers finished last season with a 7-4 record, but Wilson had a big season individually as he was named the Southern California Football Association National Division-Southern League Offensive Player of the Year. He completed 164 of 245 passes (66.9%) for 2,177 yards and 19 touchdowns, and added 78 carries for 394 yards (5.1 ypc) and seven touchdowns.

“Last year went really well. We fell short of winning a championship, but we were still very successful as we had the number one offense in the nation."

Besides the Braves, Wilson also had offers from Division II programs Adams State, Western New Mexico, Lenoir–Rhyne, and Roosevelt University.

“The recruiting process has been crazy for the most part. I had a handful of D2 offers and a few walk-on opportunities, but not leaving in the winter allowed this opportunity to open up.”

Wilson will join an Alcorn State program this summer, which finished 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the SWAC in Thomas’s second season with the Braves.

⭐️ Offensive Player of the Year in the National Southern Conference

⭐️ All-State

⭐️ #1 Ranked Juco Offense in the Nation

⭐️ D1 Bounceback -December Grad <AA in hand>

⭐️ 3 Years of Eligibility

⭐️ 8 Games Starter

⭐️ 70% Completion

⭐️ 26 TD’s | 19 Passing | 7 Rushing#QB #POY… pic.twitter.com/U4LYqrpXuj — Bryan Wilson 3 🌟QB (@qb3wilson) November 20, 2025

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