FCS Football: 2026 NFL Draft Stock Watch (Week 1)
Week 1 featured a multitude of noteworthy quarterback performances on the FCS level. Some of the top FCS prospects had a rough outing against FBS opponents, while some under-the-radar prospects put themselves in the mix.
Let's check out which FCS prospects may have elevated their stock this week.
Andrew Body | QB | Alabama State
Week 1 Stats: 18 completions on 24 attempts, 312 passing yards, four passing TDs, 16 carries, 119 yards rushing, one rushing TD
Body had arguably the best offensive performance of all FCS players this past weekend. He showcased solid velocity on his intermediate throws, fit passes into tight windows, and threw well outside the numbers. He was very efficient with his deep throws. His timing and anticipation were adequate, while also making very good decisions while running the RPO and read-option offense. His vision and patience as a runner were impressive. He bailed out of the pocket prematurely a few times and dropped his eyes, even with a relatively clean pocket. Overall, Body displayed creativity, instincts, and the ability to carry an offense.
Treyvhon Saunders | WR | Colgate
Week 1 Stats: 13 receptions, 223 receiving yards, 17.2 YPC, two receiving TDs
Saunders is a slot receiver with strong lateral separation as a route runner and strong run-after-catch ability. He shows good quickness and an early burst as a route runner. His ability to change direction consistently allowed him to create space. He was used as a vertical field stretcher, and he shows good tracking ability downfield. He displays twitch, acceleration, and the ability to string moves together to make defenders miss. His top-end linear speed may be slightly above average. Overall, he shows reliable hands, efficient route running, and quality run-after-catch ability.
James Stewart | EDGE | Tennessee State
Week 1 Stats: Six tackles, five solo, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble
Stewart had a strong performance against North Carolina A&T. He showed good explosiveness out of his stance, good snap anticipation, and short-area burst. His burst while in pursuit led to him creating tackles for loss or no gain. As a pass rusher, his get-off stressed the offensive tackle throughout the game. He showcases a blend of speed and power that enables him to impact the integrity of the pocket. Stewart is a disruptive and versatile edge rusher who excels in terms of quickness, burst, and effective stunt execution.
Christian Thomas | LB | Maine
Week 1 Stats: 15 tackles, ten solo, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup
Thomas showed above-average pursuit speed and a downhill trigger against Liberty. He closed quickly to the line of scrimmage and showed stopping power to finish plays. He made some key solo stops near the line of scrimmage on crucial plays. He showed adequate change of direction and good body control, allowing him to stay balanced and redirect in space. He lined up on the edge at times and looked functional as a pass rusher, showing counters and active hands. Overall, Thomas is versatile, with good pursuit speed, tackling ability, and pass-rush skills.
Dawson Hearne | TE | Tarleton State
Week 1 Stats: Three receptions, 47 receiving yards, one receiving TD
Hearne is a tight end with reliable hands as a pass catcher and a very good blocker in the run game. He is very firm and balanced at the point of attack, taking good angles to block in space, and shows good timing when combination blocking. His targets are limited, but he makes the most of his opportunities. Overall, he is a dependable in-line tight end with high-end blocking ability and receiving upside.
