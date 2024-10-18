Fcs Football Central

Week 8 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch

Zachary McKinnell

Florida A&M wide receiver A'Ceon Cobb
Florida A&M wide receiver A'Ceon Cobb / FAMU Athletics
Below are the biggest games of the Week 8 FCS football slate for the upcoming weekend.

Week 8 FCS Football Schedule

Friday, Oct. 18

Brown at Princeton (6 p.m. CT, ESPNU)

Saturday, Oct. 19

Holy Cross at Harvard (11 a.m. CT, ESPN+)

Long Island at Robert Morris (11 a.m. CT, NEC Front Row)

Lehigh at Yale (11 a.m. CT, ESPN+)

Sacred Heart at Lafayette (11:30 a.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 5 Villanova at Maine (Noon CT, FloSports)

Central Connecticut State at No. 22 Dartmouth (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Stony Brook at Towson (Noon CT, FloSports)

Dayton at Butler (Noon CT, FloSports)

Drake at Presbyterian (Noon CT, ESPN+)

No. 16 Rhode Island at No. 24 New Hampshire (Noon CT, FloSports)

Bryant at Monmouth (Noon CT, FloSports)

Columbia at Penn (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Stetson at Davidson (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Wofford at No. 19 Chattanooga (12:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Lindenwood at Gardner-Webb (12:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

The Citadel at VMI (12:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Northern Iowa at No. 9 North Dakota (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Western Carolina at Furman (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 7 Mercer at Samford (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 21 Illinois State at Murray State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Indiana State at Missouri State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Campbell at No. 15 William & Mary (2:30 p.m. CT, FloSports)

Elon at UAlbany (2:30 p.m. CT, FloSports)

Delaware at No. 18 Richmond (2:30 p.m. CT, FloSports)

No. 25 Florida A&M at Jackson State (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPNU)

Tennessee State at Howard (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 8 SEMO at Charleston Southern (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Eastern Kentucky at No. 17 Abilene Christian (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 3 Montana State at Portland State (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Cal Poly at No. 13 Idaho (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Tennessee Tech at Western Illinois (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Idaho State at Northern Arizona (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Lamar at Texas A&M-Commerce (3:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

McNeese at No. 14 Incarnate Word (4 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Stephen F. Austin at Southeastern Louisiana (4 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 4 South Dakota at Youngstown State (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 6 UC Davis at Eastern Washington (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Alcorn State at Southern (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 1 South Dakota State at No. 2 North Dakota State (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Weber State at Sacramento State (8 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

