Top 10 Returning FCS Quarterbacks In 2024
The 2024 FCS football season is approaching and it is time to begin ranking the top returning talent at each position. The FCS Football Central staff each submitted their own ranking of the top FCS quarterbacks entering next season. The submissions were combined and the players were ranked by the total amount of points received.
These rankings were compiled using multiple factors, including film, on-field performance, career accolades, Pro Football Focus grades, and any other information available to the voters. Some notable honorable mentions that received votes include South Dakota's Aidan Bouman, Lafayette's Dean DeNobile, UT Martin's Kinkead Dent, and Eastern Illinois' Pierce Holley.
Below are the top returning FCS quarterbacks in 2024.
10. Kaiden Bennett (Sacramento State)
Bennett established himself as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the subdivision last season. He saw action in all 13 games, including 10 starts for the Hornets.
Despite missing time due to injury, Bennett led the Hornets to the second round of the FCS Playoffs with a win over North Dakota. Sacramento State also upset Stanford and former head coach Troy Taylor. After the upset win, Bennett earned Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week honors.
Bennett finished last season with 2,192 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, 577 rushing yards, and six rushing touchdowns. He completed 64.3% of his passes, which ranks No. 2 in the program's single-season history.
9. Paxton DeLaurent (SEMO)
DeLaurent has started 16 games for the Redhawks over the past two seasons. In 2023, he missed the final five games of the season due to injury.
Over the past two seasons, DeLaurent totaled 4,292 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns, 373 rushing yards, and seven rushing touchdowns.
In his first season at the FCS level, DeLaurent earned Sophomore All-American and OVC All-Newcomer honors. He helped lead the Redhawks to the FCS Playoffs and a share of the OVC title in 2022.
8. Connor Watkins (Villanova)
Watkins led the Wildcats to a share of the CAA title last season and a run to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs. He has started 24 games over the past two seasons for the Wildcats.
Over four seasons at Villanova, Watkins has recorded 4,937 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, 826 rushing yards, and 19 rushing touchdowns.
Watkins ranked No. 2 nationally in yards per completion and No. 10 in passing efficiency last season. He completed 152-of-269 passes for 2,681 passing yards and recorded 30 total touchdowns in 2023.
7. Tommy Mellott (Montana State)
Mellott has established himself as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks at the FCS level. Over three seasons, Mellott has recorded 3,241 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, 2,474 rushing yards, and 29 rushing touchdowns.
He currently ranks No. 7 in program history for career rushing yards and No. 3 all-time in rushing touchdowns. Mellott led the Bobcats to the FCS National Championship game as a freshman. He has earned All-Big Sky honors in back-to-back seasons.
Mellott is expected to take a more prominent role next season as the Bobcats lose Sean Chambers, who split snaps with Mellott over the past two seasons.
6. Chase Artopoeus (Chattanooga)
Artopoeus led the Mocs to their first appearance in the FCS Playoffs since 2016. Pro Football Focus ranked Artopoeus as the No. 8-graded quarterback in the FCS last season.
In his first season at Chattanooga, Artopoeus completed 62.7% of his passes for 2,672 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns.
Artopoeus missed the final three games of the 2023 season due to injury. He ranked No. 12 nationally in passing efficiency and Top 20 in passing yards per game. He has a chance to lead the Mocs to their first conference title since 2015 next season.
5. Will McElvain (Central Arkansas)
After starting his career at Northern Iowa, McElvain has experienced a resurgence at Central Arkansas. He has started 22 games for the Bears after spending four seasons with the Panthers.
Over the past two seasons, McElvain completed 62% of his passes for 5,069 passing yards, 42 passing touchdowns, and two rushing touchdowns.
McElvain earned fourth-team All-UAC honors after throwing 24 touchdowns with only five interceptions last season. He set the Northern Iowa freshman passing record in 2019 and earned Freshman All-American honors.
4. CJ Montes (Fordham)
Montes transferred to Fordham from New Mexico and had a breakout season for the Rams in 2023. He earned second-team All-Patriot League honors and was a finalist for the 2023 Walter Payton Award.
Last season, Montes completed 64% of his passes for 3,000 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, and three rushing touchdowns.
Montes led the Patriot League in passing yards, touchdowns, and completions per game. He was named the FCS National Offensive Player of the Week after leading Fordham to an upset over Buffalo.
3. Cole Gonzales (Western Carolina)
Gonzales made his presence known after an impressive sophomore season in 2023. He was named the SoCon Offensive Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award.
Over his first two collegiate seasons, Gonzales completed 65% of his passes for 4,139 passing yards, 39 passing touchdowns, and 350 yards rushing.
Gonzales ranked No. 3 nationally in passing efficiency and No. 4 in passing touchdowns last season. He was the first Western Carolina player to be named the SoCon Offensive Player of the Year since 1984. His 28 passing touchdowns in 2023 set a new single-season program record.
2. Cam Miller (North Dakota State)
Miller enters the 2024 season with the pressure to lead the Bison to their first FCS National Championship win since 2021. He has started 40 games for the Bison over the past four seasons.
He earned All-MVFC and second-team All-American honors last season. He finished second nationally in passing efficiency and recorded over 3,300 total yards and 32 total touchdowns.
Pro Football Focus ranked Miller as the No. 1-graded quarterback in the FCS last season. Over his four seasons with the Bison, Miller totaled 6,470 passing yards, 48 passing touchdowns, 1,646 rushing yards, and 36 rushing touchdowns.
1. Mark Gronowski (South Dakota State)
Gronowski returns to South Dakota State after leading the Jackrabbits to back-to-back FCS National Championships. He won the Walter Payton Award last season and was named the co-MVFC Offensive Player of the Year.
Over three seasons, Gronowski has recorded 7,590 passing yards, 70 passing touchdowns, 1,387 rushing yards, and 27 rushing touchdowns. He has led the Jackrabbits to the national title game in each of his three seasons as the starting quarterback.
Gronowski has a chance to solidify his case for the best quarterback in the history of the FCS. He only needs 13 wins to become the winningest quarterback in the subdivision's history.