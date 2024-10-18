Week 8 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch
Below are the biggest games of the Week 8 FCS football slate for the upcoming weekend.
Week 8 FCS Football Schedule
Friday, Oct. 18
Brown at Princeton (6 p.m. CT, ESPNU)
Saturday, Oct. 19
Holy Cross at Harvard (11 a.m. CT, ESPN+)
Long Island at Robert Morris (11 a.m. CT, NEC Front Row)
Lehigh at Yale (11 a.m. CT, ESPN+)
Sacred Heart at Lafayette (11:30 a.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 5 Villanova at Maine (Noon CT, FloSports)
Central Connecticut State at No. 22 Dartmouth (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Stony Brook at Towson (Noon CT, FloSports)
Dayton at Butler (Noon CT, FloSports)
Drake at Presbyterian (Noon CT, ESPN+)
No. 16 Rhode Island at No. 24 New Hampshire (Noon CT, FloSports)
Bryant at Monmouth (Noon CT, FloSports)
Columbia at Penn (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Stetson at Davidson (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Wofford at No. 19 Chattanooga (12:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Lindenwood at Gardner-Webb (12:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
The Citadel at VMI (12:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Northern Iowa at No. 9 North Dakota (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Western Carolina at Furman (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 7 Mercer at Samford (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 21 Illinois State at Murray State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Indiana State at Missouri State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Campbell at No. 15 William & Mary (2:30 p.m. CT, FloSports)
Elon at UAlbany (2:30 p.m. CT, FloSports)
Delaware at No. 18 Richmond (2:30 p.m. CT, FloSports)
No. 25 Florida A&M at Jackson State (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPNU)
Tennessee State at Howard (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 8 SEMO at Charleston Southern (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Eastern Kentucky at No. 17 Abilene Christian (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 3 Montana State at Portland State (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Cal Poly at No. 13 Idaho (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Tennessee Tech at Western Illinois (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Idaho State at Northern Arizona (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Lamar at Texas A&M-Commerce (3:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
McNeese at No. 14 Incarnate Word (4 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Stephen F. Austin at Southeastern Louisiana (4 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 4 South Dakota at Youngstown State (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 6 UC Davis at Eastern Washington (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Alcorn State at Southern (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 1 South Dakota State at No. 2 North Dakota State (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Weber State at Sacramento State (8 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
