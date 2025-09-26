FCS Football: Top FCS NFL Prospects To Watch (Week 5)
The money games have been played. A ton of FCS players got their opportunity to showcase their skills against the FBS through the first four weeks of the season. While those games are not the end-all all be-all, they were important for a multitude of players and their draft stock.
Some took advantage of the opportunity, while others still need big performances moving forward to solidify themselves as professional prospects.
Week 5 marks the start of the transition to conference play in college football, as well as some FCS out-of-conference matchups. Two of the top edge rushers clash in a SWAC rivalry contest, and two quarterbacks clash in a top 25 FCS matchup in the MVFC.
No. 19 Jackson State at Southern
Prospects To Watch: Ckelby Givens and Quincy Ivory
Ckelby Givens was selected as the SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Quincy Ivory was an under-the-radar prospect who came onto the scene strong with his performances through his first three games. Through four games, Givens has posted 18 tackles, 9.5 for loss, 6.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Through three games, Ivory has posted 25 tackles, seven for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
Both players have been solid run defenders early in the college football season, posting run defense grades of 76.9 (Givens) and 78.3 (Ivory). As pass rushers, Givens has a 19.6% pass rush win rate, 15% pressure rate, and averages five pressures per game; Ivory has a 14% pass rush win rate, 16.3% pressure rate, and averages over two pressures per game. For context, Givens has 90 more pass-rush snaps than Ivory.
These two edge rushers project as odd front outside linebackers as prospects, and the offensive tackles on their respective teams will have a tough matchup on their hands attempting to block two of the best edge rushers in the FCS.
No. 17 South Dakota at No. 1 North Dakota State
Prospects To Watch: Bryce Lance, Cole Payton, and Aidan Bouman
Lance and Payton are coming off their best games of the season after dismantling SEMO in Week 3. They’re two of the top FCS prospects in the country, and continuing to get on the same page bodes well for North Dakota State. In their last game, Payton connected with Lance four times for 159 yards and a touchdown.
They will be going up against a solid South Dakota defense that has played better since their 55-7 loss against Iowa State. Since that game, the Coyotes have only surrendered five touchdowns in their last three games, and two of those were passing touchdowns. They’ve been very opportunistic as well, hauling in four interceptions over that span as well. South Dakota will be the best defense Lance and Payton have played so far this season.
Bouman, on the otherside has been very underwhelming to start the 2025 season. Through his first four games, he has posted 45 completions on 89 attempts, 559 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. He has six turnover-worthy plays, but he is coming off his best game of the season vs Drake, where he posted 13 completions on 20 attempts, 226 yards, and two touchdowns. A good game against arguably the best defense in the FCS would be a huge boost to his stock.
